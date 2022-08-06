Read on www.sfgate.com
Related
Popculture
Jimmy Fallon Suffers Embarrassing Snub During Emmy Nominations
One big name missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations Tuesday morning was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was not among the nominees for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award. Fallon's show has not been nominated for any Primetime Emmys since 2017 and hasn't been included in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category since 2016.
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in August 2022
July is quickly rolling to a close, and that means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. After stocking its library full of titles including everything from The Bob's Burgers Movie to Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin in July 2022, HBO Max is preparing to roll out a slate of fresh content, the streamer officially unveiling its full list of August 2022 incoming titles.
Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
tvinsider.com
‘A Man in Full’: Diane Lane to Star Opposite Jeff Daniels in Netflix Limited Series
Diane Lane is stepping out from Jeff Daniels’ shadow in David E. Kelley and Regina King’s upcoming Netflix series. Lane has joined A Man in Full, based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel of the same name, according to Deadline. The six-episode limited series follows an Atlanta real estate mogul, Charlie Croker (Daniels), who faces sudden bankruptcy. Political and business interests collide as he must defend his empire from those who wish to benefit from his downfall.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC’s ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Replaces Showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt With Martin Gero
NBC’s “Quantum Leap” reboot executive producer Martin Gero has stepped up as showrunner, taking over for Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, and Dean Georgaris has joined as executive producer, TheWrap has learned. The new version of the 1990s sci-fi series will star Raymond Lee of AMC’s “Kevin...
Pete Davidson Proposed to Kim Kardashian Before Their Breakup
UPDATE: 8/8/22 at 10:25 AM — Sources close to the former couple deny that any proposal took place.Pete Davidson got down on one knee before Kim Kardashian ended their intense 9-month relationship.“Everything was just moving too fast. Kim wanted to slow things down and instead Pete proposed,” sources tell Radar. “He is devastated. Everyone warned him that he was going to push her away, but he didn’t listen. Remember, this is the same guy that proposed to Ariana Grande after just a few weeks. Pete learned nothing from that relationship. He falls hard and he falls fast.”Insiders add that Kim...
Chris Rock’s ‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ Animated Series Greenlit at Paramount+ and Comedy Central
Click here to read the full article. “Everybody Still Hates Chris,” an animated reboot of Chris Rock’s “Everybody Hates Chris,” has been greenlit by MTV Entertainment Studios to run on Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Like the original series, which ran on UPN and later the CW, “Everybody Hates Chris” will feature Rock narrating stories inspired by his experiences growing up as a nerd in a large working class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn during the late 1980s. Rock executive produces alongside showrunner Sanjay Shah, Ali LeRoi, Michael Rotenberg and Dave Becky. CBS Studios and 3 Arts Entertainment produce. “Chris Rock is one of...
Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie – Could Michael Keaton Become the First Man to Sweep the TV Awards?
Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery joins the cast for upcoming fifth season of ‘Fargo’
Stranger Things star Joe Keery has joined the cast of the upcoming fifth season of Fargo. Keery — who portrays Steve Harrington on Netflix‘s Stranger Things — will join the FX anthology series alongside fellow new additions Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani, who are known for their roles in New Girl and Never Have I Ever respectively.
‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ Showrunner Sanjay Shah Inks Overall Deal With CBS Studios
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Shah, writer, executive producer and showrunner of Everybody Still Hates Chris, has signed an overall deal with CBS Studios, which is behind the recently announced animated series. Under the two-year pact, Shah will serve as executive producer and showrunner on Everybody Still Hates Chris, a reimagined animated version of Chris Rock’s beloved autobiographical family comedy Everybody Hates Chris, which he developed and wrote the pilot script for. Ordered straight-to-series by MTV Entertainment to run on Paramount+ and Comedy Central, Everybody Still Hates Chris, narrated and executive produced by Chris Rock, is inspired...
Hollywood Flashback: NBC’s Pricey ‘Supertrain’ Took a Short-Lived Ride
Sony Pictures hopes audiences are all aboard for Bullet Train, David Leitch’s action comedy starring Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock and Brian Tyree Henry that hits theaters Aug. 5. Trains have a history of transfixing Hollywood, dating back to 19th century silent-film footage of the vehicle that was so realistic, it reportedly caused audiences to flee in fear. But one project that didn’t captivate viewers as expected was the NBC drama series Supertrain. More from The Hollywood ReporterHollywood Flashback: Before 'Barry', Bill Hader Was Killing It on 'SNL'Brad Pitt on Reuniting With Former Stunt Double David Leitch and Avoiding Injury on...
