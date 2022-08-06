Arrest made in McAlester Tactical Supply theft

Carl Holland Oklahoma Department of Corrections

MCALESTER, Okla. — Federal authorities made an arrest in connection with a brazen theft at a McAlester gun store last month.

Carl Ray Holland, 32, faces one count of a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records.

Holland was found to be in possession of several firearms that were stolen from McAlester Tactical Supply when his parole officer along with several ATF agents went to visit his home in McAlester, according to a criminal complaint.

The guns were found in the freezer but Holland told agents that the guns were “forced on him” the day after the burglary happened, the criminal complaint states.

Holland told agents that the missing firearms were with other people along with the ammunition, according to court records.

On July 29, several firearms were stolen from McAlester Tactical Supply after an unidentified suspect damaged several layers of the building, the ATF said.

After the suspect grabbed the firearms, a fire was started before the suspect left the business, surveillance video shows.

The ATF is still seeking tips and offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who has information in connection with the theft and arson.

Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, and through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

