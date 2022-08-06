ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Axios

"Hamilton" attorneys call on church to stop "unauthorized" production

"Hamilton" attorneys have sent the Door Christian Fellowship church in South Texas a "cease and desist" letter over its religious interpretation of the acclaimed Broadway show that concluded with a sermon. Driving the news: RGV Productions and the McAllen church staged productions last Friday and Saturday, featuring the characters Alexander...
MCALLEN, TX
Axios

AAPI community and allies rally to stop anti-Asian hate

Hundreds of members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, and allies, marched and rallied over the weekend to demand that city officials and local police better address violence against the Asian American community in San Francisco. Why it matters: Anti-AAPI violence has been on the rise since the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Axios

Americans return to pre-pandemic life: survey

More Americans personally know someone who's died from COVID-19 or has "long COVID" but are rapidly shunning masks and returning to their pre-pandemic lives, according to new data from the Annenberg Public Policy Center. What they found: The survey of 1,580 adults, conducted as the BA.5 omicron subvariant surged and...
Axios

Pizzagate promoter tapped for Kremlin-backed propaganda campaign

Russia's state-backed media apparatus is financing four new TV programs produced by a U.S. conspiracy theorist and aimed in large part at undercutting America's image and interests in the developing world, records show. Why it matters: The campaign shows how the Kremlin waging an information battle in key regions after...
Axios

Pioneering DJ still spinning Chicano oldies at 97

Art Laboe, one of the first DJs to play R&B and rock 'n' roll in California and cherished among Mexican Americans for his ongoing inmate shoutouts, turned 97 on Sunday. The big picture: Laboe has been on the air for nearly eight decades and today hosts a show that allows family members to send dedications to incarcerated loved ones.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
