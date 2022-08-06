First Lady Teresa Parson's official portrait includes 8 hidden "Easter Eggs"

Read on www.kjluradio.com
A New Scenic Byway Called “Ozark Run” Could Be Coming to Missouri
Missouri does not lack for beautiful places to take a drive. If a new proposal is accepted, there will be a new one coming to the Show Me state. The idea is for a new scenic byway called "Ozark Run" that would provide a more organized way to take in the best of (you guessed it) the Missouri Ozarks.
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, August 9th, 2022
(Washington, DC) -- President Biden has approved Governor Mike Parson’s request for a major disaster declaration. Parson’s request is in response to recent historic flooding in the St. Louis region. Two people were killed, and more than 750 homes and 131 businesses have major flood damage in the City of St. Louis, as well as St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery Counties. The State Emergency Management Agency says more than 42-hundred flood victims were connected to services and supplies during last week’s resource center events. Additional events are being held this week.
Familiar voice on KWOS may be a Missouri’s senator
You might remember Ben Brown from his appearances on the KWOS Morning Show at the height of the pandemic. The suburban St. Louis restaurant owner battled both an indoor dining ban and a mask mandate …. Brown won the GOP nomination for Missouri’s 26th Senate district race. He’ll meet the...
Family says birthday party cancellation at Missouri waterpark was racially motivated
Community support is growing for a Kansas City area family who claim they’ve been racially discriminated against.
LU professor to talk about Missouri monsters at MRRL this week
The Chupacabra. The Ozark Howler. Momo. These are all monsters you may or may not have heard of and they all have ties to Missouri. One Lincoln University professor plans to tell their tales at a presentation at the Missouri River Regional Library this week. Dr. Christine Boston, an associate...
The last time Missouri banned abortions
This isn't the first time Missouri has banned abortions. Residents may have heard ghoulish tales of “Doc Annie” Smith, a physician who looms large in Missouri’s mythology for performing illegal abortions in the early 1900s. Today, the truth about her work has largely disappeared.
Missouri man’s summer consumed by wildfire
STELLA, Mo. — It’s prime wildfire season in the western United States, which requires firefighters and paramedics from all fifty states to help extinguish. Here in Missouri, there’s one man living locally that answers the call for help out west: Levi Clymer from Stella. Most of the...
Afro-Latinidad: Something Missouri is still learning
Let's start off with the big question. So when somebody asks you, and I'm sure you've gotten it, because even I've gotten it when they're like, ‘So like, what are you?’ First of all, what is your response when people ask you that?. Brown:. It's such a funny...
Missouri spent millions on pay raises for government workers. But 7,500 vacancies remain.
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri continues to hemorrhage state workers despite an infusion of tax dollars aimed at addressing turnover and unfilled positions. According to figures provided by Gov. Mike Parson’s Office of Administration, there were 7,512 vacant positions within state government as of July 15.
Cassandra Messer: "So I actually was the first one to get a pygmy goat. And I named her Tinkerbell."
Cassandra Messer spoke with the Missouri On Mic team at last year’s Missouri State Fair. Messer works for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources as an assistant superintendent at Watkins Mill State Park. She spoke about her mother and their family goat farm. Missouri on Mic is an oral...
Biden approves Missouri governor's request for federal assistance after flooding
President Joe Biden signed off on federal assistance that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson requested last week to assist the St. Louis region amid historical flooding.
TUESDAY UPDATES: State of Missouri profile report shows slight increase in COVID cases
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The post TUESDAY UPDATES: State of Missouri profile report shows slight increase in COVID cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, August 8-14
Route K – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Buchanan County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route E – CLOSED around-the-clock for permit work/pipeline repairs at the Long Branch Bridge, Aug. 8 – 19. Atchison County. Route...
Spelunkers find dog missing for 2 months deep in Missouri cave
A spelunking group in Perry County, Missouri, found and rescued a senior dog Saturday that had been missing for nearly two months.
Rehoming 4,000 beagles is a nationwide challenge. Kansas and Missouri are helping.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - It’s a big task: Placing thousands of beagles removed from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia. Last month, the U.S. Department of Justice took over the Envigo lab. The lab was used for testing, but also bred the dogs to supply other labs that test on animals.
Do You Have To Yield For A Funeral Procession in Missouri?
We all know that Illinois and Missouri are very different from each other, and having to yield during a funeral procession is one of those differences. In Illinois isn't a state law that you have to yield/pull over as a funeral procession is taking place, in Missouri however you do. The law states:
St. Louis region will receive federal disaster assistance following last month's historic floods
Governor Mike Parson praises the Biden Administration for acting quickly to approve Missouri’s request for a major disaster declaration. The St. Louis region was hit by historic flooding from July 25 to July 28. Parson declared a state of emergency on July 26, then eight days later made a disaster declaration to the federal government.
Missouri home to one of best lakes for boating, study says
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – Boating is one of the ultimate summertime experiences, and Missouri might just have one of the best places to do it in the United States. A travel website known as The Getaway ranks the Lake of the Ozarks in mid-Missouri as the second-best boating lake in the United States. A research team recently released the rankings as part of its “Float on the Best Boating Lakes in America” report.
Missouri Human Society has available pit bulls for adoption
ST. LOUIS — The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) is hosting a promotion on all adult pit bull terriers and pit bull mixes. The promotion will be held through August and the adoption is only $25. Pit bulls are perhaps the breed most associated with controversy and this is largely due to the stigma surrounding […]
Missouri Task Force one to remain in Kentucky for next couple of days
Missouri Task Force 1 remains on standby in Kentucky and will likely remain that way for another day or two. The urban search and rescue team, managed by the Boone County Fire Protection District, was deployed to Kentucky last week after deadly flooding hit the state. The task force conducted searched along Troublesome Creek in Breathitt County.
