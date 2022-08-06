This Pulitzer Prize winning author wrote biographies on three presidents. David McCullough (July 7, 1933 – Aug. 7, 2022) diedSunday. He was 89. McCullough probably did more to popularize and disseminate American history than any other writer over the last half century. It took him a long while to write a book, over the course of his sterling career he published 10 of them, including one about the Orville and Wilbur Wright.

DAYTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO