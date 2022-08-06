Read on www.ksstradio.com
Phillip Haskell Wilburn
Phillip Haskell Wilburn, aged 77, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his longtime home in Sulphur Springs. Phillip was born on October 17, 1944, in Saltillo, Texas the son of J. W. Wilburn and Golden Swinford Wilburn. Phillip is survived by his wife of almost 56 years, Ruby Mae Thompson. They wed on August 23, 1966, in Commerce, Texas, and later welcomed two sons Phillip and Adam.
Obituary – Michael Warren Attaway
A funeral service for Michael Warren Attaway, age 64, of Winnsboro, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Bro Malcom Ellis and Rev Lavelle Hendricks officiating. Interment will follow at Lee Cemetery with Ronnie Stapleton, Mike Simpson, Dwayne Attaway, Byron George, Marin Tomulet, Allan Hague, Murphy Howle, Shannon Davis, Roger Gaby and Nub Brown serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Attaway passed away on August 7, 2022, at CHRISTUS Mother Frances – Winnsboro.
Obituary for Merida Mabe
Funeral services for Merida Cowser Mabe, age 89, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 12, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Landers officiating. Interment will follow at Greenview Cemetery with Ian Herron, Randy Herrron Jr., and other volunteers serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., prior to service. Merida passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at her residence. She was born on January 26, 1933, in Pickton, TX, the daughter of Marvlin and Eva Phillips Cowser. She married Roger Lee Mabe on December 11, 1953, in Sulphur Springs, TX. He preceded her in death on April 17, 2015. Merida was a member of First Baptist Church where she was very active in the choir, church library, and played piano for N.H. Ministry Services. She loved working on genealogy, sewing, and crochet.
Melba Jean Sinclair
Melba Jean Sinclair, age 89, of Mount Pleasant, Texas, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Melba was born on March 6, 1933, to George Lee and Winnie Lee (Mitchell) Sides in Franklin County, Texas. She married Elvie Gene Sinclair on June 2, 1951, and they were married for 50 years before his passing. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mount Vernon.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 8/8
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. Sulphur Springs, Texas, August 8, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. Back to School. Are you going through the checklist of things to take...
Sulphur Springs Couple Accused Of Child Endangerment
A Sulphur Springs couple was accused of child endangerment after their 1-year-old tested positive for methamphetamine. Child Protective Services launched an investigation of the pair in early July. During the course of the month-long investigation, Justin Dwayne Humphries and Shania Lynn Humphries and their 1-year-old all tested positive for methamphetamine, according to arrest and police reports.
1 person shot on West Morris Street in Tyler
A motorcyclist collided with a nursing home transportation bus at the intersection of Judson Road and Dellwood Drive in Longview. Law enforcement say the motorcyclist ran a red light before crashing into the bus. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying funeral home burglary suspects. Updated: 5 hours...
Owner of dilapidated Tyler home cited for fire
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A citation was given to a Tyler homeowner after their abandoned, nearly-dilapidated house burned Monday afternoon. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed that no one was injured by the fire but that it was going to take “a lot of water” to fully extinguish the fire which broke out in the 3300 block of Farm to Market Road 850.
Pills, Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia, Meth Found During Search Of A Cumby Residence Saturday
3 Others Also Jailed Over Weekend On Unrelated Controlled Substance Charges. Officials reported finding multiple types of pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and fraudulently used or possession of ID and debit cards during a search of a Cumby residence Saturday night; four people were taken into custody on felony charges as a result. At least three others were also jailed on felony controlled substance charges over the weekend, according to arrest and jail reports.
Witness to Morris Street shooting in Tyler tells what neighbors saw
Mayor Frank Serrato said he's “relieved for the citizens, myself, the council members, because there is unity here." He also made a personal announcement. A motorcyclist collided with a nursing home transportation bus at the intersection of Judson Road and Dellwood Drive in Longview. Law enforcement say the motorcyclist ran a red light before crashing into the bus.
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 8, 2022
CHRISTIAN, JOSEPH LEE – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMB. FLIPPEN, KENNETH CHARLES – MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G; POSS MARIJ <2OZ. JEFFERSON, VIKKI LYNN – ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV. BIGGS, BRITTANY DIANE – CCC/MTAG-FALSE REPORT TO POLICE OFFICER. FLETCHER, MARTHA SUE –...
Pulmonary Rehab Program Can Help You Breathe Easier, Improve Your Quality Of Life
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Sulphur Springs, Texas, August 8, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. Back to School. Are you going through...
Former Wood County DA who resigned ‘in lieu’ of prosecution, now contracted by Smith County
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Commissioners Court approved the contract and budget on Tuesday of James “Jim” Wheeler as court-appointed counsel for the 7th district court. Wheeler, who Smith County officials confirmed is formerly the Wood County District Attorney, was hired and has been working in Judge Kerry Russell’s court since Aug. 1. […]
SSPD: 75-Year-Old Sulphur Springs Woman Injured During Altercation With Granddaughter
A 75-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was reportedly injured during an altercation with her granddaughter at a Glover Street residence Saturday afternoon. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes and Officer Derrick Williams responded at 12:43 p.m. Aug. 6, 2022, to the reported disturbance. Upon arriving the older woman was reported to have been pushed down by her granddaughter, Jessica Elizabeth Bender. The grandmother reportedly fell over a wooden glider and hit a glass end table, causing injury to her wrist. The grandmother claimed the wrist to be burning. A short time later, Mayes noted the woman’s wrist was red.
Dike Man Accused Of Shooting At Son During Disturbance
A 46-year-old Dike man was accused Saturday evening of shooting at his son during a disturbance, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies Isaac Foley, Zack Horne, Chris Baumann and Sgt. Tanner Steward responded at 6:14 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, to a disturbance in which a man was alleged to be shooting a firearm at another man in front of a County Road 3518 residence.
Suspect in deadly Tyler shooting arrested
Mark Mclin, chief deputy for the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, said the county commissioners approved purchasing radio towers in Diboll and Zavalla that are currently shut down. Mclin explains the impact it has for first responders and that it will take within 2-3 weeks to get the radio towers replaced.
Savoy Firefighters Discover Body Of Missing Person
Firefighters found human skeletal remains after battling a fire on FM 1752 near Savoy in Fannin County. Authorities believe the remains are those of Jesse Hagood, who was reported missing in August of 2021. After his wrecked vehicle was found in Fannin County, Savoy police began a search. More than a year went by with no sign of Hagood.
These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July
Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
Head-on crash in Henderson County leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A head-on crash Monday night on FM 315 in Henderson County left one driver dead and one injured. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a two vehicle crash on FM 315 about 1.5 miles south of Chandler around 6 p.m. Monday night.
School Begins … In Hopkins County, Yantis
As has been the case in the past couple of years, school start dats for students in Hopkins County and Yantis will resume for the 2022-2023 school year is staggered over the next two weeks. In fact, Sulphur Bluff ISD is just completing their second day of classes Tuesday. After...
