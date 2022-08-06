Residents are urged to take measures now to prevent wildfires and minimize the risk of damage to homes during a wildfire event. New wildfires have been breaking out all over the state in the last 7 days and southeast Texas is no exception. The average drought index reading for Montgomery County is now 741, while some portions of the county are at 787, a reading almost at the top of the scale. A maximum drought reading of 800 would indicate that it would take 8 or more inches of rainfall to completely saturate the ground. Under these conditions, intense, deep-burning wildfires with significant downwind spotting and spread potential can be expected.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO