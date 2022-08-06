ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Governor Hogan Calls on President Biden, Secretary Buttigieg to Reverse Federal Highway Administration Decision to Delay Traffic Relief Plan For American Legion Bridge and Capital Beltway

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
lisa
3d ago

I hate to break it to you Hogan, Maryland’s money has been sent to Ukraine and laundered. Thanks for always backing them, too bad your out and us tax payers will forever remember you and not as a good governed either.

