Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen Walters
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel Maven
dayton.com
Historian McCullough was drawn to Dayton and Wright Brothers history
‘He mined our photo collection on the Wright Brothers pretty extensively,’ Wright State archivist said in 2015. Historian David McCullough, the best-selling, award-winning author who died Sunday at 89, was no stranger to Dayton. McCullough’s book, “The Wright Brothers,” was published by Simon & Schuster in 2015 to solid...
dayton.com
Celebrating 75 years: Dayton-area residents share favorite memories of The Pine Club
🍴💚Robert Shepherd of Wilmington said his favorite memory at The Pine Club was eating his first steak after coming home from Vietnam. He said his “go to” meal is a medium rare filet with a great bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon. “(It’s) just a treat we can’t...
dayton.com
Bacon Fest - Everything is Better with Bacon returns to Fraze Saturday
A festival featuring all things bacon including bacon wrapped turkey legs, bacon funnel cakes, chocolate covered bacon and much more is returning to the Fraze Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 13. Bacon Fest - Everything is Better with Bacon will feature over 10 vendors with a variety of bacon-inspired dishes and...
dayton.com
TJ Chumps celebrates 20th anniversary in the Miami Valley
A family-friendly sports restaurant that first opened its doors in Miamisburg and expanded to several other cities in the Dayton area is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month. TJ Chumps, founded by Terry Brill and Jim Dunn in 2002, has become a go-to spot for lovers of ribs, salmon, burgers...
Daily Advocate
Prairie Days in need of volunteers and vendors
GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks’ staff is hard at work planning this year’s Prairie Days festival. Prairie Days will take place on Sept. 24 and 25. This free event focuses on the prairie way of life in and around 1780 through 1810 and will feature crafts, games, and trades of the time period.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: What happened on Day 1 (and how to keep nominating)
The first day of Best of Dayton nominations on Monday saw a lot of activity. Now it’s time to keep nominating. The period for nominations goes through Monday, Aug. 22, and the number of times a person, business or place is nominated will have a gigantic impact on who becomes finalists for voting.
dayton.com
Commentary: Remembering David McCullough, who wrote about the Wright brothers, American history
This Pulitzer Prize winning author wrote biographies on three presidents. David McCullough (July 7, 1933 – Aug. 7, 2022) diedSunday. He was 89. McCullough probably did more to popularize and disseminate American history than any other writer over the last half century. It took him a long while to write a book, over the course of his sterling career he published 10 of them, including one about the Orville and Wilbur Wright.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Reigning champions from 2021
With a new Best of Dayton contest underway, we wanted to look back at those who are looking to defend their titles this year. The latest Best of Dayton is the seventh presented by Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News, and we’ve added dozens of new categories this year. We’ve also kept the big audience favorites.
dayton.com
Construction begins on new Englewood Dunkin’ location
Construction has begun on a new Dunkin’ location in Englewood. The 2,310-square-foot Dunkin’ will be located at 849 S. Main St., a previously vacant lot near Buffalo Wild Wings. Councilman Darren Sawmiller said Monday on Facebook the popular doughnut eatery is expected to open in December. Gilligan Company...
Dolly Parton gets her own day in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) - Dolly Parton is getting a whole day set aside for her in Ohio.
Confusion over DeSantis, Vance event: Owner of event venue says it ‘will not be happening’ there
The operator of Youngstown’s Blue Wolf Events at the Maronite Center says a Friday, August 19, campaign rally involving Republican Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis “will not be happening” at his venue.
Residents displaced after Tipp City blaze
When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke showing from the home, and all the residents were on the front lawn. None of the residents were injured, however, one woman was given oxygen by a Tipp City ambulance crew.
Eaton Register Herald
Lakengren holds open bass tournament
EATON — On Sunday, July 17, Lake Lakengren hosted its first open bass tournament of 2022. Several teams competed for the top prize of $1,000. A portion of the proceeds from the tournament help stock the lake throughout the year. The rainy weather didn’t hinder the results and participants were pleased, according to organizers. Overall prize went to Kevin Caplinger and Luke Haynes of Eaton.
dayton.com
Dayton’s Century Bar recognized in national bourbon magazine
The Century Bar in downtown Dayton received a write up in the summer issue of Bourbon+, a quarterly magazine spotlighting stories of farmers, distillers, mixologists and bourbon industry enthusiasts. “Not every bar has its own mission statement, and I’d venture to say a good majority do not. But then again,...
dayton.com
Oakwood gives sweet treat business near UD extended late-night hours
OAKWOOD — A bakery chain’s Oakwood location near the University of Dayton can now be open later and offer delivery into the early morning. Insomnia Cookies has been granted longer operating hours after an Oakwood City Council 4-0 decision overriding a planning commission ruling, which the business appealed.
Ohio politicians sound off on the Donald Trump raid without a clue as to the evidence: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Politicians were quick to weigh in with judgment on the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home Monday, either claiming it’s a witch hunt or evidence of criminality -- depending on where they land on the political spectrum. We’re talking about the importance...
Daily Standard
Area steer sets state record
COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
wyso.org
The Yellow Springs sunflower field is coming back this year
The Yellow Springs sunflower field is coming back this year. The last time it was planted was back in 2019 before the pandemic. The 30-acre sunflower field on Whitehall Farm just off state route 68 has been a popular attraction for thousands of visitors for several years now. Michele Burns...
wyso.org
Ohio advocates for domestic violence victims are taking issue with J.D. Vance
Some advocates for survivors of domestic violence are upset with Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance for comments he reportedly made that suggest people in violent marriages shouldn't get divorced. Lydia Strauss, a Columbus woman who has worked with domestic violence survivors for more than two decades, said Vance's rhetoric...
Man who killed 4 in Ohio captured in Kansas
A suspect in the shooting deaths of four people in Ohio has been arrested in Kansas. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said late Saturday night that 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody by local police in Lawrence, Kansas. Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges in Friday’s […]
