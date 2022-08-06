ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleburg, Green Cove Springs, Mandarin & Fleming Island | *Sponsored Content, August 6, 2022

First Coast News

Biker hit by car, killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bicyclist was hit by a car and killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville Sunday night, police said. Police said a bicyclist and a small SUV were both traveling eastbound on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville when the bicyclist made a sudden left turn in front of the car.
First Coast News

Arrest made after 16-year-old found dead in Jacksonville hotel, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest has been made after a 16-year old boy was found dead inside a hotel room in East Arlington. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged a 15-year-old with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and tampering with evidence. First Coast News is not naming the teen due to his age.
First Coast News

Enjoy 'Friday Night Vibes' at James Weldon Johnson Park (FCL Aug. 8, 2022)

Starting on Friday, August 12th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., join James Weldon Johnson Park and Friends for Friday Night Vibes – a bimonthly event miniseries leading up to JWJ’s 2nd Annual Hip Hop Festival in February 2023! In honor of Hip Hop’s Birthday (August 11, 1973), the miniseries will include food trucks, vendors, live DJ sets from Mr. Al Pete, and more! The other dates are Oct. 7th and Dec. 9th, with each event offering something different. Visit jamesweldonjohnsonpark.org for more information.
First Coast News

Police: 16-year-old boy found dead at InTown Suites hotel in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Homicide investigators are questioning witnesses after a 16-year old boy was found dead inside a hotel room in East Arlington. Just before 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigators say they responded to a call about a person shot at InTown Suites Extended Stay hotel near the corner of St. John's Bluff Road and Atlantic Boulevard.
First Coast News

DCPS superintendent says this year could start off with some 'challenges' but things will fall into place

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Teachers are back to school and setting up their classrooms and preparing for the new school year. “I'm excited because this school year my students that I've had since their first day in high school they’ll be in 11th grade, so we’ve grown up together... this school year I'm ready to see their growth," said Alexis Cheatham, teacher and mentor with Elevate Jacksonville.
