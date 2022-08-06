Texas football: Bijan Robinson comments on Heisman Trophy hype in 2022

The latest Name, Image and Likeness opportunity for Texas running back Bijan Robinson has the Heisman Trophy candidate linking up with Rhoback for an exclusive apparel deal that will include a base fee plus a revenue share component. A fast-rising activewear company that gets its name from the Rhodesian Ridgeback — a dog bred in Africa to hunt lions — and is looking for the next great athlete to represent the company as part of their “Rhoback U” movement and beyond, Rhoback found the picture-perfect brand ambassador in Robinson.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO