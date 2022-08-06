Read on www.axios.com
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
MSNBC
The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago
There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
Photos show documents Trump purportedly flushed down toilet: Report
Newly released photos show documents that Donald Trump purportedly attempted to flush down the toilet, offering some credence to previous reports that the former president attempted to destroy Oval Office records during his term.
Lindsey Graham among senators throwing support behind Pelosi's Taiwan trip
Senators from both sides of the aisle voiced their support on Sunday for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent trip to Taiwan, as China continues to retaliate with provocative military drills in the region. The big picture: Following Pelosi's controversial trip to the island nation, the Chinese military began live ammunition...
Liz Cheney calls GOP "very sick," questions whether party can recover
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said she believes the Republican Party is "very sick" and may not be able to recover in the near future, The New York Times reported. The big picture: Cheney, who serves as the vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee, has long questioned the party's attachment to former President Donald Trump.
Exclusive photos: Trump's telltale toilet
Remember our toilet scoop in Axios AM earlier this year? Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book about former President Trump will report that White House residence staff periodically found wads of paper clogging a toilet — and believed the former president, a notorious destroyer of Oval Office documents, was the flusher.
Celebrity candidates threaten GOP's hopes of a Senate majority
Inexperienced Republican candidates are threatening to cost Mitch McConnell a long-anticipated Senate majority in this year's midterms. The big picture: The GOP roster is filled with Trump-endorsed celebrities who've never run political campaigns — former NFL star Herschel Walker in Georgia, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and best-selling author J.D. Vance in Ohio.
NFL・
GOP rallies around Trump following FBI search of his estate
NEW YORK (AP) — For much of the year, small cracks in Donald Trump’s political support have been growing. Dissatisfied Republican primary voters began to consider new presidential prospects. GOP donors grappled with damaging revelations uncovered by the Jan. 6 committee. S everal party leaders pondered challenging Trump for the party’s 2024 nomination. But after the FBI executed a search warrant at his Florida estate, the Republican Party unified swiftly behind the former president. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who likely represents Trump’s strongest potential primary challenger, described the Biden administration as a “regime” and called Monday’s Mar-a-Lago search for improperly taken classified documents “another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents.”
Trump uses FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home to solicit campaign donations
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday tried to turn the news that the FBI had searched his Florida estate to his benefit, citing the investigation in text messages and emails soliciting political donations from his supporters.
White House stresses peace as online talk of violence ramps up after Mar-a-Lago search
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday called for people to remain peaceful and said the White House condems any future "political violence" after former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home was searched by the FBI. Driving the news: Jean-Pierre was responding to a question about the possibility of violence amid...
Trump's 2024 boost
Former President Trump's top prospective rivals for the 2024 GOP nomination are fiercely defending him over the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago, alleging — without evidence — that he's the victim of political persecution by a rogue Biden Justice Department. Why it matters: At a moment when Trump's grip...
Charted: GOP's state-level dominance
Republicans have maintained control over more state legislative seats than Democrats for more than a decade straight, according to data from the National Conference of State Legislatures and Ballotpedia. Why it matters: State legislatures have the power to shape voting rules, gun control laws, abortion access and other issues that...
Did Trump break the law? FBI search raises fresh questions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The year was 2016, the presidential candidate under investigation was Hillary Clinton and the FBI director at the time, James Comey, laid out the factors the Justice Department weighs in deciding whether to charge someone with mishandling classified records. Fast forward to 2022 and that tutorial proves instructive as another candidate from that election, Donald Trump, is entangled in an FBI probe related to sensitive government documents. Whether an FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence is a prelude to criminal charges is unknown. The action Monday nonetheless focuses attention on the thicket of statutes that govern the handling of government records, though the department’s own history of prosecutorial discretion — some high-profile investigations have ended without charges or in misdemeanor plea deals — makes it hard to forecast with certainty what might happen this time. “These are statutes that have historically not been enforced to the fullest extent,” said University of Texas law professor Stephen Vladeck.
Mar-a-Lago search was "fair game," Chris Christie says
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told a radio show on Tuesday that while he has some "concerns" about the FBI's search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, he believes looking through Trump's personal safe was "fair game." Why it matters: Although the FBI and Justice Department haven't officially disclosed...
"Great and irreparable harm": Milley assailed Trump in draft resignation letter
Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Gen. Mark Milley wrote former President Trump was "doing great and irreparable harm" to the country in a never-sent draft resignation letter in June 2020, per an excerpt from Susan Glasser and Peter Baker's forthcoming book. Why it matters: Milley's letter, drafted in the days...
Candidates supporting abortion rights preferred by half of voters: Poll
Nearly half of U.S. voters say they would be more likely to support candidates that favor keeping abortion legal, a ABC News/Ipsos poll out Sunday indicates. Why it matters: Democrats have hoped the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June will help galvanize voters ahead of this year's midterms.
Biden won't force African countries to choose U.S. or China, Blinken says
Secretary of State Tony Blinken unveiled the Biden administration's Africa strategy in South Africa on Monday. Why it matters: One element of that strategy is not to force countries to choose between the U.S. and China or Russia. "The United States will not dictate Africa’s choices," Blinken said. "Neither should anyone else."
Taking space junk seriously
As close calls between satellites and debris in orbit become more frequent, the U.S. government is signaling that it's time to take the threats posed by space junk seriously. Why it matters: There are thousands of pieces of space junk circling the Earth at more than 17,000 miles per hour, threatening operational satellites and even people in orbit.
Why young people are leaving Des Moines and where they're going
The average young adult who grew up in Des Moines moved about 161 miles away for their job, according to data by the U.S. Census Bureau's Center for Economic Studies (CES). That's about 20 miles less than the national average. Why it matters: The pattern of leaving reflects where the...
FBI's Mar-a-Lago search juices GOP fundraising
Monday's FBI search of Mar-a-Lago may have targeted former President Trump, but Republicans from D.C. to Kansas to California are looking to cash in on the fallout. Driving the news: The unprecedented law enforcement action provided extensive fodder for political fundraising appeals all day Tuesday, with Republican operatives predicting a windfall for their candidates and committees.
