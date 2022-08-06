ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis municipal court dismisses 24,000 low-level cases amid backlog

By Joey Schneider
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – More than 24,000 low-level court cases will be dismissed in St. Louis due to a backlog.

Newton McCoy, administrative judge for the St. Louis City Court, signed an order Thursday to dismiss more than 24,000 older, low-level cases at the municipal court.

City leaders say low-level cases are cancelled near annually to help the municipal courts focus on more serious crimes. It also clears the records of St. Louisans when the cases might otherwise impede employment, housing, and other opportunities.

“This annual dismissal helps the court do its job more efficiently in the months ahead,” said Administrative City Court Judge Newton McCoy. “City Court is also pleased to support our public safety mission by offering our Warrant Reset Day program for the fifth consecutive year.”

The cases dismissed were ones that arrived to court no later than July 1, 2018. Municipal offenses like DWI’s, DUI’s, leaving the scene, and dumping in unlicensed areas are ineligible for dismissal.

Trending: Spelunkers in Perry County, Mo. find missing dog in cave

St. Louis recently also announced its fifth consecutive Warrant Reset Days initiative, which is designed to reduce the backlog of 160,000 outstanding bench warrants at the municipal court. The program allows individuals to come in without fear of arrest and set a new court date or handle their charges on the spot.

This year’s event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 26 at 1520 Market Street. The City’s Department of Personnel on-site as well to help connect residents to open city positions with a Second Chance Job Fair as well as free background checks.

“The city’s annual warrant reset days help remove barriers to housing and employment for St. Louis residents,” said CJCC Executive Director Nicolle Barton. “This is an important opportunity for St. Louisans with outstanding low-level warrants to re-engage with the justice process.”

Last year, 3,155 warrants in municipal court were reset. St. Louisans can check if they have a municipal warrant on the Municipal Courts’ webpage .

Comments / 17

Bill Gordon
3d ago

This is so typical of the dying city of StL where far left, radical progressives are now in charge. Following in the radical footsteps of all the other major cities in the country.

Reply(4)
15
dave may
3d ago

Why hand these citations out in the first place if you’re just going to drop them every year? It’s a waste of time and money.

Reply
20
Cheryl Cantrell
2d ago

well well well! maybe if Kim gardner didn't have so many piled on her desk ! 🤔

Reply
11
 

