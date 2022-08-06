Read on www.saturdaydownsouth.com
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted of murdering his Tinder Date is back on the field
Isimemen Etute is back on the football field! He recently was acquitted of killing a man named Jerry Smith who was impersonating a 21-year-old woman, trying to trap the football player on Tinder. Well, Etute is back on the field. He will be playing this fall at Iowa Western Community...
NFL・
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Bob Stoops releases statement on Cale Gundy, Oklahoma resignation
On Monday morning, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops shared a public statement in response to Cale Gundy’s shocking resignation. He said it’s with “great sadness” that he read his former assistant’s statement from Sunday night. “It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this,”...
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Arch Manning Reportedly Had 1 Main Reason For Picking Texas
Arch Manning chose the University of Texas over a number of notable SEC schools. The five-star quarterback recruit, ranked the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023, chose the Longhorns over Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, among other programs. David Cutcliffe, who coached the elder Mannings in college, believes...
Alabama Coach Was Asked About His February Arrest
In the early morning hours of February 3, Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was arrested for DUI. Golding released a statement at the time of his arrest, but he discussed the matter more in-depth on Sunday at the Crimson Tide's training camp media day. “There are consequences for making bad...
Nick Saban Admits Standout Transfer's Had 'Difficult' Transition
It's not always easy to transfer for a new program, particularly when you're coming off injuries. On Sunday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked how LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks has adjusted to life in Tuscaloosa. After a strong freshman season with the Tigers in 2020, Ricks was physically limited in 2021.
Jaguars Cut Running Back On Sunday Morning
The Jacksonville Jaguars made some notable moves at running back on Sunday morning. According to reports, the Jaguars signed a new running back after waiving/injured another tailback. "Jaguars signed former USFL RB Matt Colburn. Also waived/injured RB Nathan Cottrell," Dov Kleiman wrote. "The #Jaguars also worked out former USFL RB...
247Sports
Oregon football coach Dan Lanning: Ducks 'nowhere near' ready for Georgia
The Oregon Ducks enter the 2022 college football season on a revenge tour of sorts after a 38-10 loss to Utah in the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game. The Ducks have high hopes and begin the 2022 campaign against the defending-national-champion Georgia Bulldogs. Following Day 1 of training camp, first-year head coach Dan Lanning explained that Oregon still has a way to go.
Georgia football: Safety Christopher Smith calls Will Muschamp ‘one of the best coaches I’ve ever had’
During fall camp last season, Will Muschamp stepped up from an analyst role with Georgia and took on on-field responsibilities with his alma mater. Muschamp has a totally new role in 2022, one that seems to be a worthwhile one according to one of his players. Georgia safety Christopher Smith...
Yardbarker
Chris Lindstrom hints at finishing career in Atlanta
The Falcons don’t have many young players to build around, particularly along the offensive line. But Atlanta does have at least one big man fans will want around as long he’s willing to play for the Falcons — Chris Lindstrom. The Boston College product has been a staple of the offensive front since the team drafted him a handful of years ago, and Lindstrom sees himself being in Atlanta for a long time.
Jimbo Fisher announces coaching staff shuffle
The Texas A&M football team opened fall camp last week and it didn’t take long for observers to notice that there had been some shuffling among the Aggies offensive coaches. Co-offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey, who had worked with the quarterbacks all the way through the spring, was working with the tight ends while co-offensive coordinator James Coley, who had been with the tight ends, was with the receivers. Which means that Dameyune Craig who had been the receivers coach, was working with the quarterbacks (along side Jimbo of course). Each of these guys have worked with these positions in the past, Dickey coached tight ends at LSU from 1991-1993, Coley coached receivers at Georgia in 2016-2017, and Craig played quarterback at Auburn and in the NFL, and worked with the quarterbacks at Florida State under Jimbo in 2010-2012 and at Tuskegee in 2006-2007. It’s definitely unusual for a staff to start up the merry-go-round and shuffle assignments between spring ball and the fall season, but each of these guys are high level coaches, with extensive backgrounds in offensive football, and those position groups shouldn’t miss a beat in 2022.
