San Francisco, CA

Outside Lands' Cocktail Magic Features LGBTQ-Themed Bar Concession

SFist
 3 days ago
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Beer-Themed Water Park Plan In Napa Was, Indeed, a Prank

New Belgium Brewing has finally admitted that its highly implausible, proposed water park in Napa was just an elaborate, kind of mean-spirited prank and publicity stunt. They were trying to spark some kind of beer vs. wine rivalry, and to poke fun at Napa in general, but they sure pissed a lot of people off who weren't in on the joke. [Chronicle]
NAPA, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
SFist

In-Fighting Over Affordable Housing at City Hall Escalates With New Lawsuit; Meanwhile Newsom's Office Launches Unprecedented Review of SF Policy

A housing nonprofit aligned with Mayor London Breed, the San Francisco Housing Action Coalition, has now filed suit in what seems to be a last-ditch effort to keep a competing charter amendment about affordable housing off the November ballot. And meanwhile, we learn today that the state Department of Housing and Community Development is launching an unprecedented "housing policy and practice review" with a view toward identifying why SF has such trouble building new housing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

4.4M Earthquake Hits Same Place Near California-Nevada Border As One 13 Months Ago

A significant, 4.4M earthquake struck an area south of Topaz Lake Monday afternoon, with an epicenter very near that of a 5.9M quake that hit in July 2021. The earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was felt from Lake Tahoe to the I-5 corridor. The epicenter was 5 miles north-northeast of the town of Walker, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, in an area near Smith Valley and Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

