‘Beacon of light’: Community mourns unexpected passing of longtime Raines High educator

Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County Motorist Alert: Lakeshore Boat Ramp restrictions, road closure updatesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?Evie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
News4Jax.com
City of Jacksonville, national service organization conducting survey to assess needs of veterans, their families
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville and a national service organization want to hear from the 250,000 veterans in Northeast Florida. During a news conference Tuesday morning at City Hall, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and members of Endeavors, a Texas-based group dedicated to helping veterans, announced that they are looking to build a new veterans wellness center in Jacksonville that would serve all of Northeast Florida.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Lenny Curry announced Tuesday in a news conference that the City of Jacksonville will be launching a veterans assessment survey to learn how to better help veterans in the area. The City of Jacksonville is partnering with Endeavors, the University of North Florida and the...
News4Jax.com
Atlantic Coast High School to hold school safety event with former JSO Asst. Police Chief
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – Parents, caregivers, and families are invited to a special Parent Academy school safety event. School Police Chief Greg Burton and staff will provide an interactive school safety presentation including a demonstration of the district’s lockdown procedures. The event will be on Tuesday, August 9,...
News4Jax.com
Creating brighter futures: Nonprofit gives back to community with annual back-to-school drive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The school year is just around the corner and one local organization is working to continue its annual tradition despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic and concerns over monkeypox. Jewels of the Future, Inc. hosted a back-to-school giveaway Sunday afternoon in the Lake Forest Hills...
News4Jax.com
Local historical church gives out over $100,000 in college scholarships after annual ‘Scholarthon’ event
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local historical church in Jacksonville is paying it forward to college students by giving away over 100,000 dollars in scholarships. The Bethel Church has been a part of the Jacksonville community since 1838 and has helped more than 10,000 people over the years. The church gave out checks to more than 100 students on Sunday after the Dollars For Scholars Education 2022 Scholarthon.
News4Jax.com
How many teacher vacancies are in your school district? The latest county-by-county breakdown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As most of the students in Northeast Florida get ready to head back to school there are concerns in school districts over an ongoing teacher shortage. Every Florida school district in Northeast Florida has vacancies, some more than others. While there are positive signs that some spots are being filled, it’s expected that many students in our area will start the year without a full-time teacher leading the class. It’s a trend happening all across the country being fueled by a long list of factors, including low pay and an ongoing educational culture war.
Once-in-a-lifetime love: Jacksonville couple celebrates 60 years of marriage from hospital room
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One couple's diamond anniversary celebration was made extra special thanks to the staff at Baptist Health Jacksonville. After 60 years, Maximillian had never missed an anniversary celebration with his wife and the staff at Baptist said there was no way a hospital stay was going to stop him.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Milkster Nitrogen Creamery opening first Northeast Florida location in Miramar
The Milkster Nitrogen Creamery Jacksonville is coming to Miramar Plaza near San Marco. Based in Detroit, the company franchises its concept that uses liquid nitrogen to custom-make every order of what it considers “nicecream” while a customer waits. “We looked at a couple different ice cream franchises, but...
News4Jax.com
Day of festival fun has bigger mission of ending Jacksonville violence, code of silence
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fun, games, giving away school supplies and providing food were all a part of the vision Deborah Riley-Harris had for a community festival in A. Philip Randolph Heritage Park on Sunday. But there was also a bigger mission: Stopping the violence in Duval County and ending...
Florida Blue for a family-friendly Back to School Bash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Members of the community are invited to join the fun at the Florida Blue Center as we head Back to School! Children will enjoy face painting and free back to school backpacks and supplies will be given to the first 200 families. The event lasts from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WCJB
UF College of Nursing to use $3.6 million grant to increase enrollment
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida’s College of Nursing is receiving millions of dollars from the state to train the next generation of nurses amid a nursing shortage. Florida lawmakers have allocated $3.6 million to the university to create a pipeline of new nurses from UF into...
Back to school bash prepares students for the upcoming year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Students will have the opportunity to get the supplies they need to return to school at the annual Back to School Bash on Saturday at Ribault High School Gymnasium 3701 Winton Drive, from 9 a.m. to noon. Those who attend will receive a free backpack, school...
News4Jax.com
Bus driver shortages loom as students head back to school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local bus companies are making backup plans in case they don’t have enough drivers for the first day of school. As of last week, Duval County Public Schools said it needed as many as 50 new bus drivers. One of its contractors, Student Transportation of...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Ferrosource LLC asks for $100,000 city grant for NW Jacksonville steel facility
A New York City-based metal fabricator and distributor is seeking a $100,000 city grant to open a facility on Blanche Street in Northwest Jacksonville. A project summary issued July 25 by the city Office of Economic Development says Ferrosource LLC is considering a $2.5 million investment in leased space at 1011 Blanche St. to create steel products.
News4Jax.com
Duval County superintendent addresses new school year’s unique challenges
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX sat down one-on-one with Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene to ask about this year’s unique challenges, including staffing and politics. The 2022-23 academic year begins Aug. 15 in Duval County, and the school district is still facing hundreds of teaching vacancies,...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Teachers are back to school and setting up their classrooms and preparing for the new school year. “I'm excited because this school year my students that I've had since their first day in high school they’ll be in 11th grade, so we’ve grown up together... this school year I'm ready to see their growth," said Alexis Cheatham, teacher and mentor with Elevate Jacksonville.
Back-to-School giveaways around Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Action News Jax is your back to school station and today multiple schools and locations around town had some back-to-school giveaways. Students and their parents got more than just school supplies. One of the first places was Jean Ribault High School. Here Students are getting set up with school supplies and parents are getting important information about health insurance.
usf.edu
Mayo Clinic Jacksonville starts work on $233 million oncology building
Site work has begun on the $233 million Mayo Clinic integrated oncology building in Jacksonville that will include proton beam and carbon ion therapy. Construction will follow on the building for completion in early 2025. The city is reviewing a construction permit for the almost $76.3 million foundation and shell...
The 6 Best Beach Cities To Retire on $2,600 a Month
If living the beach life is your retirement dream, but you don't want to spend a fortune every month, you'll be glad to know it's still possible to make it happen without leaving the U.S. Related: 15...
News4Jax.com
Shop local this back to school season
A 15-minute drive from the St. John’s Town Center, The Hype Section is where you’ll find the best sneakers and sports cards in Jacksonville, Florida. From Nike to Air Jordan to Adidas to Yeezy, The Hype Section is home to the largest selection of sports and Pokémon cards, including PSA-graded single sports cards and collectibles. Visit The Hype Section to shop North Florida’s premier streetwear boutique and consignment store for the latest new release sneakers and sports cards.
