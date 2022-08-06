ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

SportsMoM
3d ago

Prayers for his family...He was such a good guy...always coaching the AAU football/basketball teams...🥺💜🙏🏾

L'Observateur

Driver Killed in Jefferson Parish Crash

Marrero – On Sunday, August 7, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street in Jefferson Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 52-year-old Don Lewis of Avondale. The initial investigation...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
an17.com

Gulfport man dies in Slidell crash; three others injured

SLIDELL---Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Athuris Rapp of Gulfport, Mississippi. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as a 2021...
SLIDELL, LA
bobgermanylaw.com

Biloxi, MS - Victim Injured in Car Wreck on I-110 near Bayview Ave

Biloxi, MS (August 8, 2022) - On Saturday night, August 6, a car accident with confirmed injuries was reported in the Biloxi area. Emergency responders were noted at the scene at around 8:32 p.m. The accident took place on Interstate 110 near Exit1D Bayview Avenue. At least one person at the scene was hurt following the crash.
BILOXI, MS
an17.com

Missing Hammond man found dead; three will be charged with first degree murder

On July 17, 2022, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office began investigating the disappearance of 22-year-old Tywonne "Day-Day" Neal of Hammond, Louisiana. Chief Jimmy Travis reports throughout the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify three people responsible for the disappearance of Neal. After conducting several interviews in the investigation, detectives were able to obtain a location where the remains of Neal could be found.
HAMMOND, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Louisiana Dump Truck vs Passenger Car Crash

Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Louisiana Dump Truck vs Passenger Car Crash. Slidell, Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish shortly after 4:30 a.m. on August 6, 2022. Athuris Rapp, 20, of Gulfport, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
WLOX

UPDATE: Jackson County carjacking suspect arrested in Wiggins

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A reportedly armed and dangerous carjacking suspect was arrested in Wiggins Tuesday. Jackson County authorities were searching for 25-year-old Kevin Chau Bui in connection to a St. Martin carjacking. According to Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas, someone who recognized the reported vehicle called Wiggins Police...
WIGGINS, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Fiery Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Unknown Driver and Seriously Injures Passenger

Fiery Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Unknown Driver and Seriously Injures Passenger. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 6, 2022, that on Friday, August 5, soon after 11:55 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 55 near LA Hwy 1048 in Tangipahoa Parish. An unidentified driver was killed in the incident.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WLOX

Missing Wiggins woman may be in Jacksonville, Fla.

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 53-year-old Marcia Marshell Taylor of Wiggins Monday. Wiggins Police now believe Taylor, who family members say suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement, got on a bus in Biloxi and may be in Jacksonville, Florida.
WIGGINS, MS
WLOX

Pascagoula murder victim’s neighbors speak out

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Neighbors of the Pascagoula murder victim spoke out after Sunday night’s homicide. Claude Eugene Bivins Jr., 68, was identified as the victim. He lived in apartments at 1100 block and Agnes Street. At around 8 p.m., Pascagoula Police Department responded to the scene after receiving...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Pascagoula murder suspect arrested, victim identified

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The victim of a Sunday night homicide has been identified, and his murder suspect is behind bars. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd has identified the victim as 68-year-old Claude Eugene Bivins, Jr. of Pascagoula. According to Lynd, his death is related to a gunshot wound, but an autopsy will be performed later this week.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Suspect in Pascagoula murder was out on parole for previous crime

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A suspect in a Pascagoula murder has had experiences with the justice system before his Sunday arrest. Kevin Wayne Sherrod was arrested on a capital murder charge in connection to a Sunday night death. According to Police Chief Matt Chapman, Sherrod having a gun in his...
PASCAGOULA, MS

