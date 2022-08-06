Police search for suspects wanted in Walmart parking lot shooting that left Macon man dead

Police are searching for two suspects involved in a fatal shooting in a Macon Walmart parking lot Friday evening.

It was a brazen and shocking attack as outlined by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports: two men approached a woman in the parking lot of the Harrison Road Walmart Supercenter, just south of Eisenhower Parkway, around 8:20 p.m. They demanded the keys to her car.

Her fiancé, 41-year-old Ronnie Albea, refused, and there was a struggle, according to reports, and Albea was shot. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance images of the attack Saturday, asking for the public’s help in finding the men. They’re described by the sheriff’s office as: “Two Black males, being in their early twenties. One male is described as tall and slender wearing all dark clothing. The second male is described as short and heavyset wearing all dark clothing.”

They drove away in a black Volkswagen Passat.

Albea is Bibb County’s 43rd homicide this year . His next of kin have been notified by Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

Anyone with any information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

This image released by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office shows an aggravated assault suspect and victim Ronnie Albea, 41, who was fatally shot in a Walmart parking lot Friday evening in Macon. Courtesy photo

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office released this image of the shooting suspects’ vehicle. Courtesy photo