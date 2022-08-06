ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

WATCH: Jon Gaines II on Father’s Surgery, UCLA Teammates’ Support

UCLA football offensive lineman Jon Gaines II spoke to reporters after Tuesday morning’s fall camp session. Gaines talked about his father’s succesful kidney transplant, how his teammates welcomed him back to Westwood, the importance of the Bruins’ veteran leaders and how he is helping the few young players in the room.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy