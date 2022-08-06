ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Dishes on LeBron James' Impact on His Career

By Eric Eulau
AllLakers
AllLakers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gc0zt_0h7TnpjJ00

Kyle Kuzma provided his insights on how LeBron James altered his NBA future during his Lakers tenure.

Regardless of how some NBA fans feel about him, LeBron James undoubtedly makes the players around him better. James has a lot of on-court strengths, but elevating the play of his teammates is right near the top of his impressive tool chest. Over his 19-year career, LeBron has helped boost the careers of players who otherwise might have toiled at the end of benches.

View the original article to see embedded media.

It's a long list of players that includes names like Boobie Gibson, Mario Chalmers, but more recently, Alex Caruso and Kyle Kuzma.

In a recent appearance on the Draymond Green Show , Kuzma explained the benefit of playing alongside an all-time like LeBron James.

“You’re on that team and you see that man being a professional, you’re going to fall in line. Because it’s a certain standard and you don’t want to let someone down who cares so much about winning. You want to be a part of that too."

The former Lakers forward noted that playing alongside LeBron was something that helped propel him to be a better player. Kuzma went from a volume scorer on a hapless Lakers team before LeBron's arrival to a rotation player on the 2020 championship team.

Kuzma was shipped to Washington in the Westbrook deal last summer, but shined in a larger role with the Wizards. He set a career-high in rebounds per game (8.5) and his second-highest scoring average (17.1 PPG).

LeBron isn't on his team anymore, but he's certainly taken some of those lessons from The King to heart.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant starts his Monday with violence with savage dunk on another hater

Somebody on Twitter just learned that it’s all fun and games when calling out Kevin Durant online — until the Brooklyn Nets superstar hits back. Here’s a certain Michael Patrón, who grumbled about some of the  average joe’s most coming daily issues in life while also mentioning Kevin Durant and alluding to the future Hall […] The post Kevin Durant starts his Monday with violence with savage dunk on another hater appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Mario Chalmers
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Kyle Kuzma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers News#The Draymond Green Show#Westbrook#Wizards#Scor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Lakers Linked To Knicks’ Cam Reddish In Donovan Mitchell Talks

Along with Jazz wing Bojan Bogdanovic, Knicks small forward Cam Reddish was involved in the talks, Scotto reported. The Lakers have had an interest in Reddish for a while now, as they almost landed him in a deal that involved the Knicks and Raptors this past season. The Lakers were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Watch Carmelo Anthony look good in summer open run in New York

Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent who could help a team in a role as a scorer off the bench. He’s working out getting ready for the season, and his long-time trainer and friend Chris Brickley — whose gym hosts the popular Black Ops open runs in New York each summer — decided to help out by posting some video of Anthony looking good in those games.
NBA
BlueDevilCountry

Lakers looking at Blue Devil in trade market?

The Los Angeles Lakers, not to mention the Miami Heat and perhaps several other franchises, appear to believe in the relatively untapped star potential of 2018-19 Duke basketball one-and-done and New York Knicks small forward Cam Reddish. According to a report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy