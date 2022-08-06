ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Does Mavs Star Luka Doncic Rank Among Young NBA Players?

By Lorenzo Almanza
ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins breaks down the best of the NBA's under-25 generation.

At the age of 23, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has done a lot. In his short four-year career, he has made multiple All-Star appearances, selected three times to the All-NBA first team and won Rookie of the Year. This postseason he elevated his game by helping Dallas advance to the Western Conference finals.

So just how good is the Slovenian star?

On the NBA Today, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins weighed in. When asked about his top five players under 25, he placed Doncic at the top.

"His jersey number is 77, Luka Doncic, team whack body," Perkins said. "He's not cut up, he's not sizzle, but he can't be guarded, I call him a baby Lebron James, minus the athleticism."

Players ranked below Doncic include Ja Morant , Trae Young , Jayson Tatum and Anthony Edwards .

In April, ESPN.com ranked their top 25 players under 25. On three ballots, Doncic reigned supreme.

"For the third consecutive year, Doncic tops our list," Kevin Pelton wrote. "He has taken another step in his precious development during year 4 in the NBA, leading the Mavericks to top 50-plus wins behind a career-high 37% usage rate."

What's next for Doncic? Possibly an MVP award?

According to odds at FanDuel , Doncic and Philadelphia Sixers star Joel Embiid have the best chance at winning MVP. Larry Rupp explains the sportsbook's reasoning.

"The 23-year-old has gotten better with each passing season, averaging 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game," Rupp explained. "Doncic's ability to rack up triple-doubles is simply impressive."

Doncic accomplished something this past season that only Michael Jordan has ever done, averaging 30 points, five rebounds and five assists in three consecutive postseasons.

Doncic is on pace to be on the greatest to ever play the game, regardless of age.

