Dana White’s TikTok Videos Show Off A Crazy Sneaker Collection

Former Bangor Meteorologist Goes Viral After Live Reaction To Map
Many years ago, when I did a small stint as a television reporter for WABI TV 5, there was a guy I worked with named Greg Dutra. Hired straight out of college, "Dutra" as we affectionately called him, was definitely brand-spanking-new. His energy and enthusiasm for the job were palpable although he had yet to refine his on-air presence.
Mainely Tacos opens in Hampden
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Mainely Tacos food truck opened for business on Monday. They’re parked in the plaza on the Main Road across from the elementary and middle schools. Owner Chris Martin specializes in street tacos, freshly shaved carne asada and other Mexican favorites. Originally from Arizona, Martin says...
The ‘Maine Red Hot Dog Festival’ Is This Weekend In Dexter
Another great day of food & fun is coming to Dexter, this weekend!. If you ask me, the more summer activities in Maine, the better. After the misery of Covid-19 canceling so many things we love, the whoopie pie festival, clam festival, lobster festival, and the Moxie Festival, have all come back. And, you can also add another Pine Tree State tradition to the list.
What Will Incubus Play At Their Show In Bangor?
Incubus is coming to Bangor Sunday night. What does their set look like? We have a good idea. Spoiler alert, we have an idea of what Incubus will play when they bring their Summer 2022 Tour to Bangor. We know some of the excitement of a concert is wondering what they'll play next. Don't read further if you want their performance to be a total surprise.
Bangor Historical Society To Host A Movie Night at Mt. Hope Cemetery
I hope beyond hope that it's a scary movie. I came across this post at the Bangor Historical Society Facebook page and got pretty excited. I enjoy having the crap scared out of me from time to time. At least in groups of people. Whenever I'm scared when I'm alone, I scream like a 10 year-old girl. Like, all high pitched and terrified. It usually just ends up being the de-humidifier.
What’s That Wicked Loud Boom At 5:30 Every Morning In Hampden?
And sometimes in the middle of the night too... Out where I live, it's super quiet at night. You can hear a pin drop when there's no traffic going by. So when you're awakened in the wee hours of the morning by what sounds like gunshots, your mind immediately wanders to why that might be happening. You know, gunfire usually doesn't happen at that hour.
Incubus + Sublime with Rome are Coming to Bangor this Weekend
It's a busy week on the Bangor Waterfront. This weekend, Incubus returns to Maine. The week kicked off at Maine Savings Amphitheater with Jimmy Buffett Tuesday night, followed by A Day To Remember, Wednesday night. The week wraps up with Incubus this weekend. Their Summer 2022 Tour with Sublime with Rome is set for August 7. The Aquadolls will open the show.
Don’t Miss ‘Free Movie Night’ At Maine Savings Amphitheater Friday
A free movie outdoors? Our Spidey senses are tingling!. It’s a rare non-concert night on the Bangor Waterfront, so grab the gang this Friday, August 5th, because Downtown Bangor is teaming up with the Maine Savings Amphitheater, to host a FREE screening of the smash hit movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home. It's all part of Downtown Bangor's "First Fridays" weekly series of fun family events.
Hannaford employees gift co-worker a new bike
BANGOR--A Veazie man has a brand new set of wheels thanks to his co-workers at the Hogan Road Hannaford in Bangor. Nineteen-year-old Michael Mooney pedals to the Hogan Road Hannaford in Bangor each week where he works part time. Last month when Mooney finished his shift, he went outside to hop on his bike and discovered it missing, even though he had used a bike lock.
Black Fly Coffee on 1A in Holden Opens Saturday
It’s the newest coffee shop in the area and since it is a coffee shop they’ll open early. How’s 5 a.m. on Saturday morning? Black Fly Coffee Co. will be ready with your coffee at 107 Main Road (1A) Holden, just past the Irving Gas Station. This...
Bangor State Fair returns to normalcy at Bass Park
BANGOR — The Bangor State Fair is back to its normalcy. Event planner for Cross Insurance Center Abigail Michaud says last year’s Bangor State Fair was on a small scale but this year it’s back to normal and she hopes the company will continue to grow it year by year.
2 New Winners Appear in Speedway 95’s Victory Lane -Saturday August 6th Results
In a night that was filled with gaps in the action caused by long caution periods, two new faces appeared in the speedway's Coastal Auto Parts Victory Lane. In the Gray's Earthworks Street Stocks, Scott Modery of Hermon, who won last year's Ikey Dorr Memorial 100, appeared in victory lane for the first time in the 2022 season, leading the caution free 25 lap feature from start to finish. Modery pulled pole sitter Steve Kimball of Hermon off the line and maintained the lead to the checkers while Kimball stayed in second for the entire distance. A three way battle for the third position developed in the closing laps, with James Doucette of Skowhegan posting his first top three of the season finishing ahead of Kris Watson of Kenduskeag and Cole Robinson of Clinton who rounded out the top five in that order.
Skowhegan State Fair Begins Thursday – Visit The 4H Barn
Skowhegan State Fair begins this Thursday the 11th and runs for 10 days. The fair has all that you expect in a Fair. Food & fun galore. Rides, Games, Arts & Crafts, you know the drill. But also a 4 H program. Meet Morgan. Morgan is 17, and a senior...
Central Maine Restaurant Named Best Cocktail Bar In State
Over the last few decades, the State of Maine has really become known for its eating and dining establishments. In nearly every city and town, from Portland to Bangor (and beyond), you'll find amazing restaurants and pubs. Not only do these places serve up fresh seafood, great burgers, and unbelievable desserts, they often have mixologists putting out creative (and beautiful) cocktails.
What Will Jimmy Buffett Play At His Show In Bangor?
Jimmy Buffett is returning to Bangor Tuesday night. What does his set look like? We have a good idea. Spoiler alert, we have an idea of what Jimmy Buffett will play when he brings his Life On The Flip Side Tour to Bangor. We know some of the excitement of a concert is wondering what he'll play next. Don't read further if you want his performance to be a total surprise.
New evidence found in search for Graham Lacher
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another piece of evidence has been found nine weeks into the search for Graham Lacher. According to “Missing Graham Lacher,” a Facebook page run by his mother, a DEEMI volunteer found an orange hat on Monday with Lacher’s name written in it. The...
Black Fly Coffee opens new location in Holden
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Black Fly Coffee Company opened its drive through in Holden Sunday. Despite just opening at 5am, the new business was busy all day and it’s received an outpouring of community support on social media. Founder and owner David Higgins says he’s beyond grateful for the...
4 Perfectly Secluded Beaches in Maine for When You Want to Be Left Alone
Crowds of locals and tourists fill Maine's most popular beach destinations throughout the summer. But for some, the hustle and bustle of those beaches is just a little too much to handle. So if you're up for the extra drive, and perhaps a little hike as well, you can enjoy some of Maine's more exclusive (and secluded) beaches.
Blue Oyster Cult Returning to Bangor in November
A rockin' new show has been announced in Bangor - Blue Oyster Cult. Blue Oyster Cult will make a return to Bangor this fall. The newly announced show is set for November 10, at the Cross Insurance Center. Tickets go on-sale to the general public on August 3, at 10 a.m.
EAAA Senior Prom (21+) Friday September 16th
Anyone have a baby blue colored tuxedo? In my size?. Is there a resale shop that has ladies formal wear for sale? Probably only going to wear that dress once. But who knows. Remember Prom? For some, the memory is more distant. Here’s your chance to relive your Senior Prom....
