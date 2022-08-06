Read on www.axios.com
GOP rallies around Trump following FBI search of his estate
NEW YORK (AP) — For much of the year, small cracks in Donald Trump’s political support have been growing. Dissatisfied Republican primary voters began to consider new presidential prospects. GOP donors grappled with damaging revelations uncovered by the Jan. 6 committee. S everal party leaders pondered challenging Trump for the party’s 2024 nomination. But after the FBI executed a search warrant at his Florida estate, the Republican Party unified swiftly behind the former president. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who likely represents Trump’s strongest potential primary challenger, described the Biden administration as a “regime” and called Monday’s Mar-a-Lago search for improperly taken classified documents “another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents.”
Charted: GOP's state-level dominance
Republicans have maintained control over more state legislative seats than Democrats for more than a decade straight, according to data from the National Conference of State Legislatures and Ballotpedia. Why it matters: State legislatures have the power to shape voting rules, gun control laws, abortion access and other issues that...
Jan. 6 hearings haven't changed public opinion on Trump, poll finds
Close to 40% of Americans would still support former President Trump in a 2024 presidential bid despite the recent Jan. 6 hearings, a new Monmouth University poll found. The big picture: The poll found that American public opinion of Trump, the Jan. 6 riot and the 2024 election haven't shifted after the recent hearings, which have aimed to show that there is evidence Trump committed crimes during the Capitol riot.
Candidates supporting abortion rights preferred by half of voters: Poll
Nearly half of U.S. voters say they would be more likely to support candidates that favor keeping abortion legal, a ABC News/Ipsos poll out Sunday indicates. Why it matters: Democrats have hoped the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June will help galvanize voters ahead of this year's midterms.
Maloney, Nadler change tune on Biden reelection in latest debate
Unlike their last appearance, Manhattan Reps. Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney both heaped praise on the prospect of a second Biden term.
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
Senators Romney and Lee helped kill a national price cap on insulin
Sens. Mitt Romney and Mike Lee were among 43 Republicans who helped block a $35 monthly cap on insulin costs for people covered by private insurance. The Sunday morning vote was just three votes shy of passing the 60-vote threshold. The latest: The senate parliamentarian ruled that the insulin cap...
The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago
There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
Lindsey Graham among senators throwing support behind Pelosi's Taiwan trip
Senators from both sides of the aisle voiced their support on Sunday for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent trip to Taiwan, as China continues to retaliate with provocative military drills in the region. The big picture: Following Pelosi's controversial trip to the island nation, the Chinese military began live ammunition...
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
Liz Cheney calls GOP "very sick," questions whether party can recover
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said she believes the Republican Party is "very sick" and may not be able to recover in the near future, The New York Times reported. The big picture: Cheney, who serves as the vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee, has long questioned the party's attachment to former President Donald Trump.
Celebrity candidates threaten GOP's hopes of a Senate majority
Inexperienced Republican candidates are threatening to cost Mitch McConnell a long-anticipated Senate majority in this year's midterms. The big picture: The GOP roster is filled with Trump-endorsed celebrities who've never run political campaigns — former NFL star Herschel Walker in Georgia, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and best-selling author J.D. Vance in Ohio.
What to watch in Minnesota's 2022 primary election
Minnesota voters head to the polls Tuesday for the state's primary election. Here's a sampling of some of the most closely watched races on the ballot. Republican attorney general race The most competitive statewide primary is the Republican attorney general race between Jim Schulz, the party-endorsed candidate, and Doug Wardlow, who was the GOP's nominee in 2018.The stakes: The winner takes on DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison in what's expected to be a hotly contested race this November. Ilhan Omar and Betty McCollum In the Twin Cities, Democratic U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar and Betty McCollum both have same-party challengers. Omar,...
Exclusive photos: Trump's telltale toilet
Remember our toilet scoop in Axios AM earlier this year? Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book about former President Trump will report that White House residence staff periodically found wads of paper clogging a toilet — and believed the former president, a notorious destroyer of Oval Office documents, was the flusher.
Second terms for Biden, Trump "worst thing" for U.S., voters say in new poll
A large number of Americans say a second term for President Biden or former President Trump is the "worst thing" that could happen to the country, according to a Yahoo News/YouGov poll out this week. What to watch: A rematch of the 2020 election could be in the making, with...
Election Denier Kim Crockett Wins Minnesota GOP Secretary Of State Primary
Crockett, who called the 2020 election “rigged” and “illegitimate,” will turn Minnesota into yet another battleground over the future of American democracy.
Democrat Mandela Barnes to take on Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson in November
Wisconsin's lieutenant governor Mandela Barnes is looking ahead to November's Senate election against Sen. Ron Johnson (R) after clinching the Democratic nomination on Tuesday, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: Barnes' victory tees up a battle between a true-blue progressive and a hard-right conservative in one of the most...
Trump's 2024 boost
Former President Trump's top prospective rivals for the 2024 GOP nomination are fiercely defending him over the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago, alleging — without evidence — that he's the victim of political persecution by a rogue Biden Justice Department. Why it matters: At a moment when Trump's grip...
Biden signs $280 billion chip funding bill
President Biden on Tuesday signed a $280 billion package that aims to boost the domestic chip-making industry and scientific research. What they're saying: "Fundamental change is taking place today — politically, economically and technologically," Biden said before signing the Chips and Science Act. "Change that can either strengthen our sense of control and security, of dignity and pride in our lives and our nation, or change that weakens us."
Dems on the brink of sweeping Medicare changes
Democrats are on the cusp of making the most significant changes to Medicare in more than a decade, which would bring lower drug prices and out-of-pocket costs for some of the program's 64 million enrollees. Why it matters: New limits on how much patients will have to pay for medicines...
