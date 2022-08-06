Read on comicbook.com
Related
ComicBook
New Halo Infinite Drop Pod Update Released, Changes Revealed
The latest "Drop Pod" update for Halo Infinite is now live on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC platforms. In a general sense, Drop Pod patches for Halo Infinite are meant to be smaller in nature and look to improve a handful of core features associated with the Xbox shooter. As such, today's update doesn't come with a drastic number of overhauls, but those that are included are notable.
ComicBook
Official Godzilla Pinball Tournament Will Be Streamed Live
The king of the monsters is set to take over both the small screen and the silver screen, as Legendary Pictures is working on a sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong along with a new MonsterVerse series on Apple TV+. Now, the kaiju is set to take another world of pop culture by storm as a Godzilla-themed pinball tournament is set to not only take place this week but will also be streamed live for those looking to watch a unique tournament take place.
ComicBook
Gotham Knights Teases Red Hood Trailer
Gotham Knights developer WB Games Montreal has teased that a new gameplay trailer featuring Red Hood will release tomorrow, August 10th, at 9AM ET/6AM PT. While the developer didn't explicitly say it in so many words, it did tease something "Red" for tomorrow at that time in the same manner that previous gameplay trailers have been teased.
ComicBook
Bray Wyatt Delivers Another Twitter Message, This Time Loaded With References to the Pro Wrestling Industry
Bray Wyatt (Wyndham Rotunda) popped up on Twitter on Sunday with yet another obscure message, this time discussing his thoughts on the pro wrestling industry while dropping a few nods to various wrestlers and promotions. The message reads, "Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is Business.
WWE・
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Black Clover Cosplay Highlights Secre Swallowtail
Black Clover is back in high gear with the final arc of the series, and one awesome cosplay is magically tapping in with Secre Swallowtail! Secre was first introduced to the series as a mysterious anti-magic bird named Nero that happened to stick around Asta since the two of them met. It was then teased that there was more to Nero than expected as the bird not only displayed a good range of intelligence, but was also aware of the magic stone hunt Asta and the others were on. It was then revealed that Nero was actually a girl from centuries in the past who once worked with the original Wizard King.
ComicBook
X-Men Game Details Revealed
WizKids provided GenCon attendees with an early sneak peek of their upcoming X-Men board game. Expected to come out later this year, Marvel: Age of Heroes X-Men is a new game that involves sending team of X-Men to defeat various iconic villains. According to ICV2, players will spend their turn gathering resources and recruiting allies so they can deal damage to various villains. Each character will have different unique mutant abilities that can be used in the game, and players will be able play three distinct scenarios in the game. X-Men confirmed for Marvel: Age of Heroes includes Cyclops, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Storm, Forge, Lockheed, Jubilee, Gambit, and Rogue, all of which are represented by plastic 2D stand-ins.
ComicBook
Netflix Report Reveals Shocking Statistic About Its Games
Netflix's video game division is reportedly struggling to gain traction with its subscribers. Over the last year, Netflix has been working to bring video games to the service as a way to increase engagement and offer new experiences to its users. Although it hasn't had any major games like a Call of Duty or some other notable franchise, it has dabbled in mobile-esque experiences and indie games. It has even made an effort to find ways to create games for some of its most acclaimed TV shows, allowing fans to continue the stories of their favorite shows through a new medium. While it's not exactly Google Stadia or some other service that offers a select library of AAA games, it's an interesting add-on to Netflix.
ComicBook
Breaking Bad Creator Pitched a Grand Theft Auto-Inspired Video Game Adaptation
Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan recently discussed all of the potential video games for the beloved TV series and noted that they had discussed a Grand Theft Auto-like adaptation at one point. Breaking Bad and its prequel series Better Call Saul are some of the most acclaimed pieces of television ever created, spawning merchandise and even a Netflix film. Given all of its success, it's surprising AMC hasn't milked it too hard. Over the years, fans have imagined what a Breaking Bad video game could look like and apparently, the fans weren't the only ones brainstorming ideas for the medium.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Former AEW Star Teases WWE Return
Lio Rush took to Instagram on Monday and uploaded a highlight reel from his time in WWE. The young star first joined WWE in 2017, working in NXT and 205 Live and as a manager for Bobby Lashley on the main roster before going on hiatus in 2019 over backstage issues. He'd return to NXT late that year and held the NXT Cruiserweight Championship before being let go in April 2020 due to budget cuts.
WWE・
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Acolyte Star on How "Lucky" They Feel to Join Franchise
After months of reports about their involvement in Star Wars: The Acolyte, Amandla Stenberg announced they had joined the galaxy far, far away at last month's San Diego Comic-Con, with the actor recently expressing how fortunate they feel to be a part of the new narrative. Rather than merely being cast in the role, Stenberg pointed out how the entire project had been conceptualized with them in mind, an opportunity not often afforded a performer in any project, let alone such a high-profile adventure. Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: The Acolyte, which is heading into production this year.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Releases Anime Character Designs
Chainsaw Man is getting closer and closer to its full anime debut, and the series has released a full look at its first character designs ahead of the premiere! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series is now one of Shueisha's biggest properties today, and that means the anime adaptation has become the most talked about and highly anticipated new releases of the year overall. It's gotten tough to wait as there have been very few actual looks at the anime in motion, but with its premiere so close now, the series has begun to unleash the fullest looks at the new anime yet.
