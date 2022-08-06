ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot after confronting alleged car prowlers in West Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 3 days ago
Man wounded in West Seattle shooting (Seattle Police Department)

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after a man was shot while confronting someone who allegedly broke into his car early Saturday morning.

Just after 2 am., police responded to the North Admiral neighborhood of West Seattle after a 911 caller reported a man had been shot near 42nd Avenue Southwest and Southwest Hill Street.

Arriving officers found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back.

The victim told police that he had heard someone breaking into his car and then went outside to investigate.

A shooting then reportedly broke out after he confronted the two suspects.

Police began first aid before transferring care to Seattle Fire Department medics, who transported the man to Harborview Medical Center.

Officers recovered evidence at the scene and will continue to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.

NW Prepper
3d ago

Get yourself armed & trained!! You ARE your own first responder. No one is coming to save you or to stop the criminals. You’re on your own!

