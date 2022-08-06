ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Dangerous late-night car stunts once again under investigation in Baton Rouge; videos show reckless drivers along Siegen Lane

By WBRZ Staff
 3 days ago
Alex Matthews
3d ago

THAT IS NOT DRAG RACING!! I don't understand why donuts keeps getting called drag racing or street racing ! smh

Another street racer arrested for car stunts that shut down College Drive after Garth Brooks concert

BATON ROUGE - Another street racer involved in shutting down College Drive near I-10 after the Garth Brooks concert was arrested over the weekend. Baton Rouge police officers spotted 23-year-old Malik William's car on Greenwell Springs Road on Friday night and pulled him over. Officers said they used social media screengrabs from the night of the concert to identify William's license plate and decals on his car.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Man arrested after running from police, hitting two officers with his car

KILLONA - A man was arrested after he hit two police officers with his car during a chase through a neighborhood with a child in his car. According to St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, officers tried to stop 24-year-old Davon Dallon before he sped off through the Belle Terre subdivision Monday afternoon.
KILLONA, LA
Man killed in shooting on North 39th Street, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday night. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed Darnell Martin, 52, arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. Martin died from his injuries, police say. The shooting happened just before...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Traffic Alert: Crash on Greenwell Springs Road at Woodcrest Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to capital area authorities, police are responding to a crash on Greenwell Springs Road at Woodcrest Drive Monday (August 8) evening. As of 8:10 p.m., the crash is in the roadway and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) have been called to the scene. At...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Missing man's remains found buried near rural highway in Louisiana; 3 arrested for murder

HUSSER - Federal agents went into the Gulf of Mexico to make a murder arrest after a missing man's body was found buried in a shallow grave in rural Louisiana. Three suspects were booked for first-degree murder, armed robbery and obstruction of justice on Aug. 3, a day after a tip led deputies to the body of 22-year-old Tywonne "DayDay" Neal, who was buried near Singing Waterfall Road in Husser.
HUSSER, LA
Three people hurt in shooting on Monte Sano Avenue Saturday night

BATON ROUGE - Three people were hurt in a shooting on Monte Sano Ave near Airline Highway on Saturday night. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. and the victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other information was immediately available....
BATON ROUGE, LA

