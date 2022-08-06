Read on www.axios.com
Related
Cooling centers are turning into next-gen "climate resilience hubs"
As cities race to amp up their heat mitigation efforts, some are replacing bare-bones cooling centers with full-service "climate resilience hubs" — offering everything from comfy A/C and phone charging to social services and emergency training. Why it matters: While "resilience hubs" are meant for everyone and all kinds...
Day 1 recap: Arkansas' special legislative session
The third session of the Arkansas Legislature kicked off Tuesday. 1. Bills were introduced this week that align with Gov. Asa Hutchinson's wishes for the session. HB1002 would cut taxes to 4.9% for individuals and 5.3% for businesses earning more than $25,000. It would also align the state's depreciation schedule with the federal schedule, and create income tax credits for some taxpayers.
California county's cops targeting Asians in traffic stops, lawsuit alleges
More than 28% of drivers stopped in 2021 by sheriff’s deputies in one California county were Asian American even though Asians make up about 2% of its adult population, according to a new lawsuit filed by four Asian Americans. Driving the news: The class-action suit, which comes as the...
Republican Scott Jensen to take on Tim Walz for Minnesota governor
Scott Jensen won Tuesday's Republican primary for Minnesota governor and is now the challenger to incumbent Democrat Gov. Tim Walz in the November election. Driving the news: Jensen and Walz both sailed to victory in their respective primary bids, the Associated Press projects. State of play: Minnesota hasn't elected a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why young people are leaving Des Moines and where they're going
The average young adult who grew up in Des Moines moved about 161 miles away for their job, according to data by the U.S. Census Bureau's Center for Economic Studies (CES). That's about 20 miles less than the national average. Why it matters: The pattern of leaving reflects where the...
Trump gives House a break
Former President Trump has been paying a lot less attention to House races than he has to statewide races — and lots of Republicans don't mind a bit. Why it matters: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and his allies are boosting the fortunes of more-mainstream-than-MAGA Republicans in pivotal primaries, often working under the radar.
Dallas leaders release 2022-2023 budget plan
Dallas' plans for the upcoming fiscal year include more money for policing, environmental sustainability measures and increasing the minimum wage to $18 for city employees. Driving the news: The city released the budget plan during the weekend and plans to formally introduce it to the City Council on Tuesday. The...
Southern California county to let voters decide on secession measure
Southern California's San Bernardino County will let voters decide on a measure that could allow it to secede from the rest of the state. Driving the news: The county’s Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to add a measure to the November ballot that asks voters to decide whether officials should "pursue all options, up to and including seeking approval to form a new state, so that San Bernardino County can obtain its fair share of state and federal resources."
IN THIS ARTICLE
In a summer of canceled flights, lawmakers seek to crack down on airlines
Two U.S. House Democrats proposed a measure Tuesday that would make it illegal for airlines to offer flights when they know they don't have enough staff. travel frustrations and a summer of canceled flights, the measure is the latest push by lawmakers to regulate the aviation industry. Details: Reps. Jan...
Why the climate bill's Senate passage matters
Congress is poised to pass the most important climate bill in U.S. history, the first step in a years-long effort to transform the measure into a massive, real-world expansion of clean energy. The big picture: If the House approves the Senate-passed bill unchanged, sending it to President Biden's desk, it...
Ron DeSantis to rally for Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is coming to the Keystone State later this month to rally for Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano.Why it matters: DeSantis' Aug. 19 stop in Pittsburgh, part of a wider trip with the conservative student advocacy group Turning Point Action to fellow swing states Arizona and Ohio, sure looks like something that someone eyeing the White House in 2024 would schedule during a midterm year. It also shows that DeSantis isn't afraid to boost candidates who received the backing of former President Trump during the primaries — as Mastriano did.What they're saying: The Florida governor "has become the model for a new conservative movement that is willing to stand on principle and to actually fight on behalf of the values of his voters," Turning Point Action founder Charlie Kirk told Fox News.The big picture: DeSantis has been positioning himself as an alternative to Trump, wading into the culture wars on issues like LGBTQ rights and abortion access.Veteran GOP political strategists are already at work beefing up DeSantis' donor list in expectation of a White House run, Axios' Lachlan Markay reports.The bottom line: This probably isn't the last time we'll see DeSantis on the trail in Pennsylvania.
The FBI searches Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump said on Monday that the FBI searched his Florida residence at Mar-a-Lago. Two sources familiar with the matter told Axios’s Jonathan Swan that it was their understanding the search was related to documents taken from the White House -- documents that may have been classified.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gavin Newsom uses health care to boost visibility
As California Gov. Gavin Newsom positioned himself as the "national Democratic Party pit bull" over the last couple of years, no set of issues has been more important than health care, according to California Healthline's Angela Hart. Why it matters: Newsom hasn't spelled out his national aspirations, but this all...
Americans return to pre-pandemic life: survey
More Americans personally know someone who's died from COVID-19 or has "long COVID" but are rapidly shunning masks and returning to their pre-pandemic lives, according to new data from the Annenberg Public Policy Center. What they found: The survey of 1,580 adults, conducted as the BA.5 omicron subvariant surged and...
Everything we know about the Albuquerque shootings of 4 Muslim men
A fourth Muslim man was fatally shot in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Friday night — the latest in a series of murders that the Albuquerque Police Department believes may be targeting men of Middle Eastern descent. Driving the news: Two other Muslim men were shot and killed in Albuquerque...
Where Boston millennials end up moving
Data: Center for Economic Studies, et al., 2022, "The Radius of Opportunity: Evidence from Migration and Local Labor Markets"; Chart: Skye Witley/AxiosWhen young people leave Boston, where do they go? The answers range from cheaper, smaller cities like Springfield and Bridgeport, Connecticut, to the nation's major hubs, according to an Axios review of migration data.What we did: We looked at a Center for Economic Studies analysis of census migration data for people born between 1984 and 1992, comparing where they lived at age 16 (in this case, Boston) to where they lived by age 26. Yes, but: The most recent...
Phoenix's Trulieve dispensary signifies greater marijuana acceptance
Data: Headset; Chart: Nicki Camberg/AxiosThe first Trulieve dispensary opened on Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix last week with buy-one-get-one deals, a proclamation from Mayor Kate Gallego and ribbon cutting by state Rep. Jen Longdon (D).The dispensary's premiere location, political embrace and out-the-door line illustrated marijuana's evolving public perception and appeal in Arizona.State of play: Florida-based Trulieve acquired Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. last year. Harvest was the largest Arizona marijuana retailer and the now-combined company is the nation's largest. Harvest dispensaries in Arizona will be rebranded in the coming months.Why it matters: Cannabis became a big industry in Arizona almost...
Axios
Washington, DC
91K+
Followers
47K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0