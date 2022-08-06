Texas football: Bijan Robinson comments on Heisman Trophy hype in 2022

Read on 247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Related
Texas RB Bijan Robinson inks apparel deal with Rhoback, Longhorn fans get special offer
The latest Name, Image and Likeness opportunity for Texas running back Bijan Robinson has the Heisman Trophy candidate linking up with Rhoback for an exclusive apparel deal that will include a base fee plus a revenue share component. A fast-rising activewear company that gets its name from the Rhodesian Ridgeback — a dog bred in Africa to hunt lions — and is looking for the next great athlete to represent the company as part of their “Rhoback U” movement and beyond, Rhoback found the picture-perfect brand ambassador in Robinson.
Bijan Robinson named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list
Junior running back Bijan Robinson continues to rack up preseason honors leading up to the much-anticipated start of the Longhorns' 2022 season. The latest recognition came down Tuesday when Robinson was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list. Named for former Texas RB Earl Campbell, the Tyler Rose Award is given annually to the best FBS offensive player in college football who shows excellent characteristics both on and off the field — including integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity — all attributes that define the 1977 Heisman Trophy winner.
Freshmen who caught Steve Sarkisian's attention in Week 1 of Texas fall camp
Texas football put on the full pads this week as the Longhorns prepare for the upcoming season. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff have a lot of questions across the board that they need to address in the weeks leading up to the 2022 season and have 35 newcomers to get prepped and ready to roll when the Longhorns officially kick off Year 2 of the Sarkisian era at home against Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 3.
Burnt Orange Nation
These high schools have produced the most Texas Longhorns - Part One
On September 3, the Texas Longhorns will officially begin the 130th football season in their school’s history. With four claimed national championships (plus seven undefeated seasons between 1893 and 1923), 32 conference championships, and 31 bowl wins in their history, the Longhorns have easily the most storied college football program in Texas, and one of the most prestigious in the country.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
National top-50 CB Bravion Rogers decommits from Texas A&M
Texas A&M has been red hot on the recruiting trail as of late. Since the Aggies' big recruiting pool party/barbecue at the end of July, the team has added four commitments in the 2023 class, including a pair of national top-100 prospects. But, late Monday evening, Texas A&M suffered a...
'A Good Place To Be': Why D.J. Durkin Chose to Join Texas AM
After finding success with Ole Miss in two seasons, D.J. Durkin is set to replace long-time Texas A&M standout defensive coordinator Mike Elko.
Timmy Allen Details What Longhorns Transfer Sir'Jabari Rice Means to Him
Allen discussed "false perceptions," leadership, and his connection with Rice in a talk with LonghornsCountry.com.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas baseball to open 2023 season at the College Baseball Showdown
The Texas Longhorns will open the 2023 baseball season participating in the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington at Globe Life Field from Feb. 17-19, the school announced on Monday. “I’m excited for our team to return to the College Baseball Showdown to open the 2023 season,” head coach David Pierce...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas football secures OV with 4-Star EDGE Tausili Akana
Yet another major official visitor was added to the docket this weekend among the top uncommitted targets remaining of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class for the biggest game of the non-conference schedule this fall. This big-time visitor weekend for Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian will come on Sep. 10, when the Horns battle the reigning National Champion runner-up Alabama Crimson Tide at home.
volleyballmag.com
Deep, talented Texas — boosted by experienced, high-level transfers — eyes NCAA volleyball title
The second team should be so good, another coach said, that it would finish in the top 10. No wonder Coach Jerritt Elliott of Texas, when asked how excited he must be to start the season, replied:. “On a scale of 1-10, probably a 12.”. But before getting to the...
State of Texas: ‘Taking that bullhorn away’ — Alex Jones verdict has larger implications
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — An Austin jury ruled that InfoWars host Alex Jones must pay for falsely saying the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. Jones was ordered to pay millions in damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the mass shooting. The ruling came just days after Jones admitted on […]
Eater
New Truck Full of Little Mexican Fried Sandwiches Will Open in Austin
A new food truck dedicated to Nuevo Progreso, Mexico-style sandwiches is opening in Austin. Lonche Bar is planning on opening at a location to be determined still somewhere in the city by the end of August. The star of the truck’s menu is touting miniature lonches, which are small fried...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Houston Chronicle
Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway
Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
Protestors outside Texas Gov. candidate Beto O'Rourke campaign stop in Rockdale
Sunday a group of Gov. Greg Abbott's supporters stood outside a theater where gubernatorial hopeful Beto O'Rourke was speaking.
Brisket Bandits Hit BBQ Restaurant in Austin, TX Nab 20 Full Briskets
More meat crime is making news, this time in Austin, Texas after 20 briskets were stolen from la Barbecue in Austin, Texas. Brisket ain't cheap and all totaled up, this heist cost the owners almost $3,000. Brisket Heist. FOX News reports that the brisket bandit hit in the early morning...
Some Austin homes’ foundations are crumbling this summer — here’s why
The summer heatwave has resulted in one of the worst droughts in recent Texas history. With that drought comes a lot of changes to our environment. Caves are drying up because of the drought. Farmers are being forced to restrict water usage. Now the ground itself is shrinking and putting homes at risk.
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United States
Comparing month-to-month rental increases, Austin, Texas lands at number one for June. It’s not the best category to be number one in for any city. After COVID-19, rent has increased dramatically.
Austin estimated to have lost $9M in unpaid fees from Disney, Hulu, Netflix, city says
The lawsuit was filed in Dallas County on behalf of Abilene, Allen, Amarillo, Arlington, Austin, Beaumont, Carrollton, Dallas, Denton, Frisco, Fort Worth, Garland, Grand Prairie, Houston, Irving, Lewisville, McKinney, Mesquite, Nacogdoches, Pearland, Plano, Rowlett, Sugar Land, Tyler and Waco.
KSAT 12
Thief steals 20 briskets from famed Austin barbecue joint
AUSTIN, Texas – A meat thief stole 20 briskets from a famed Austin restaurant last week. An unidentified person broke into la Barbecue on Thursday, Aug. 4, around 4 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. KVUE spoke with the owner of la Barbecue who said a...
247Sports
44K+
Followers
358K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0