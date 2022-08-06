4. Axios-Ipsos poll: Latino fault lines over immigration, police

Read on www.axios.com
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago
There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
Celebrity candidates threaten GOP's hopes of a Senate majority
Inexperienced Republican candidates are threatening to cost Mitch McConnell a long-anticipated Senate majority in this year's midterms. The big picture: The GOP roster is filled with Trump-endorsed celebrities who've never run political campaigns — former NFL star Herschel Walker in Georgia, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and best-selling author J.D. Vance in Ohio.
GOP rallies around Trump following FBI search of his estate
NEW YORK (AP) — For much of the year, small cracks in Donald Trump’s political support have been growing. Dissatisfied Republican primary voters began to consider new presidential prospects. GOP donors grappled with damaging revelations uncovered by the Jan. 6 committee. S everal party leaders pondered challenging Trump for the party’s 2024 nomination. But after the FBI executed a search warrant at his Florida estate, the Republican Party unified swiftly behind the former president. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who likely represents Trump’s strongest potential primary challenger, described the Biden administration as a “regime” and called Monday’s Mar-a-Lago search for improperly taken classified documents “another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents.”
Colorado chief justice obstructed investigation into misconduct
The chief justice of the Colorado Supreme Court obstructed an ongoing investigation into misconduct allegations in the judicial department, a new report reveals.Driving the news: In an explosive 11-page letter sent to lawmakers Monday, the state's Commission on Judicial Discipline outlines how the department's leaders worked to cover up the scandal by refusing to provide records and outright falsehoods.Chief Justice Brian Boatright even met with the commission's leader in a Denver parking garage, where he made clear he wouldn't provide the information easily, the Denver Gazette reports.What they're saying: "Members of the Colorado Supreme Court, directly and through its senior staff, made a series of decisions and took a series of actions throughout 2021 and 2022 that limited the ability of the commission ... to do its constitutionally mandated work," commission executive director Christopher Gregory wrote in the memo.A judiciary spokesperson declined to comment.What's next: The commission is pressing lawmakers for an overhaul in how discipline cases are handled in the judicial branch and a legislative committee will meet Wednesday to discuss the matter.
Second terms for Biden, Trump "worst thing" for U.S., voters say in new poll
A large number of Americans say a second term for President Biden or former President Trump is the "worst thing" that could happen to the country, according to a Yahoo News/YouGov poll out this week. What to watch: A rematch of the 2020 election could be in the making, with...
Jan. 6 hearings haven't changed public opinion on Trump, poll finds
Close to 40% of Americans would still support former President Trump in a 2024 presidential bid despite the recent Jan. 6 hearings, a new Monmouth University poll found. The big picture: The poll found that American public opinion of Trump, the Jan. 6 riot and the 2024 election haven't shifted after the recent hearings, which have aimed to show that there is evidence Trump committed crimes during the Capitol riot.
McCarthy vows probe of DOJ over Mar-a-Lago raid
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Monday the House would investigate the Department of Justice if Republicans took the majority. Why it matters: McCarthy's pledge was the crescendo to widespread Republican condemnations of the DOJ after the FBI raided former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. It comes as Republicans are...
White House stresses peace as online talk of violence ramps up after Mar-a-Lago search
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday called for people to remain peaceful and said the White House condems any future "political violence" after former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home was searched by the FBI. Driving the news: Jean-Pierre was responding to a question about the possibility of violence amid...
Candidates supporting abortion rights preferred by half of voters: Poll
Nearly half of U.S. voters say they would be more likely to support candidates that favor keeping abortion legal, a ABC News/Ipsos poll out Sunday indicates. Why it matters: Democrats have hoped the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June will help galvanize voters ahead of this year's midterms.
Mar-a-Lago search was "fair game," Chris Christie says
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told a radio show on Tuesday that while he has some "concerns" about the FBI's search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, he believes looking through Trump's personal safe was "fair game." Why it matters: Although the FBI and Justice Department haven't officially disclosed...
Charted: GOP's state-level dominance
Republicans have maintained control over more state legislative seats than Democrats for more than a decade straight, according to data from the National Conference of State Legislatures and Ballotpedia. Why it matters: State legislatures have the power to shape voting rules, gun control laws, abortion access and other issues that...
FBI removed about a dozen boxes from Mar-a-Lago, Trump lawyer says
A lawyer for former President Trump said Tuesday that the FBI removed about a dozen boxes held at Mar-a-Lago, the Washington Post reports. Driving the news: The FBI on Monday executed a search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in a move that appeared to mark a dramatic escalation in the investigation into his handling of presidential documents.
Top Republicans press DOJ for answers on Mar-a-Lago search
Top Republicans in Congress have coalesced around a call for the Justice Department to provide more information on its search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Why it matters: The demands stop short of the fiery denunciations of some Trump allies, such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-Ga.) call to "defund the FBI," but still signal a combative posture in response to the search.
California county's cops targeting Asians in traffic stops, lawsuit alleges
More than 28% of drivers stopped in 2021 by sheriff’s deputies in one California county were Asian American even though Asians make up about 2% of its adult population, according to a new lawsuit filed by four Asian Americans. Driving the news: The class-action suit, which comes as the...
Amnesty regrets "distress and anger" caused by Ukraine report
Amnesty International apologized on Sunday for the "distress and anger" caused by its recent report criticizing Ukraine's military tactics for endangering civilians but said it stood by its findings. Driving the news: The report, published Thursday, said Ukrainian forces had violated international humanitarian law by basing themselves in civilian buildings...
Rep. Scott Perry says FBI seized his phone
Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), the chair of the House Freedom Caucus, said Tuesday that FBI agents seized his phone. Why it matters: Perry was a key player in the Jan. 6 select committee's public hearings in June and July, which featured testimony alleging he requested a pardon from the White House in the aftermath of the Capitol attack.
Did Trump break the law? FBI search raises fresh questions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The year was 2016, the presidential candidate under investigation was Hillary Clinton and the FBI director at the time, James Comey, laid out the factors the Justice Department weighs in deciding whether to charge someone with mishandling classified records. Fast forward to 2022 and that tutorial proves instructive as another candidate from that election, Donald Trump, is entangled in an FBI probe related to sensitive government documents. Whether an FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence is a prelude to criminal charges is unknown. The action Monday nonetheless focuses attention on the thicket of statutes that govern the handling of government records, though the department’s own history of prosecutorial discretion — some high-profile investigations have ended without charges or in misdemeanor plea deals — makes it hard to forecast with certainty what might happen this time. “These are statutes that have historically not been enforced to the fullest extent,” said University of Texas law professor Stephen Vladeck.
Trump gives House a break
Former President Trump has been paying a lot less attention to House races than he has to statewide races — and lots of Republicans don't mind a bit. Why it matters: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and his allies are boosting the fortunes of more-mainstream-than-MAGA Republicans in pivotal primaries, often working under the radar.
Southern California county to let voters decide on secession measure
Southern California's San Bernardino County will let voters decide on a measure that could allow it to secede from the rest of the state. Driving the news: The county’s Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to add a measure to the November ballot that asks voters to decide whether officials should "pursue all options, up to and including seeking approval to form a new state, so that San Bernardino County can obtain its fair share of state and federal resources."
