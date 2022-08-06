ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcalester, OK

Arrest made in McAlester Tactical Supply theft

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11c0U7_0h7TnKo800
Carl Holland Oklahoma Department of Corrections

MCALESTER, Okla. — Federal authorities made an arrest in connection with a brazen theft at a McAlester gun store last month.

Carl Ray Holland, 32, faces one count of a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records.

Holland was found to be in possession of several firearms that were stolen from McAlester Tactical Supply when his parole officer along with several ATF agents went to visit his home in McAlester, according to a criminal complaint.

The guns were found in the freezer but Holland told agents that the guns were “forced on him” the day after the burglary happened, the criminal complaint states.

Holland told agents that the missing firearms were with other people along with the ammunition, according to court records.

On July 29, several firearms were stolen from McAlester Tactical Supply after an unidentified suspect damaged several layers of the building, the ATF said.

After the suspect grabbed the firearms, a fire was started before the suspect left the business, surveillance video shows.

The ATF is still seeking tips and offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who has information in connection with the theft and arson.

Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, and through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
News On 6

Man Arrested In Connection To McAlester Gun Shop Robbery

Authorities have arrested a man in connection to a burglary that happened at a McAlester gun shop. The incident happened on July 29, 2022 at McAlester Tactical Supply. Authorities said a man entered the sales floor from a rear supply closet and stole an undetermined amount of firearms. After the...
MCALESTER, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcalester, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Mcalester, OK
Crime & Safety
KXII.com

Retired Oklahoma Game Warden makes shocking discovery in Hugo Lake

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - On Monday, a retired Oklahoma Game Warden identified illegal electrofishing devices at Hugo Lake. Game Wardens Jim Gillham, of Atoka County, and Andrew Potter, of Choctaw County, said they received information and began an investigation leading to the seizure of multiple illegal electrofishing devices at Hugo Lake.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Nine-year-old killed in fatal UTV crash

On Tuesday afternoon, a nine-year-old was killed in a fatal UTV crash on Nitzel Rd in Pittsburg County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said a 13-year-old was driving the UTV with two nine-year-old passengers and a 13-year-old passenger. The driver tried to turn left but UTV lost...
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Man flown to Oklahoma hospital after Johnston County crash

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was flown to an Oklahoma hospital after a crash in Johnston County. The crash happened around 3:47 p.m. Friday afternoon on Kirby Road near Wapanucka. According to Troopers, a pickup was taking a 90-degree turn, heading northbound on Kirby Road when it drifted...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Ray
KTUL

Alleged violent offender now in Muskogee County custody

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- Muskogee County Sheriff's Office says it is searching for Trevor McManus. Multiple agencies including the U.S. Marshall and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are all responding to the scene. McManus allegedly assaulted and was very violent with his girlfriend. MCSO says this includes shoving her to the ground,...
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Firearms#Mcalester Tactical Supply#Atf#Cox Media Group
bartlesvilleradio.com

Three Arrested on Drug Charges in Caney

Three Caney residents were arrested on drug charges after a warrant was served last week. The Caney Police Department arrested the individuals after searching an apartment on the 300 block of North Bradley Street. 58-year-old Darla Breese and 31-year-old Gabriel Marceleno each received identical charges of possession and distribution of...
mvskokemedia.com

MCN National Council expends over $12M in grant funds for COVID relief

OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – A Muscogee (Creek) Nation National Council Quarterly Session was held on July 30 at the Mound Building. The National Council addressed the following legislation, the interpretation of which is attributed to language in the bills:. NCR 22-010 – Adopting the rules of procedures of the National...
OKMULGEE, OK
kosu.org

Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 8-12: Music you should hear this week

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. John Fullbright is from Bearden and Tulsa. Find more of their music at johnfullbrightmusic.com. Tuesday, August 9. Labrys is from Norman. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/iamlabrys. Wednesday, August...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Netherlands
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Henryetta, Preston, Beggs Schools Implement 'No Tech' Policies For Upcoming Year

At least three area school districts are implementing a "no-tech " policy for classrooms when kids head back to school. Those districts include Beggs and Preston districts, and Henryetta High School. The first day of school will be different for students heading back to class over the next two weeks. That’s because this school year students will have to leave their phones and other devices behind.
BEGGS, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
71K+
Followers
125K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy