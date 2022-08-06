Liverpool are 'crazy' about Benjamin Sesko but won't sign him this summer

Read on www.sportbible.com
Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Sterling, Koulibaly and Cucurella after Chelsea debuts
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on his side’s new summer signings amid the potential arrival of more players before the end of the transfer window. So far this window, the Blues have been able to acquire Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella, with all of them making their competitive debuts in the 1-0 win against Everton on Saturday evening.
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister likes and comments on post mocking Lionel Messi's incredible bicycle kick
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has been accused of being "obsessed" with Lionel Messi after liking and commenting on a post mocking the PSG star's incredible bicycle kick goal against Clermont Foot. Messi stunned the football world with an acrobatic effort to round off an impressive 5-0 win for PSG on Saturday.
Man United 'working on deal' to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus
Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus, according to stunning reports. Rabiot, 27, has emerged as the club's leading candidate following their attempts to sign Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, per The Athletic. The France international is into the final 12 months of his contract...
Manchester City star on house hunt in Barcelona amid transfer speculation
It seems as though transfer rumours involving Bernardo Silva and a potential move to Barcelona are not set to come to a halt anytime soon. As the Catalan giants are reportedly hell-bent on sanctioning a sale for Frenkie de Jong this summer, it has been claimed that their heart is set on the Manchester City lynchpin as a dream replacement.
Manchester United 'to make €68m bid for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic'
Manchester United are reportedly preparing to make a €68m (£57.4m) offer for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. On Monday, The Telegraph reported that United had renewed their interest in Milinkovic-Savic, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a number of years. United are now preparing...
Lionel Messi's name chanted by opposition fans after magical bicycle kick goal for PSG
Lionel Messi is such a sublime footballer than sometimes even the opposition just had to stand and applaud his genius. Watch the video below:. The Paris Saint-Germain star produced another moment of magic on Saturday as his side thrashed Clermont Foot in their opening match of the new Ligue 1 season.
Barcelona and Lionel Messi ‘open negotiations’ for stunning return in 2023
Barcelona have started contract negotiations with club legend Lionel Messi in the hope that he would make a sensational return to the club in 2023. This news was first reported by Catalunya Radio on Sunday evening after Barcelona thrashed Mexican side Pumas UNAM 6-0 in the Joan Gamper Trophy. According...
Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem
If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
Man United star absolutely destroyed by fans online after 2-1 defeat to Brighton
Manchester United fans ruthlessly slammed Scott McTominay following his disastrous showing against Brighton on Sunday. Erik ten Hag's reign as Man United boss got off to the worst start possible as his side succumbed to Graham Potter's Brighton at Old Trafford. The visitors went into the break two goals up...
Gareth Bale scores incredible solo goal for LAFC against Real Salt Lake
Gareth Bale scored an incredible solo goal to help his new MLS side Los Angeles FC thrash Real Salt Lake on Sunday. Bale has made an impressive start at LAFC since joining the club on a one-year contract following his departure from Real Madrid at the end of last season.
Thomas Tuchel reveals future Chelsea plans to replace Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta amid Wesley Fofana interest
Thomas Tuchel has revealed his plans for Chelsea’s defence as they look to a future without Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta. The Chelsea skipper penned a contract extension, seeing him renew his deal for an extra season, while Silva has one year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge.
Manchester United preparing their offer for PSV’s £35 million rated forward Cody Gakpo
According to a new report, Manchester United are now preparing to submit an offer for highly rated PSV winger Cody Gakpo. As reported by Sky Sports News, the 23-year-old would be United’s first attacking signing of the summer. The PSV forward looks to have replaced Antony as United’s forward...
Former Man United striker says he'd play for the club for free, he's a big fan favourite
Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez has offered to play for the club for 'free' if he ever returned to Old Trafford. Hernandez, 34, enjoyed a five-year spell at Man United under the tutelage of legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson. He scored 59 goals in all competitions, helping the Red...
How Phil Foden could bank up to £350,000-a-week in his new Manchester City contract
During his early years as a first-team player at Manchester City, there was constant clamour around Phil Foden heading out on loan due to a lack of game time at his boyhood club. However, the experience of training alongside some of Europe’s most acclaimed players, as well as under the...
Former Manchester United director Michael Knighton is preparing a hostile bid to buy the club from Glazers
Former Manchester United director Michael Knighton has labeled the Red Devils a “club in crisis” as he prepares a hostile takeover bid. Michael Knighton, who was director of United between 1989-92, has spoken to Man United The Religion on the club’s current state and his efforts to purchase the club.
Erling Haaland admits he dreams about Kevin De Bruyne every night in hilarious Instagram interaction
Erling Haaland has admitted he dreams about Kevin De Bruyne 'every night', in a hilarious interaction on Instagram between the pair. The newly-formed Manchester City duo connected for the first time on the pitch at the weekend in the Premier League champions' 0-2 win over West Ham at the London Stadium.
"A handful" - "A menace" - Gary Neville heaps praise on expensive Liverpool player
Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has delivered his verdict on Liverpool's Darwin Nuñez. The Uruguayan has already managed to bag himself 2 goals in competitive contests for the Reds. He opened his account against Manchester City in the Community Shield final, making sure of Liverpool’s victory with an...
Harry Maguire praises Erik ten Hag’s impact at Manchester United
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire believes Ten Hag has brought “energy” and “positive vibes” to the club. Ten Hag has been impressive in the way he’s taken hold of the situation and squad at United, with an impressive pre-season seeming like just a trailer of what’s to come in this campaign.
Erik ten Hag’s injury update on Manchester United striker Anthony Martial
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has backed out from giving a timeline as to when Anthony Martial will return to full fitness. The Red Devils missed Martial after an injury ruled him out for the club’s Premier League opener against Brighton and Hove Albion. United lost the game...
Nottingham Forest enquire about Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri amid Juventus interest
Nottingham Forest have enquired about Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri ahead of a move for the Italian this summer, according to reports. The wing-back’s future has been thrown into doubt in recent weeks as Chelsea brought in former Brighton and Hove Albion wing-back Marc Cucurella. The Spaniard made his debut...
