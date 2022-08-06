Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jaylen Barron, star of the Starz series Blindspotting, has signed with Innovative Artists and Gilbertson Entertainment for representation. Barron stars as Trish in Starz’s TV adaptation of Blindspotting, based on the 2018 feature film from Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs, which has been renewed for a second season. The critically praised show was nominated for a Gotham Award and Independent Spirit Award in its first season. Barron’s previous credits also include her starring role as Zoe on Netflix’s Free Rein and her key role as Dominique on Showtime’s Shameless. Barron, who was included on last year’s Variety Power of Young Hollywood Up Next List, also presented at the 2022 Writers Guild Awards. More from Deadline'Blindspotting' Showrunner Rafael Casal Signs With CAA'Blindspotting': LeVar Burton, Katlynn Simone Smith Among New Season 2 Cast'Blindspotting's Rafael Casal Teases "Real F*cking Good" Season 2 Of Starz Series - Contenders TVBest of DeadlineOlivia Newton-John's Daughter And Peers Remember The Actress, Singer And Humanitarian: "Heartbroken Doesn't Even Begin To Cover It"2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates Set

MOVIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO