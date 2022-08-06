ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Cooling centers are turning into next-gen "climate resilience hubs"

As cities race to amp up their heat mitigation efforts, some are replacing bare-bones cooling centers with full-service "climate resilience hubs" — offering everything from comfy A/C and phone charging to social services and emergency training. Why it matters: While "resilience hubs" are meant for everyone and all kinds...
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

Day 1 recap: Arkansas' special legislative session

The third session of the Arkansas Legislature kicked off Tuesday. 1. Bills were introduced this week that align with Gov. Asa Hutchinson's wishes for the session. HB1002 would cut taxes to 4.9% for individuals and 5.3% for businesses earning more than $25,000. It would also align the state's depreciation schedule with the federal schedule, and create income tax credits for some taxpayers.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
Axios

Trump gives House a break

Former President Trump has been paying a lot less attention to House races than he has to statewide races — and lots of Republicans don't mind a bit. Why it matters: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and his allies are boosting the fortunes of more-mainstream-than-MAGA Republicans in pivotal primaries, often working under the radar.
POTUS
Axios

Dallas leaders release 2022-2023 budget plan

Dallas' plans for the upcoming fiscal year include more money for policing, environmental sustainability measures and increasing the minimum wage to $18 for city employees. Driving the news: The city released the budget plan during the weekend and plans to formally introduce it to the City Council on Tuesday. The...
DALLAS, TX
Axios

Southern California county to let voters decide on secession measure

Southern California's San Bernardino County will let voters decide on a measure that could allow it to secede from the rest of the state. Driving the news: The county’s Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to add a measure to the November ballot that asks voters to decide whether officials should "pursue all options, up to and including seeking approval to form a new state, so that San Bernardino County can obtain its fair share of state and federal resources."
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Driving#Racism#Latinos#Republican Party
Axios

Why the climate bill's Senate passage matters

Congress is poised to pass the most important climate bill in U.S. history, the first step in a years-long effort to transform the measure into a massive, real-world expansion of clean energy. The big picture: If the House approves the Senate-passed bill unchanged, sending it to President Biden's desk, it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios Philadelphia

Ron DeSantis to rally for Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is coming to the Keystone State later this month to rally for Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano.Why it matters: DeSantis' Aug. 19 stop in Pittsburgh, part of a wider trip with the conservative student advocacy group Turning Point Action to fellow swing states Arizona and Ohio, sure looks like something that someone eyeing the White House in 2024 would schedule during a midterm year. It also shows that DeSantis isn't afraid to boost candidates who received the backing of former President Trump during the primaries — as Mastriano did.What they're saying: The Florida governor "has become the model for a new conservative movement that is willing to stand on principle and to actually fight on behalf of the values of his voters," Turning Point Action founder Charlie Kirk told Fox News.The big picture: DeSantis has been positioning himself as an alternative to Trump, wading into the culture wars on issues like LGBTQ rights and abortion access.Veteran GOP political strategists are already at work beefing up DeSantis' donor list in expectation of a White House run, Axios' Lachlan Markay reports.The bottom line: This probably isn't the last time we'll see DeSantis on the trail in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios

The FBI searches Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump said on Monday that the FBI searched his Florida residence at Mar-a-Lago. Two sources familiar with the matter told Axios’s Jonathan Swan that it was their understanding the search was related to documents taken from the White House -- documents that may have been classified.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
Axios

Gavin Newsom uses health care to boost visibility

As California Gov. Gavin Newsom positioned himself as the "national Democratic Party pit bull" over the last couple of years, no set of issues has been more important than health care, according to California Healthline's Angela Hart. Why it matters: Newsom hasn't spelled out his national aspirations, but this all...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

Americans return to pre-pandemic life: survey

More Americans personally know someone who's died from COVID-19 or has "long COVID" but are rapidly shunning masks and returning to their pre-pandemic lives, according to new data from the Annenberg Public Policy Center. What they found: The survey of 1,580 adults, conducted as the BA.5 omicron subvariant surged and...
BUSINESS
Axios Boston

Where Boston millennials end up moving

Data: Center for Economic Studies, et al., 2022, "The Radius of Opportunity: Evidence from Migration and Local Labor Markets"; Chart: Skye Witley/AxiosWhen young people leave Boston, where do they go? The answers range from cheaper, smaller cities like Springfield and Bridgeport, Connecticut, to the nation's major hubs, according to an Axios review of migration data.What we did: We looked at a Center for Economic Studies analysis of census migration data for people born between 1984 and 1992, comparing where they lived at age 16 (in this case, Boston) to where they lived by age 26. Yes, but: The most recent...
BOSTON, MA
Axios Phoenix

Phoenix's Trulieve dispensary signifies greater marijuana acceptance

Data: Headset; Chart: Nicki Camberg/AxiosThe first Trulieve dispensary opened on Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix last week with buy-one-get-one deals, a proclamation from Mayor Kate Gallego and ribbon cutting by state Rep. Jen Longdon (D).The dispensary's premiere location, political embrace and out-the-door line illustrated marijuana's evolving public perception and appeal in Arizona.State of play: Florida-based Trulieve acquired Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. last year. Harvest was the largest Arizona marijuana retailer and the now-combined company is the nation's largest. Harvest dispensaries in Arizona will be rebranded in the coming months.Why it matters: Cannabis became a big industry in Arizona almost...
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
91K+
Followers
47K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy