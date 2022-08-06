ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Philadelphia

Ron DeSantis to rally for Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is coming to the Keystone State later this month to rally for Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano.Why it matters: DeSantis' Aug. 19 stop in Pittsburgh, part of a wider trip with the conservative student advocacy group Turning Point Action to fellow swing states Arizona and Ohio, sure looks like something that someone eyeing the White House in 2024 would schedule during a midterm year. It also shows that DeSantis isn't afraid to boost candidates who received the backing of former President Trump during the primaries — as Mastriano did.What they're saying: The Florida governor "has become the model for a new conservative movement that is willing to stand on principle and to actually fight on behalf of the values of his voters," Turning Point Action founder Charlie Kirk told Fox News.The big picture: DeSantis has been positioning himself as an alternative to Trump, wading into the culture wars on issues like LGBTQ rights and abortion access.Veteran GOP political strategists are already at work beefing up DeSantis' donor list in expectation of a White House run, Axios' Lachlan Markay reports.The bottom line: This probably isn't the last time we'll see DeSantis on the trail in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wpr.org

Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Wisconsin holds top billing, with a competitive Republican governor's primary there highlighting the races. Polls in Wisconsin close at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET. Note: Though they remain on the Senate Democratic ballot, notable candidates Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Texas Elections
Axios

Doug Mastriano's appearance before Jan. 6 committee ends early

Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania's Republican gubernatorial nominee, appeared before the House Jan. 6 committee Tuesday, but cut the interview short after less than 15 minutes. Driving the news: Mastriano's attorney, Timothy Parlatore, told the AP he ended the private online meeting after disputing the terms of the state senator's appearance. Mastriano...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia weighs changes to ‘fuzzy’ recall system that lets judges remove local officials

Activists in Virginia are increasingly turning to the state’s court-driven recall process to try to take out their frustrations on local officials they feel have done something wrong.  In Prince William County, activists have launched recall efforts against two county supervisors over their alleged connections to the data-center industry as the county considers a massive […] The post Virginia weighs changes to ‘fuzzy’ recall system that lets judges remove local officials appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Election State#Republicans#Texans#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Latina#Democrat
Axios

Southern California county to let voters decide on secession measure

Southern California's San Bernardino County will let voters decide on a measure that could allow it to secede from the rest of the state. Driving the news: The county’s Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to add a measure to the November ballot that asks voters to decide whether officials should "pursue all options, up to and including seeking approval to form a new state, so that San Bernardino County can obtain its fair share of state and federal resources."
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
FOX8 News

4 North Carolina Republican nominees leave abortion off of campaign websites

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Four Republicans seeking congressional seats from North Carolina say nothing about abortion on their campaign websites even though some have been staunchly anti-abortion in the past – and as abortion has become a pivotal national issue. And at least one of them, Christian Castelli, a political newcomer challenging Democratic incumbent Kathy […]
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Axios

Gavin Newsom uses health care to boost visibility

As California Gov. Gavin Newsom positioned himself as the "national Democratic Party pit bull" over the last couple of years, no set of issues has been more important than health care, according to California Healthline's Angela Hart. Why it matters: Newsom hasn't spelled out his national aspirations, but this all...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

What to watch in Minnesota's 2022 primary election

Minnesota voters head to the polls Tuesday for the state's primary election. Here's a sampling of some of the most closely watched races on the ballot. Republican attorney general race The most competitive statewide primary is the Republican attorney general race between Jim Schulz, the party-endorsed candidate, and Doug Wardlow, who was the GOP's nominee in 2018.The stakes: The winner takes on DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison in what's expected to be a hotly contested race this November. Ilhan Omar and Betty McCollum In the Twin Cities, Democratic U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar and Betty McCollum both have same-party challengers. Omar,...
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC Washington

Volunteer Drivers Help Women Get to Abortions in Virginia

Abortion rights advocates say transportation and its cost can be a big barrier. In Virginia, an initiative launched last year is helping women get to appointments free of charge. Demand is expected to soar after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The passenger seats of Ammie Pascua’s car are...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Youngkin spends months attacking teachers; now wonders why they’re leaving the profession

State Sen. Scott Surovell is spot on about why numerous Virginia local school districts are having trouble hiring teachers. Two words: Glenn Youngkin. “Teachers are leaving because conservatives like the governor are making it unpleasant to be a teacher today by micromanaging how they should teach and what they can say in the classroom,” said Surovell, a Democrat who represents Fairfax County and Prince William County.
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios

Day 1 recap: Arkansas' special legislative session

The third session of the Arkansas Legislature kicked off Tuesday. 1. Bills were introduced this week that align with Gov. Asa Hutchinson's wishes for the session. HB1002 would cut taxes to 4.9% for individuals and 5.3% for businesses earning more than $25,000. It would also align the state's depreciation schedule with the federal schedule, and create income tax credits for some taxpayers.
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios Seattle

Washington state is removing a dozen COVID emergency orders.

Gov. Jay Inslee is phasing out a dozen COVID-19 emergency orders, which will leave only 10 in place — a massive drop from the 85 in effect earlier in the pandemic.Why it matters: The end of the vast majority of the state's COVID-19 emergency orders shows how government mandates are taking a backseat at this stage of the pandemic, letting business owners and individuals decide for themselves which precautions to follow.Details: Inslee announced late last month that he would eliminate 12 emergency orders, most of which deal with health care regulations, with the directives set to expire by the end...
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
91K+
Followers
47K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy