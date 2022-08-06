ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

First Lady Teresa Parson's official portrait includes 8 hidden "Easter Eggs"

By Leslie Taylor
kjluradio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kjluradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, August 9th, 2022

(Washington, DC) -- President Biden has approved Governor Mike Parson’s request for a major disaster declaration. Parson’s request is in response to recent historic flooding in the St. Louis region. Two people were killed, and more than 750 homes and 131 businesses have major flood damage in the City of St. Louis, as well as St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery Counties. The State Emergency Management Agency says more than 42-hundred flood victims were connected to services and supplies during last week’s resource center events. Additional events are being held this week.
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

Familiar voice on KWOS may be a Missouri’s senator

You might remember Ben Brown from his appearances on the KWOS Morning Show at the height of the pandemic. The suburban St. Louis restaurant owner battled both an indoor dining ban and a mask mandate …. Brown won the GOP nomination for Missouri’s 26th Senate district race. He’ll meet the...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
kjluradio.com

LU professor to talk about Missouri monsters at MRRL this week

The Chupacabra. The Ozark Howler. Momo. These are all monsters you may or may not have heard of and they all have ties to Missouri. One Lincoln University professor plans to tell their tales at a presentation at the Missouri River Regional Library this week. Dr. Christine Boston, an associate...
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

The last time Missouri banned abortions

This isn't the first time Missouri has banned abortions. Residents may have heard ghoulish tales of “Doc Annie” Smith, a physician who looms large in Missouri’s mythology for performing illegal abortions in the early 1900s. Today, the truth about her work has largely disappeared.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri man’s summer consumed by wildfire

STELLA, Mo. — It’s prime wildfire season in the western United States, which requires firefighters and paramedics from all fifty states to help extinguish. Here in Missouri, there’s one man living locally that answers the call for help out west: Levi Clymer from Stella. Most of the...
STELLA, MO
kbia.org

Afro-Latinidad: Something Missouri is still learning

Let's start off with the big question. So when somebody asks you, and I'm sure you've gotten it, because even I've gotten it when they're like, ‘So like, what are you?’ First of all, what is your response when people ask you that?. Brown:. It's such a funny...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Ladies#Easter Eggs#First Lady#Politics State#Politics Governor#The Royal Blue Dress#Sch Klp
northwestmoinfo.com

Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, August 8-14

Route K – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Buchanan County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route E – CLOSED around-the-clock for permit work/pipeline repairs at the Long Branch Bridge, Aug. 8 – 19. Atchison County. Route...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KISS 106

Do You Have To Yield For A Funeral Procession in Missouri?

We all know that Illinois and Missouri are very different from each other, and having to yield during a funeral procession is one of those differences. In Illinois isn't a state law that you have to yield/pull over as a funeral procession is taking place, in Missouri however you do. The law states:
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX2Now

Missouri home to one of best lakes for boating, study says

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – Boating is one of the ultimate summertime experiences, and Missouri might just have one of the best places to do it in the United States. A travel website known as The Getaway ranks the Lake of the Ozarks in mid-Missouri as the second-best boating lake in the United States. A research team recently released the rankings as part of its “Float on the Best Boating Lakes in America” report.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Missouri Human Society has available pit bulls for adoption

ST. LOUIS — The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) is hosting a promotion on all adult pit bull terriers and pit bull mixes. The promotion will be held through August and the adoption is only $25. Pit bulls are perhaps the breed most associated with controversy and this is largely due to the stigma surrounding […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjluradio.com

Missouri Task Force one to remain in Kentucky for next couple of days

Missouri Task Force 1 remains on standby in Kentucky and will likely remain that way for another day or two. The urban search and rescue team, managed by the Boone County Fire Protection District, was deployed to Kentucky last week after deadly flooding hit the state. The task force conducted searched along Troublesome Creek in Breathitt County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy