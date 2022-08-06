Read on www.richlandsource.com
Kelly Park Ribbon Cutting takes place in Crestline
CRESTLINE -- The Crestline Community Development Team (Crestline CDT) in coordination with the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting at Kelly Park in Crestline on Saturday, Aug. 6 to dedicate the Kelly Park Playscape that was installed last fall. Phase III of the Crestline CDT's Community Improvement Plan...
$400,000 in funding secured for reminder of West End Neighborhood Improvement design
MANSFIELD -- It appears the $400,000 needed to engineer and design the remainder of the West End Neighborhood Improvement Plan has been secured. Richland County commissioners met Tuesday with Adrian Ackerman, the City of Mansfield's community development and housing director, and gave informal approval to allocate $200,000 from the county's American Rescue Plan Act funds for the effort.
Mansfield to receive $7 million federal grant for Main Street Corridor Improvement project
MANSFIELD -- The seeds of an $11.4 million Main Street Corridor Improvement Plan in Mansfield were planted by local residents inside meeting rooms in Austin, Texas. That's where Mansfield Rising was born in 2018.
Mini horse, major personality: youth compete in small equine show at the fair
MANSFIELD – Sofi Johnson dangled the carrot in front of Coco's nose and trotted across the arena. Coco ran behind her craning his neck in a shameless pursuit of his snack. GALLERY: Small Equine Show at the Richland County Fair. Junior fair competitors led their miniature horses in...
Galion Inquirer
Galion welcomes The Messy Bun
GALION — The Messy Bun Cart was welcomed to the Galion community on Friday morning. The Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of their office on Harding Way West. Community and chamber members gathered for the food cart to officially become chamber members. “I had...
Jesse Hoffman
Jesse David Hoffman Sr., 75, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away at his home in the arms of his devoted wife of 57 years on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Jesse was born November 7, 1946 to Howard and Rena Hoffman in Marion, Ohio.
Native Son: Remembering Casino Park & the building that burned down in 1934
MANSFIELD -- Tracing back the history of North Lake Park can be confusing, because the many decades of its existence have seen the place taking on and shedding several different names. A historical look at Mansfield parks. Take a historical look at Mansfield Parks courtesy of these photos provided by...
How a 100-day solution to homelessness could help Knox County
MOUNT VERNON — Social services can often be scattered throughout a county or city.
Dale G. Treace
On Aug 4, 2022, Dale G. Treace, passed away at the age of 92, as a resident of The Ohio Masonic Home, Springfield, Ohio. Dale was born on April 28, 1930, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Frank and Ruth (Shepard) Treace. He married Evelyn (Draves) Treace on December 8, 1950, and raised three children. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Japan for two years. He was a proud member of the local Korean War Veterans organization.
The worst disaster in American maritime history took a toll on Richland County
MANSFIELD -- The men that boarded the steamship thought they were leaving the Civil War behind them. They finally felt safe. It was April 1865. The throng of Union soldiers had survived the horrors of war -- conflict and captivity, starvation and disease. Now the war was over and they were finally going home.
Tax abatement would help Buckeye Community School, Third Street Family Health Services
MANSFIELD -- A planned $2.5 million renovation to a property at 1404 Park Ave. West will lead to 18 new jobs for one organization and a bit more breathing room for another. Buckeye Community School, an existing tenant, projects it will add 18 new employees as it add classroom spaces and administrative spaces to the building.
Robert Anton Kopsch
Robert Anton Kopsch, 62, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Candlewood Nursing Home in Cleveland, Ohio. Born October 11, 1959 in Mansfield, he was the son of John and Rose (Kopp) Kopsch,.
Shelba J. Carter
Lexington: Shelba J. Carter of Lexington, Ohio, passed away on Monday August 8, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was 85. She was born on March 27, 1937 to parents Hoy and MorLee (Bryan) Randall in Mt. Vernon, Ohio. Raised in Johnsville, Ohio Shelba graduated from Johnsville High School in 1955.
Survivor of Golden Gate Bridge suicide attempt to speak at The Ren on Sept. 24
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board will have its annual dinner celebration at the Renaissance Theater on Sept. 24. There will be an introduction and welcome of Kevin Hines. Hines survived an attempted suicide when he jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge.
GALLERY: Junior Fair Dog Fun Show at the 2022 Richland County Fair
Photos from inside the John Hartz Building on Monday evening during the Junior Fair Dog Fun Show at the 2022 Richland County Fair. The event was open to all 4-H dog projects. Fun competitions included a costume contest, sit/stay and an obstacle course, among others. This is the 172nd Richland County Fair on the grounds along North Home Road on the city's north side.
Gold Rush Days coming to the Clear Fork Valley Sept. 4 & 5
BELLVILLE -- The Ohio Buckeye Gold Prospectors are hosting Gold Rush Days Sept. 4 and 5. The annual Labor Day weekend commemoration of the 1853 Ohio Gold Rush is at the organization's Richland County claim between Butler and Bellville.
OSU Mansfield helps students choose their own college pathways right in their own backyard
Deciding to pursue a higher education after high school can be a nerve wracking process. Applications must be submitted to those potential future colleges a student wishes to attend, appointments for tours of different campuses need to be made as a student decides which campus they will feel most comfortable living in and a student will have to determine what major they would like to pursue for the next four years as an undergraduate.
Nancy A. Everly
Nancy Ann Everly, 73, Crestline, passed away on August 5, 2022, at Grant Medical Center, Columbus. Nancy was born on September 3, 1948, in Oneida, NY to the late, Harold and Eva (Potye) Best. Nancy married Joseph Everly on October 24, 1987, and he preceded her in death on November 17, 2014.
GALLERY: Thousands 'escape' Ohio State Reformatory for 8th annual Shawshank Hustle
Thousands of runners and walkers participated Saturday morning in the 8th annual Shawshank Hustle, a 4.6-mile event that begins and ends at the historic Ohio State Reformatory on the north side of Mansfield. Photos in this gallery include festivities before the race began at 8 a.m., the start and then runners and walkers moving through the downtown.
Bianchi on B&O Bike Trail connector: 'We've got some great momentum now'
MANSFIELD -- Bob Bianchi said Tuesday his vision is to one day connect the Richland B&O Trail to downtown Mansfield. The City of Mansfield engineer told Richland County commissioners the next step is to connect the 18.4-mile bike trail to Trimble Road, a $1.75-million project for which funding is available from various sources.
