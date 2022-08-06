Former Robb Elementary School principal accepts new position with Uvalde CISD

Read on www.ksat.com
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was UnconstitutionalTom HandyUvalde, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."Ash JurbergTexas State
Uvalde Councilman Slams Governor Abbott Over His InactionsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Parents, community members demand more safety measures from Uvalde CISD during hours-long board meeting
UVALDE, Texas – A special school board meeting held by Uvalde CISD on Monday had an open forum for community members to speak freely and ask questions to board members. Parents, community members weigh in, call for accountability. Much of the discussion during the hours-long board meeting centered around...
The Uvalde school year is set to start soon and parents want to see more done before then
SAN ANTONIO — Emotions were running high at a special Uvalde school board meeting Monday night. Officials showed their safety and security plans to the public and it left parents asking how they can trust they’ll be utilized after what happened on May 24. They continue to call...
Uvalde staff and teachers returning to campuses Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO — Staff members at Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District will be returning to campus later Tuesday morning, and a welcome will be held for the teachers and staff. Teachers are returning back to campus almost one month early so they can prepare and set up their classrooms....
Community members weigh in during open forum of Uvalde CISD special school board meeting
UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde CISD held a special School Board meeting on Monday night to allow members of the community to comment or ask questions about the upcoming school year. Superintendent Hal Harrell gave an update at the start of the meeting, and then community members were permitted...
How San Antonio school districts' safety procedures have changed after Uvalde
SAN ANTONIO — May's Robb Elementary tragedy in Uvalde sparked a summer of mourning for Texans, and also a summer of reckoning for Texas school districts over what can be done to better safeguard the state's youngest residents. Community members in Uvalde have placed intense scrutiny on officials there...
Uvalde CISD gives students the option of virtual learning this school year
UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde CISD plans to offer a virtual learning option for students this school year. Many parents and children have expressed concerns about returning to campuses after the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead. The district has...
Need For Help Continues After TX School Shooting
While many Texas kids are going back to class, the summer will last a little longer in Uvalde where they’re shoring up security. There’s also a call to get counselors to the tiny town, which is still recovering from the murders of 19 students and two teachers. Some...
Texas school shooting: Robb Elementary School principal reassigned
UVALDE, Texas — The principal of a Texas elementary school where 19 students and two teachers were killed two months ago in a mass shooting has been reassigned to a position within the school district, district officials said. In a news release, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced...
WATCH: Uvalde leaders to discuss adding assistant police chief position
UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde City Council, at the request of Mayor Don McLaughlin, is set to discuss the possibility of growing the local police department's ranks by creating an assistant police chief position. City leaders will take up the topic at their Tuesday night meeting, but it's unclear what...
Back-to-school celebration at Uvalde library honors victims
UVALDE, Texas - The public library in Uvalde will host a back-to-school celebration Saturday. At the event, the families of the 21 victims killed in the Robb Elementary shooting will get a special delivery from a local artist: 21 handmade, wooden figures of each victim to be gifted to the families.
Uvalde Police Department announces it's hiring officers
The department announced the openings on social media Monday, detailing the salary and promising incentives and other benefits.
Chief Border Patrol Agent, Governor, Congressman weigh in on criminal elements of border crisis
EAGLE PASS, Texas – “The only ones that benefit from a lack of border security are the criminals and the smugglers,” Chief Patrol Agent for the Del Rio Sector of the Border Patrol Jason Owens said. At a recent press conference in Eagle Pass, Chief Owens spoke...
'Unless you're going to indict a bunch of cops, get on with it': DPS lawsuit hearing yields frustrations
SAN ANTONIO — A heated hearing Thursday about the Uvalde school shooting. State Senator Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, is suing the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), saying the agency ignored his request for their records. DPS says the Uvalde County District Attorney, Christina Mitchell Busbee, ordered them...
8 years before Uvalde, Arredondo was demoted from previous law enforcement position: Report
(NEW YORK) — Eight years before Uvalde school Police Chief Pete Arredondo led the controversial law enforcement response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, he was demoted from a high-ranking position at the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, according to reporting by a local news outlet Thursday.
Uvalde DA reviewed video to see if officers shot students
Uvalde DA Christina Mitchell Busbee asks for more time to do her job.
Texas governor meets with some Uvalde families. But a Robb Elementary teacher says 'it's all for show'
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott met privately Monday with some families in Uvalde, discussing school safety, a teacher who was also there told CNN.
A friend of Uvalde police chief Pete Arredondo said he 'can't understand why he wouldn't just resign'
A friend of Uvalde police chief Pete Arredondo said he "can't understand" why he won't resign. Arredondo has been widely criticized for his response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in May. Jesse Rizo, Arredondo's friend, told The Associated Press that there have to be "consequences."
