Outside Lands' Cocktail Magic Features LGBTQ-Themed Bar Concession

Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
A New Souvla is Opening in Dogpatch Next Week, in the Former Magnolia Brewery Space
The Greek wrap, salad, and froyo sensation Souvla is expanding its cult-hit San Francisco footprint, with a new Dogpatch location opening next week featuring new small plates and an expanded Greek wine list in addition to the Souvla menu you’ve come to know and love. In the eight years...
Trivia Dream Come True: Amy Schneider to Host ‘Literary Pub Trivia’ Night on Tuesday
The Bay Area Book Festival scored a pretty big get with 40-time Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider hosting a Literary Pub Trivia night Tuesday, and there’s still time for you to register to compete. If you sometimes spend your Tuesday evening engaged in trivia night at some Bay Area watering...
Day Around the Bay: Beer-Themed Water Park Plan In Napa Was, Indeed, a Prank
New Belgium Brewing has finally admitted that its highly implausible, proposed water park in Napa was just an elaborate, kind of mean-spirited prank and publicity stunt. They were trying to spark some kind of beer vs. wine rivalry, and to poke fun at Napa in general, but they sure pissed a lot of people off who weren't in on the joke. [Chronicle]
Photos: Green Day Brings Hometown Nostalgia to a Mostly Unmemorable Second Day of Outside Lands 2022
In a needed jolt of excitement (and display of actual talent) after Jack Harlow's mediocre, tepid set, East Bay music royalty Green Day gave a thunderous performance that included pop-punk homages to hit songs, as well as unapologetic stances on hot-button political issues. Outside Lands continued on with, more or...
Company Launching Pricy Riverboat Cruise From SF to... Stockton?
Riverboat cruising, that seemingly luxurious European concept that gets advertised a lot to affluent seniors in between PBS shows, is coming to the Bay Area and NorCal — but would you pay $12,000 to go from SF to Stockton and back via the Delta?. American Cruise Lines, which offers...
As First Public Meeting on Castro Theatre Looms This Week, Debate Over Removing Seats Still Rages
There’s sure to be much gnashing of teeth at Thursday night’s first community meeting on the overhaul of the Castro Theatre, with the fate of its lower-floor seats, and whether the venue’s programming will still be LGBTQ-themed enough, still very unresolved issues. It might be fair to...
In-Fighting Over Affordable Housing at City Hall Escalates With New Lawsuit; Meanwhile Newsom's Office Launches Unprecedented Review of SF Policy
A housing nonprofit aligned with Mayor London Breed, the San Francisco Housing Action Coalition, has now filed suit in what seems to be a last-ditch effort to keep a competing charter amendment about affordable housing off the November ballot. And meanwhile, we learn today that the state Department of Housing and Community Development is launching an unprecedented "housing policy and practice review" with a view toward identifying why SF has such trouble building new housing.
Early Saturday Shootings Near Downtown Oakland Leave One Dead, Three Wounded, Nightlife Operators Shaken
A pair of shootings came after a night of First Friday partying in Oakland's Uptown District, and one of the shootings, a drive-by on Broadway in the early morning hours of Saturday, left one person dead. The first shooting happened closer to the city's downtown just after midnight, at 12:15...
Fremont Recycling Firm Implicated In Purchase of Hundreds of Stolen Catalytic Converters
Following a year-long investigation and sting operation, Fremont police say that a recycling outfit called Arrow Recovery has been purchasing obviously stolen catalytic converters from thieves and recycling the rare and precious metals inside for profit. Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise nationwide, and they represented a crime...
Rogue Bike Brigade Took Over Eastbound Bay Bridge Lanes, Possibly Then Committed Burglaries In Oakland
A group of what appeared to be teenagers on bicycles, numbering around 200, took over the lower deck of the Bay Bridge on Saturday afternoon and biked their way into Oakland. A short while later, some East Oakland businesses reported that they were burglarized by a gang of about 200 bicyclists.
Four Alleged Gang Members Arrested, Including Three Teens, and Seven Guns Seized at Hunters Point Home
The SFPD arrested three teenagers and one 20-year-old, all of whom were allegedly in possession of weapons, and seized seven guns, including one ghost-gun rifle in a raid last week. It's not clear whether these arrests, or the search warrant that led to them, are connected to a trio of...
4.4M Earthquake Hits Same Place Near California-Nevada Border As One 13 Months Ago
A significant, 4.4M earthquake struck an area south of Topaz Lake Monday afternoon, with an epicenter very near that of a 5.9M quake that hit in July 2021. The earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was felt from Lake Tahoe to the I-5 corridor. The epicenter was 5 miles north-northeast of the town of Walker, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, in an area near Smith Valley and Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.