‘The Sandman’ Dethrones ‘Virgin River’ On Top Of Netflix’s Weekly Ratings, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ Sets New High
Click here to read the full article. The Sandman, Netflix’s series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comic book, ended the two-week reign of Virgin River‘s fourth season at the top of the streamer’s weekly rankings for Aug.1-Aug.7. The Sandman drew 69.5 million hours viewed in its first three days of release. That is a solid number for a new series. While returning hits are front-loaded, logging monster opening weekends, successful new series typically grow in their second week. That is the case with limited series Keep Breathing which moved up from #3 last week with 48.1M hours to #2 with 54.7M hours...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFGate
How ‘Gaslit’ Turned Fingernails Into the Sounds of Sacrifice
Emmy-nominated re-recording mixers John W. Cook II and Ben Wilkins layered in 16 different tracks of recording for a key courtroom moment in Starz’s “Gaslit.”. The political thriller takes a different look at the Watergate scandal. Rather than look at the infamous hotel break-in, the show examines the political relationships and the women — particularly Martha Mitchell, played by Julia Roberts.
Kenan Thompson Tapped To Host The 74th Emmy Awards
Kenan Thompson is set to host the annual telecast that honors television's best! It will take place at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles next month.
Essence
HBO Max To Cease Producing Scripted Series
The fate of shows like 'Rap Sh!t', 'Love Life', 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin', and more hangs in the balance as the streamer scraps Max Originals programming. With news of HBO Max’s big merger with Discovery + has come uncertainty for many shows and creators as the company pivots in a new direction.
Rachel Brosnahan On Doing All That Stand-Up In ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ – Contenders TV: The Nominees
Click here to read the full article. “These people like to keep me on my toes. Just when I think I kind of have the hang of it, or start to feel more comfortable, there’s some giant curveball, like the ‘Aristotle’ scene, or ‘imitating another comic’ scene,” said Rachel Brosnahan, star of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She’s talking about stand-up, which her trailblazing comic and Upper West Side mother of two, Miriam “Midge” Maisel, really does a lot of in the Prime Video series’ penultimate season. Contenders TV: The Nominees — Deadline’s Complete Coverage “My favorites are the ones where Midge is...
‘Blindspotting’ Star Jaylen Barron Inks With Innovative Artists & Gilbertson Entertainment
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jaylen Barron, star of the Starz series Blindspotting, has signed with Innovative Artists and Gilbertson Entertainment for representation. Barron stars as Trish in Starz’s TV adaptation of Blindspotting, based on the 2018 feature film from Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs, which has been renewed for a second season. The critically praised show was nominated for a Gotham Award and Independent Spirit Award in its first season. Barron’s previous credits also include her starring role as Zoe on Netflix’s Free Rein and her key role as Dominique on Showtime’s Shameless. Barron, who was included on last year’s Variety Power of Young Hollywood Up Next List, also presented at the 2022 Writers Guild Awards. More from Deadline'Blindspotting' Showrunner Rafael Casal Signs With CAA'Blindspotting': LeVar Burton, Katlynn Simone Smith Among New Season 2 Cast'Blindspotting's Rafael Casal Teases "Real F*cking Good" Season 2 Of Starz Series - Contenders TVBest of DeadlineOlivia Newton-John's Daughter And Peers Remember The Actress, Singer And Humanitarian: "Heartbroken Doesn't Even Begin To Cover It"2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates Set
Marlon Wayans Comedy ‘Book Of Marlon’ Moves From HBO Max To Starz For Development
Click here to read the full article. Marlon Wayans’ new comedy inspired by his life and career is on the move. Starz has taken in for development Book of Marlon, with Wayans set to star, co-write and executive produce. The project, which was previously in development at HBO Max, hails from Sherman’s Showcase and South Side creators Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin, Wayans’ longtime producing partner Rick Alvarez (Marlon), Michael Rotenberg and Warner Bros. TV. Book of Marlon was originally set up at HBO Max in 2020. There was chatter that the project at some point had been unofficially greenlighted to...
‘Abbott Elementary’ Leads TCA Awards With Four Wins, Including Program Of The Year
Click here to read the full article. The Television Critics Association (TCA) has announced the winners of the organization’s 38th Annual TCA Awards, recognizing the best television offerings from the 2021-2022 season. ABC’s first-year public school sitcom Abbott Elementary made the grade as the night’s top winner with four victories. The series took home some of the TCA’s highest honors, including Individual Achievement In Comedy for series creator, producer, writer, and star, Quinta Brunson; as well as Outstanding Achievement In Comedy, Outstanding New Program, and the Program Of The Year Award. Other winners include This Is Us star Mandy Moore, who earned...
digitalspy.com
Mom star's next TV series revealed
Jaime Pressly, the Emmy award-winning star of Mom, has found her next TV show. Pressly is joining the cast of the second season of Fox's Welcome to Flatch. Sitcom Welcome to Flatch follows a collection of young adults living in a small town called Flatch in Ohio, while a documentary film crew records their shenanigans. Pressly joins as Barb Flatch, a realtor who makes a comeback to her hometown following a terrible divorce.
Comments / 0