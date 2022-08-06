Upcoming construction work on SR-1 between Ledroit St. and Cajon St.

Read on www.oc-breeze.com
Port of Long Beach to reconsider fee for slow-moving shipping containers
Supply-chain issues continue to bedevil business, stoking inflation as businesses attempt to cope with whether the goods they need will show up on time, or late, or never. One effort to unkink supply chains locally was a fee levied against ocean carriers using our two local ports, Long Beach and Los Angeles, if containers sat around for nine days or more without shipping out. The idea was to spur the carriers to figure out how to get freight beyond the ports.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, August 9, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Highs temperatures are expected to...
Supervisor Foley highlights OCTA efforts to address transportation insecurity among OC community college students
Supervisor Foley released a statement following this morning’s Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) Board meeting where the Board recognized ten Orange County community colleges for their participation in the OCTA Community College Pass Program. This program gives Orange County community college students access to free or low-cost rides on the OC bus system.
Greater Los Angeles Veterans Job Fair comes to Long Beach Convention Center August 11
What do veterans bring to America’s employers? According to a joint study conducted by USAA and SHRM Foundation, an overwhelming 94% of employers say that hiring veteran workers is appealing to their organization due to their intangible skills with a mission-first mindset rooted in leadership, discipline, teamwork, selflessness and service.
OCTA’s student bus pass program expands to all O.C. community colleges
All community colleges in Orange County are now on board. The Orange County Transportation Authority this week marked a major milestone in the effort to provide OC Bus passes to thousands of community college students when it presented resolutions to all nine Orange County community colleges now participating in the College Pass program.
Adopt a Clubhouse on the Greatness Amplified Giving Day
The Countdown is here! Giving Day at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Anaheim and Cypress is in TWO WEEKS on August 24, 2022. All proceed will go to support our technology initiative and help fund new Chromebooks and Smartboards. Adopt a Clubhouse and help us raise $10,000 on...
Orange County Probation Department appoints Daniel Hernandez as Chief Probation Officer
The Orange County Executive Officer (CEO) Frank Kim announced that Daniel C. Hernandez is the new Chief Probation Officer of the County Probation Department on July 26, 2022. The announcement came after the Board of Supervisors unanimously appointed Chief Hernandez. “Following 28 years with the department, from entry level correctional...
Cypress Police Department encourages community to drive with extra care during Back to School Safety Month
As students head back to the classroom, the Cypress Police Department reminds parents and residents to follow the speed limit and be extra careful driving through school zones. “Please drive like it is your child, grandchild, niece, or nephew walking or riding their bike to school,” Mayor Paulo Morales said....
Segerstrom Center for the Arts to host food drive throughout run of ‘Hadestown’
Segerstrom Center for the Arts is thrilled to be helping out the Orange County charity, Grandma’s House of Hope, to help stock the near-empty shelves at their food bank. Throughout our run of Hadestown, we are encouraging all patrons to donate canned goods to help the nearly twenty percent of children in Orange County living in “food insecure” households. Center staff will be contributing as well by having an internal contest to see which department can collect the most canned goods.
Come to St. Irenaeus 2022 Fall Fiesta on September 16-18 for the opportunity to win $10,000
Fr. Binh Nguyen announced in July that the St. Irenaeus Parish 2022 Fall Fiesta would be back on the weekend of September 16-18 on St. Irenaeus School grounds at 5201 Evergreen Avenue in Cypress. Fr. Binh thanked God that parishioners are now able to gather with family, friends, and neighbors after not being able to do so for two years because of the Covid 19 Pandemic. He said that there will be a variety of international food, drinks, rides, games, Bingo, and musical entertainment at night for families to enjoy. He asked parishioners to spread the word to their neighbors and other community members.
Long Beach Republican Women to hear from ABC Unified School District President Yoo on education issues
Education is a top issue that concerns Americans. It will be a driving force in the November midterm election as parents seek a return to American values where their children are educated rather than indoctrinated. The community is invited to the Saturday, September 10 Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s breakfast meeting to hear from ABC Unified School District President Soo Yoo discuss California education issues. Yoo, who is running for state assembly (67th district), says, “My goal is to awaken Californians to fight back for our children and reestablish common sense in the Golden State.”
Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the second week of August 2022
We continue a fun addition to our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the second week of August 2022!. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto...
