MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
Axios

Exclusive photos: Trump's telltale toilet

Remember our toilet scoop in Axios AM earlier this year? Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book about former President Trump will report that White House residence staff periodically found wads of paper clogging a toilet — and believed the former president, a notorious destroyer of Oval Office documents, was the flusher.
Axios

Celebrity candidates threaten GOP's hopes of a Senate majority

Inexperienced Republican candidates are threatening to cost Mitch McConnell a long-anticipated Senate majority in this year's midterms. The big picture: The GOP roster is filled with Trump-endorsed celebrities who've never run political campaigns — former NFL star Herschel Walker in Georgia, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and best-selling author J.D. Vance in Ohio.
The Associated Press

GOP rallies around Trump following FBI search of his estate

NEW YORK (AP) — For much of the year, small cracks in Donald Trump’s political support have been growing. Dissatisfied Republican primary voters began to consider new presidential prospects. GOP donors grappled with damaging revelations uncovered by the Jan. 6 committee. S everal party leaders pondered challenging Trump for the party’s 2024 nomination. But after the FBI executed a search warrant at his Florida estate, the Republican Party unified swiftly behind the former president. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who likely represents Trump’s strongest potential primary challenger, described the Biden administration as a “regime” and called Monday’s Mar-a-Lago search for improperly taken classified documents “another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents.”
Axios

Trump's 2024 boost

Former President Trump's top prospective rivals for the 2024 GOP nomination are fiercely defending him over the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago, alleging — without evidence — that he's the victim of political persecution by a rogue Biden Justice Department. Why it matters: At a moment when Trump's grip...
Axios

Charted: GOP's state-level dominance

Republicans have maintained control over more state legislative seats than Democrats for more than a decade straight, according to data from the National Conference of State Legislatures and Ballotpedia. Why it matters: State legislatures have the power to shape voting rules, gun control laws, abortion access and other issues that...
The Associated Press

Did Trump break the law? FBI search raises fresh questions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The year was 2016, the presidential candidate under investigation was Hillary Clinton and the FBI director at the time, James Comey, laid out the factors the Justice Department weighs in deciding whether to charge someone with mishandling classified records. Fast forward to 2022 and that tutorial proves instructive as another candidate from that election, Donald Trump, is entangled in an FBI probe related to sensitive government documents. Whether an FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence is a prelude to criminal charges is unknown. The action Monday nonetheless focuses attention on the thicket of statutes that govern the handling of government records, though the department’s own history of prosecutorial discretion — some high-profile investigations have ended without charges or in misdemeanor plea deals — makes it hard to forecast with certainty what might happen this time. “These are statutes that have historically not been enforced to the fullest extent,” said University of Texas law professor Stephen Vladeck.
Axios

Mar-a-Lago search was "fair game," Chris Christie says

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told a radio show on Tuesday that while he has some "concerns" about the FBI's search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, he believes looking through Trump's personal safe was "fair game." Why it matters: Although the FBI and Justice Department haven't officially disclosed...
Axios

Taking space junk seriously

As close calls between satellites and debris in orbit become more frequent, the U.S. government is signaling that it's time to take the threats posed by space junk seriously. Why it matters: There are thousands of pieces of space junk circling the Earth at more than 17,000 miles per hour, threatening operational satellites and even people in orbit.
Axios

FBI's Mar-a-Lago search juices GOP fundraising

Monday's FBI search of Mar-a-Lago may have targeted former President Trump, but Republicans from D.C. to Kansas to California are looking to cash in on the fallout. Driving the news: The unprecedented law enforcement action provided extensive fodder for political fundraising appeals all day Tuesday, with Republican operatives predicting a windfall for their candidates and committees.
