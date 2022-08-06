Governor Hogan Calls on President Biden, Secretary Buttigieg to Reverse Federal Highway Administration Decision to Delay Traffic Relief Plan For American Legion Bridge and Capital Beltway

Read on www.thesentinel.com
lisa
3d ago
I hate to break it to you Hogan, Maryland’s money has been sent to Ukraine and laundered. Thanks for always backing them, too bad your out and us tax payers will forever remember you and not as a good governed either.
fox5dc.com
Maryland Democratic Governor Candidate Wes Moore talks infrastructure, bipartisanship
Maryland voters are heading to the polls in November to elect the next governor, and Wes Moore has secured the Democratic candidate spot after a tight primary. Moore spoke with FOX 5 Tuesday morning to discuss his thoughts on a range of issues on voters' minds from infrastructure to public safety to bipartisanship.
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan leads dedication of new administration building at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery [VIDEO]
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week joined the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs and the Maryland Department of General Services for the official dedication of a new administration building at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, which is the result of a federal-state partnership. “Our veterans serve as a reminder every single...
Victims, lawmakers critical of Maryland’s response to stolen benefits
The amount stolen so far this year is more than triple that of last year, but Governor Hogan nor the Department of Human Services has outlined what they plan to do about it.
WTOP
Ehrlich to focus on fundraising, not cheerleading, for GOP candidates this fall
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. When Maryland Republican Party chair Dirk Haire and Rep. Andy Harris approached Bob Ehrlich about leading the GOP’s “2022 Victory campaign,” the former governor said he would be happy to do it.
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin, Sen. Surovell weigh in on Virginia's teacher shortage
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — As Virginia students head back to school in August, several school districts in Northern Virginia are facing staffing shortages. 7News asked Gov. Glenn Youngkin about the staffing crisis in Virginia classrooms. "We do have some real challenges in fully staffing teachers across the Commonwealth and...
Audit: Nearly 1000 rental units in Maryland missing lead inspection certificates
A new report out from the Maryland General Assembly's Office of Legislative Audits suggests the State Department of the Environment may have failed to inspect nearly 1000 rental units for lead.
wpr.org
Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin
Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Wisconsin holds top billing, with a competitive Republican governor's primary there highlighting the races. Polls in Wisconsin close at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET. Note: Though they remain on the Senate Democratic ballot, notable candidates Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry...
WTOP
Md. hospitals face ‘most critical staffing shortage in recent memory,’ report finds
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland hospitals are struggling to cope with a significant shortage of nurses and the problem is certain to get worse if steps aren’t taken to recruit newcomers to the profession and retain existing workers, according to a new report.
Inside Nova
Virginia ratepayers will need to pay $78.7 million for wind project
(The Center Square) – Virginia ratepayers will need to cover more than $78.7 million to help cover the cost of a $9.8 billion offshore wind project, which is the largest capital investment of its kind in the commonwealth. The State Corporation Commission approved Dominion Energy’s request to recover some...
bethesdamagazine.com
Hogan calls on Biden, Buttigieg to reverse decision to delay I-270 and I-495 project
This story was updated at 12:50 p.m., Aug. 5, 2022, to include comments from Gov. Larry Hogan and the Federal Highway Administration. It was updated at 3 p.m. to include more comments and at 4:30 p.m. to include more details and comments. Gov. Larry Hogan is urging President Joe Biden,...
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Western Washington
The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
WTOP
Many Maryland counties experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
Though daily cases of COVID-19 were fairly constant in the D.C. area earlier in the summer, some counties are beginning to see their community levels of the infection rise. Community levels are a metric used by the Centers for Disease Control based on new cases of COVID-19, hospital admissions and hospital beds used. Being aware of community levels helps residents know when it is time to take measures to protect themselves and help prevent further spread of the virus.
Lancaster Farming
Maryland's Partition of Property Act Restores Hope
Maryland in May joined 21 other states that have enacted a version of the Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act. Maryland’s new Partition of Property Act goes into effect Oct. 1. The goal of the legislation is to help Maryland families preserve their wealth and legacies in the form...
nbc24.com
Should teachers tell parents if their kids are LGBTQ? Virginia governor weighs in
ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) — In several school districts in Virginia, teachers are strictly prohibited from informing parents of their kids’ sexual orientation and gender identity without the student’s permission. For instance, if a Fairfax County or Loudoun County student identifies as transgender at school, teachers aren’t allowed...
weaa.org
Anton Black’s family reaches $5M settlement in wrongful-death lawsuit
(AP)—Relatives of a 19-year-old Black man who died during a struggle with police officers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore have reached a $5 million partial settlement of their wrongful death lawsuit. Lawyers for Anton Black's family announced the settlement terms at a news conference on Monday. They said the...
ExpressCare offers 'test-to-treat' program for Maryland community
Following COVID-19's peak and variant surges earlier this year, state and federal regulations have relaxed. The vaccination rate in Maryland is high, and morbidity has lessened compared to early in the pandemic. People have become less vigilant as a result, and unfortunately, COVID positivity rates are rising."Transmission has risen because the strains are more transmissible and less virulent," says Jonathan Thierman, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer for LifeBridge Health Partners, which operates ExpressCare, an urgent care center chain in Maryland. "Viruses mutate over time and as they evolve, they become more contagious and less dangerous. We've moved in a predictable...
Business Monthly
Maryland casinos generate single-month record in July￼
For the second year in a row, Maryland’s six casinos began the fiscal year, which started July 1, with a record-setting performance, generating $181,503,226 in gaming revenue during July 2022. The total surpassed the previous single-month record that was set in July 2021 by $1,357,710 (0.8 percent). Casino gaming...
Tax-Free Week is coming back in Maryland, just in time for back-to-school savings
Person looking through racks of clothingArtem Beliaikin/Unsplash. Back to school is just around the corner, and schools have distributed their supply lists. For teachers in Montgomery County, the pre-service week begins on August 21, and students return to the classroom on August 29.
Bay Net
NAS Pax River Changing HPCON Amid Rising COVID Cases In Southern Maryland
PATUXENT RIVER, Md. — NAS Patuxent River will transition from Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Alpha to HPCON Bravo effective 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. NAS Patuxent River makes the move as a result of rising COVID cases throughout Calvert and St. Mary’s Counties. HPCONs are protocols for...
WTOP
Where DC-area pandemic homebuyers pushed prices up too much
The pandemic had a lot of Americans looking to get out of cities, for more space and for remote work, including in the Washington region. And some further-out exurbs and rural areas saw prices rise more quickly than ever before. The Maryland and Delaware beach communities have seen sales slow...
