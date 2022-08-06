Bears CB Mark Milton: 'No Added Pressure' by Entering Season as Big 12 Favorites

Milton discussed how the team is preparing for everyone's best shot on a weekly basis.

The Baylor Bears are entering the 2022 season as the preseason favorites to repeat as Big 12 champions , something they have not done since 2013-2014.

However, they are the favorites entering this season, which was far from the case last year.

Ahead of 2021, the Bears were picked to finish eighth in the Big 12 according to the preseason Big 12 rankings.

After taking the league by storm in 2021, the Bears will now likely get every team's best shot as they defend their Big 12 crown .

Bears' cornerback Mark Milton says the team is aware of the preseason expectations but that it won't change how they go about their preparation.

"Last year we took everybody by surprise but this year there's no surprise," Milton said. "It's kind of like every game is going to be their Super Bowl."

"So we kind of have to approach it and be on our p's and q's every single week knowing that. It's not really any added on pressure because even if they knew or didn't know, we were going to do the same thing - pound the rock every day like coach said."

There is no denying that expectations are different for the Bears this season , especially with some of the talent returning.

Whether or not they repeat as Big 12 champions is yet to be seen, but what can be said is this Bears team is ready to take everyone's best shot every week.

