South Africa 26-10 New Zealand: All Blacks fall to fifth defeat in last six Tests

New Zealand in West Indies 2022
12 2nd Twenty20 international, Jamaica (19:30 BST) 14 3rd Twenty20 international, Jamaica (19:30 BST) 17 1st ODI, Barbados (d/n) (19:00 BST) 19 2nd ODI, Barbados (d/n) (19:00 BST) 21 3rd ODI, Barbados (d/n) (19:00 BST) NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for...
Bumrah ruled out, Kohli returns to India squad for Asia Cup
NEW DELHI (AP) — Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of India’s squad for the Asia Cup because of a back injury, but Virat Kohli is set to return following his brief break from international cricket. Harshal Patel has a rib injury and was also ruled...
Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
Tiny African kingdom has skiing as Europe sweats summer heat
BUTHA-BUTHE, Lesotho (AP) — While millions across Europe sweat through a summer of record-breaking heat, they’re skiing in Africa. Don’t worry. This isn’t another sign of climate change but rather the fascinating anomaly of Lesotho, a tiny mountain kingdom completely surrounded by South Africa. Lesotho has an obscure geographical claim to fame: It’s the only country on Earth where every inch of its territory sits more than 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) above sea level.
TV tonight: 75 years on, the difficult truth about India’s partition revealed in full colour
Channel 4 shows the atrocities around Britain’s withdrawal from India with three special documentaries. Plus: how future football stars are recruited in South London. Here’s what to watch this evening
National Bank Open: Serena Williams beats Nuria Parrizas Diaz for first singles win in over a year
Serena Williams claimed her first singles win in 14 months as she beat Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach the second round of the National Bank Open in Toronto. The American great, 40, showed glimpses of her vintage ball striking in a 6-3 6-4 victory over the world number 57.
Rohit Sharma faces wrath of angry India fans for ‘irresponsible’ act
India captain Rohit Sharma was slammed by fans for his “irresponsible” act of high-fiving a section of supporters after his team’s triumph in the fourth T20I against the West Indies at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill in Florida on Saturday. Immediately after...
Citi Open: Nick Kyrgios ends three-year title drought in Washington
Nick Kyrgios says the past year has been "an incredible transformation" after he beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka to win the Citi Open and claim his first ATP Tour title since 2019. The Australian, runner-up at Wimbledon last month, won 6-4 6-3 and did not drop serve in the entire tournament.
Rugby star Gareth Thomas sued after ex-partner gets HIV
Former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain Gareth Thomas has been accused of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to a previous partner, according to High Court legal papers. Ian Baum has alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status, "failing to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on.