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Makes Major Change to Movies Premiering on HBO Max
Fans waiting to catch new Warner Bros. movies on HBO Max may find themselves waiting. According to The Wrap, Warner Bros. Discovery has shifted the previous 45-day theatrical window put in place by former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar and now, new Warner Bros. films are no longer guaranteed to hit the streamer on that schedule. Per the report, streaming release timing will now be determined on a case-by-case basis for films in what is seen as the latest reversal of Kilar's embrace of streaming by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Fall Guys Reveals New Sonic the Hedgehog Skins
Fall Guys developer Mediatonic is once again teaming up with Sega to celebrate the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise existing for over 30 years. While the popular video game has previously collaborated with Sonic the Hedgehog, it is set to go for broke later this week with a new Sonic-themed level and Outfits like Dr. Robotnik, Super Sonic, and more. It's all set to kick off on Thursday, August 11th, and run through August 15th.
ComicBook
IDW Announces Five New TV Shows Across HBO Max, Cartoon Network and More
Five new TV shows based on IDW Publishing comic books and graphic novels are in development, including at HBO Max and Cartoon Network. Deadline reports IDW Entertainment is developing the five series for Anima Studios, Cartoon Network Studios, HBO Max, Universal Content Productions (UCP), Universal International Studios, and Warner Bros. Television. The shows come from comics and graphic novels published by IDW Publishing and Top Shelf Productions that represent different genres, so there should be something for everybody to check out when they make it to television sets and mobile devices. Some of the series come out of IDW's Originals initiative, which included projects from former Batman scribe Scott Snyder, John Ridley, and G. Willow Wilson.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Q-Force After Only One Season
Netflix is canceling Q-Force after just one season. The trailer sparked a lot of conversation online, and the reception was mostly positive once the show aired. But, Q-Force will join the likes of a lot of other Netflix programming. Wanda Sykes, Sean Hayes, and Patti Harrison, and Matt Rogers all played a role in the LGBTQ spy hero ensemble. 10 episodes premiered on the service and people really warmed to the show with the quick dialogue and commentaries on popular culture. Variety confirmed that the streamer wouldn't be pursuing a season 2. During the Attitudes! Podcast, Rodgers explained that the show wouldn't be making a return. It was a journey to even get this show made as a lot of production took place during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out what Rodgers said about the initial reactions to Q-Force with the A.V. Club down below.
ComicBook
South Park Creators Reveal Cancelled Donald Trump Movie
The creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, have revealed that in the days leading up to the original COVID-19 shutdown they were preparing to embark on making their first movie in almost two decades. Having not made a theatrical feature film since 2004's Team America: World Police, Parker and Stone confirmed in an interview with The Los Angeles Times that they were about to begin shooting a Donald Trump-centric movie using Deep Fake technology. Appropriately the two refer to it as Deep Fake: The Movie, though it's unclear if that was the official title.
ComicBook
Today's Wordle #415 Is Perfectly Average
Players shouldn't have too many issues solving today's Wordle. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
ComicBook
Black Clover Explains the Wizard King's Darkest Secret
Warning! Massive spoilers for Black Clover's final arc to follow! Original series creator Yuki Tabata is now back in the swing of things after taking a lengthy hiatus before Black Clover's final arc, and that means fans are finally going to get some answers as to the huge cliffhanger at the end of the previous arc. The Spade Kingdom Raid arc's final moments revealed that the missing fourth Zogratis sibling had been hiding out within the Clover Kingdom all this time. But the real kicker was the reveal that he was actually the Wizard King, Julius Novachrono, in a magical disguise.
ComicBook
DC's Black Canary Movie Reportedly Still in Development Amid HBO Max Changes
The future of DC's live-action and animated content has gone through a whirlwind in the past week, following Warner Bros. Discovery's recent shelving of the already-completed Batgirl movie. That project's fate has led many to wonder what the future holds for other projects, including the Black Canary solo movie, which was first reported to be in development for the HBO Max streaming service around a year ago. According to a new report from TVLine, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. Pictures has confirmed that Black Canary remains in development at the streaming service.
ComicBook
PREY Star Dane DiLiegro Discusses Working on Recent Marvel and Lucasfilm Projects
Since debuting on Hulu last week, PREY has commanded headlines across the entertainment industry. The fifth installment in the Predator franchise is the #1 premiere on Hulu, which includes all film and television series debuts. PREY's success goes international as well, as it is the most-watched film premiere on Star+ in Latin America. Much of that success is attributed to star Dane DiLiegro, who brings this iteration of the Predator to life.
Comments / 0