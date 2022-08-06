Outside Lands' Cocktail Magic Features LGBTQ-Themed Bar Concession

New Belgium Brewing has finally admitted that its highly implausible, proposed water park in Napa was just an elaborate, kind of mean-spirited prank and publicity stunt. They were trying to spark some kind of beer vs. wine rivalry, and to poke fun at Napa in general, but they sure pissed a lot of people off who weren't in on the joke. [Chronicle]

NAPA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO