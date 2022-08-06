ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

‘Beacon of light’: Community mourns unexpected passing of longtime Raines High educator

News4Jax.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.news4jax.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

City of Jacksonville, national service organization conducting survey to assess needs of veterans, their families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville and a national service organization want to hear from the 250,000 veterans in Northeast Florida. During a news conference Tuesday morning at City Hall, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and members of Endeavors, a Texas-based group dedicated to helping veterans, announced that they are looking to build a new veterans wellness center in Jacksonville that would serve all of Northeast Florida.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Jacksonville, FL
Education
City
Oakland, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
News4Jax.com

Local historical church gives out over $100,000 in college scholarships after annual ‘Scholarthon’ event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local historical church in Jacksonville is paying it forward to college students by giving away over 100,000 dollars in scholarships. The Bethel Church has been a part of the Jacksonville community since 1838 and has helped more than 10,000 people over the years. The church gave out checks to more than 100 students on Sunday after the Dollars For Scholars Education 2022 Scholarthon.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

How many teacher vacancies are in your school district? The latest county-by-county breakdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As most of the students in Northeast Florida get ready to head back to school there are concerns in school districts over an ongoing teacher shortage. Every Florida school district in Northeast Florida has vacancies, some more than others. While there are positive signs that some spots are being filled, it’s expected that many students in our area will start the year without a full-time teacher leading the class. It’s a trend happening all across the country being fueled by a long list of factors, including low pay and an ongoing educational culture war.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beacon#Scholarships#Pastor#Highschool#Raines High School#The First Baptist Church#Flossie Brunson Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News4Jax.com

Bus driver shortages loom as students head back to school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local bus companies are making backup plans in case they don’t have enough drivers for the first day of school. As of last week, Duval County Public Schools said it needed as many as 50 new bus drivers. One of its contractors, Student Transportation of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Ferrosource LLC asks for $100,000 city grant for NW Jacksonville steel facility

A New York City-based metal fabricator and distributor is seeking a $100,000 city grant to open a facility on Blanche Street in Northwest Jacksonville. A project summary issued July 25 by the city Office of Economic Development says Ferrosource LLC is considering a $2.5 million investment in leased space at 1011 Blanche St. to create steel products.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

DCPS superintendent says this year could start off with some 'challenges' but things will fall into place

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Teachers are back to school and setting up their classrooms and preparing for the new school year. “I'm excited because this school year my students that I've had since their first day in high school they’ll be in 11th grade, so we’ve grown up together... this school year I'm ready to see their growth," said Alexis Cheatham, teacher and mentor with Elevate Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Back-to-School giveaways around Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Action News Jax is your back to school station and today multiple schools and locations around town had some back-to-school giveaways. Students and their parents got more than just school supplies. One of the first places was Jean Ribault High School. Here Students are getting set up with school supplies and parents are getting important information about health insurance.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
usf.edu

Mayo Clinic Jacksonville starts work on $233 million oncology building

Site work has begun on the $233 million Mayo Clinic integrated oncology building in Jacksonville that will include proton beam and carbon ion therapy. Construction will follow on the building for completion in early 2025. The city is reviewing a construction permit for the almost $76.3 million foundation and shell...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Shop local this back to school season

A 15-minute drive from the St. John’s Town Center, The Hype Section is where you’ll find the best sneakers and sports cards in Jacksonville, Florida. From Nike to Air Jordan to Adidas to Yeezy, The Hype Section is home to the largest selection of sports and Pokémon cards, including PSA-graded single sports cards and collectibles. Visit The Hype Section to shop North Florida’s premier streetwear boutique and consignment store for the latest new release sneakers and sports cards.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy