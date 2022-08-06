ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
On3.com

Bob Stoops releases statement on Cale Gundy, Oklahoma resignation

On Monday morning, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops shared a public statement in response to Cale Gundy’s shocking resignation. He said it’s with “great sadness” that he read his former assistant’s statement from Sunday night. “It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this,”...
NORMAN, OK
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Had 1 Main Reason For Picking Texas

Arch Manning chose the University of Texas over a number of notable SEC schools. The five-star quarterback recruit, ranked the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023, chose the Longhorns over Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, among other programs. David Cutcliffe, who coached the elder Mannings in college, believes...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Alabama Coach Was Asked About His February Arrest

In the early morning hours of February 3, Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was arrested for DUI. Golding released a statement at the time of his arrest, but he discussed the matter more in-depth on Sunday at the Crimson Tide's training camp media day. “There are consequences for making bad...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Jaguars Cut Running Back On Sunday Morning

The Jacksonville Jaguars made some notable moves at running back on Sunday morning. According to reports, the Jaguars signed a new running back after waiving/injured another tailback. "Jaguars signed former USFL RB Matt Colburn. Also waived/injured RB Nathan Cottrell," Dov Kleiman wrote. "The #Jaguars also worked out former USFL RB...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Marcus Mariota
247Sports

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning: Ducks 'nowhere near' ready for Georgia

The Oregon Ducks enter the 2022 college football season on a revenge tour of sorts after a 38-10 loss to Utah in the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game. The Ducks have high hopes and begin the 2022 campaign against the defending-national-champion Georgia Bulldogs. Following Day 1 of training camp, first-year head coach Dan Lanning explained that Oregon still has a way to go.
EUGENE, OR
Yardbarker

Chris Lindstrom hints at finishing career in Atlanta

The Falcons don’t have many young players to build around, particularly along the offensive line. But Atlanta does have at least one big man fans will want around as long he’s willing to play for the Falcons — Chris Lindstrom. The Boston College product has been a staple of the offensive front since the team drafted him a handful of years ago, and Lindstrom sees himself being in Atlanta for a long time.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jimbo Fisher announces coaching staff shuffle

The Texas A&M football team opened fall camp last week and it didn’t take long for observers to notice that there had been some shuffling among the Aggies offensive coaches. Co-offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey, who had worked with the quarterbacks all the way through the spring, was working with the tight ends while co-offensive coordinator James Coley, who had been with the tight ends, was with the receivers. Which means that Dameyune Craig who had been the receivers coach, was working with the quarterbacks (along side Jimbo of course). Each of these guys have worked with these positions in the past, Dickey coached tight ends at LSU from 1991-1993, Coley coached receivers at Georgia in 2016-2017, and Craig played quarterback at Auburn and in the NFL, and worked with the quarterbacks at Florida State under Jimbo in 2010-2012 and at Tuskegee in 2006-2007. It’s definitely unusual for a staff to start up the merry-go-round and shuffle assignments between spring ball and the fall season, but each of these guys are high level coaches, with extensive backgrounds in offensive football, and those position groups shouldn’t miss a beat in 2022.  
COLLEGE STATION, TX

