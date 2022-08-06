ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP rallies around Trump following FBI search of his estate

NEW YORK (AP) — For much of the year, small cracks in Donald Trump’s political support have been growing. Dissatisfied Republican primary voters began to consider new presidential prospects. GOP donors grappled with damaging revelations uncovered by the Jan. 6 committee. S everal party leaders pondered challenging Trump for the party’s 2024 nomination. But after the FBI executed a search warrant at his Florida estate, the Republican Party unified swiftly behind the former president. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who likely represents Trump’s strongest potential primary challenger, described the Biden administration as a “regime” and called Monday’s Mar-a-Lago search for improperly taken classified documents “another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents.”
Charted: GOP's state-level dominance

Republicans have maintained control over more state legislative seats than Democrats for more than a decade straight, according to data from the National Conference of State Legislatures and Ballotpedia. Why it matters: State legislatures have the power to shape voting rules, gun control laws, abortion access and other issues that...
Jan. 6 hearings haven't changed public opinion on Trump, poll finds

Close to 40% of Americans would still support former President Trump in a 2024 presidential bid despite the recent Jan. 6 hearings, a new Monmouth University poll found. The big picture: The poll found that American public opinion of Trump, the Jan. 6 riot and the 2024 election haven't shifted after the recent hearings, which have aimed to show that there is evidence Trump committed crimes during the Capitol riot.
The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
Celebrity candidates threaten GOP's hopes of a Senate majority

Inexperienced Republican candidates are threatening to cost Mitch McConnell a long-anticipated Senate majority in this year's midterms. The big picture: The GOP roster is filled with Trump-endorsed celebrities who've never run political campaigns — former NFL star Herschel Walker in Georgia, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and best-selling author J.D. Vance in Ohio.
What to watch in Minnesota's 2022 primary election

Minnesota voters head to the polls Tuesday for the state's primary election. Here's a sampling of some of the most closely watched races on the ballot. Republican attorney general race The most competitive statewide primary is the Republican attorney general race between Jim Schulz, the party-endorsed candidate, and Doug Wardlow, who was the GOP's nominee in 2018.The stakes: The winner takes on DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison in what's expected to be a hotly contested race this November. Ilhan Omar and Betty McCollum In the Twin Cities, Democratic U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar and Betty McCollum both have same-party challengers. Omar,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Exclusive photos: Trump's telltale toilet

Remember our toilet scoop in Axios AM earlier this year? Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book about former President Trump will report that White House residence staff periodically found wads of paper clogging a toilet — and believed the former president, a notorious destroyer of Oval Office documents, was the flusher.
Trump's 2024 boost

Former President Trump's top prospective rivals for the 2024 GOP nomination are fiercely defending him over the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago, alleging — without evidence — that he's the victim of political persecution by a rogue Biden Justice Department. Why it matters: At a moment when Trump's grip...
Biden signs $280 billion chip funding bill

President Biden on Tuesday signed a $280 billion package that aims to boost the domestic chip-making industry and scientific research. What they're saying: "Fundamental change is taking place today — politically, economically and technologically," Biden said before signing the Chips and Science Act. "Change that can either strengthen our sense of control and security, of dignity and pride in our lives and our nation, or change that weakens us."
Dems on the brink of sweeping Medicare changes

Democrats are on the cusp of making the most significant changes to Medicare in more than a decade, which would bring lower drug prices and out-of-pocket costs for some of the program's 64 million enrollees. Why it matters: New limits on how much patients will have to pay for medicines...
