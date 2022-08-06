Read on montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Missing 7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Inside Washing Machine Of Foster Parent's HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSpring, TX
Big catalytic converter theft ring bust in Houston connected to murder of sheriff's deputyCovering KatyHouston, TX
UPDATE: MCTXSheriff Identifies Found Body, Seeks Public’s Help
On Friday, August 5, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Violent Crimes Unit were able to positively identify the victim in the homicide that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022. The male has been identified as 24-year-old Marbin Alexi Sanches Castillo (DOB: 07/01/1998), who is from Honduras.
Man charged with murder after body found near Humble in July, police say
ABC13 crews at the scene said the body was behind a Chevy Tahoe in the lot. It was unclear exactly how long the man had been there. A man has been arrested after a body was found on the side of the road last month near the Humble area, according to police.
3 suspects arrested after 24 shops were burglarized in Kingwood area, police say
Mayor Pro-Tem Member Dave Martin announced on Sunday the arrest of three suspects in connection to the 24 businesses that were burglarized and vandalized last weekend in Kingwood. Read the original report here. The Houston Police Department said three Black men were arrested on the southwest side of Houston. Kingwood...
STRUCTURE FIRE WITH BURN VICTIM
12:52pm-Caney Creek Fire is on the scene of a house fire with a burn victim in the 13700 block of Bert Brown Road in Conroe. 114pm UPDATE-A dog bed on a couch in the home caught fire. The homeowner tried to drag it outside to the porch which he was able to do. However, doing so burns his leg and face. No structural damage to the home. Montgomery County Fire Marshal is en route. In addition a 5-year-old child with smoke inhalation.
DRIVER FLEES SCENE OF CRASH ONLY TO CRASH AGAIN AND GET EJECTED
At about 2 am Sunday the driver of a pickup struck a Conroe Police Officer’s vehicle at the Taquerias Arandas Mexican Restaurant on North Frazier. The vehicle then sped off. As the driver traveled South on Roberson the driver failed to negotiate a curve. He ran into the ditch and struck a Ford pickup parked in a driveway. That pickup spun into a Ford SUV parked next to it in the same driveway. The driver then struck a Dodge pickup which was parked at the same residence and pushed it up over a retaining wall. At this point, the truck rolled ejecting the driver at the intersection of Roberson and Hilliard. He was transported to HCA Conroe by MCHD in critical condition.
AIRCRAFT FIGHTING FIRE IN POLK COUNTY HAS CRASHED IN LAKE LIVINGSTON
At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while responding to wildfires in Polk County. At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while responding to wildfires in Polk County.
MOBILE HOME DESTROYED BY FIRE
Just before 4 pm, Sunday North Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on Camden Hunt Drive in the Crockett Trace subdivision just off SH 105 East. While en route a smoke column was visible. The first truck went on location with heavy fire visible. Firefighters from Conroe, North Montgomery County, East Montgomery County, and Caney Creek Fire Departments fought the blaze with outside temperatures of 101 degrees. There was one person treated on the scene with minor burns and two others for smoke inhalation. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.
ILLEGAL BURN HAS FIREFIGHTERS BUSY IN WEST MONTGOMERY COUNTY
A burn pile in the 5400 Block of Honea Egypt led to a large wildfire this afternoon and left one person injured. The fire grew to 6 acres before Firefighters from ESD 3, Magnolia, Woodlands, and Conroe could bring it under control. The Texas A&M Forest Service responded with two dozers to establish a containment line around the fire. One resident suffered from heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation.
NEW WAVERLY FIREFIGHTERS DEPLOY TO LAKE SOMMERVILLE
New Waverly Fire personnel deployed to the Lake Somerville fire. Two TIFMAS Strike Teams have been assigned to the Burns Creek Fire in Washington County. The latest reports from the Texas A&M Forest Service have the fire at 300 acres and 50% containment. While two homes are reported to have burned, there are no reports of injuries.
Fire Activity increasing as Drought Intensifies across Southeast Texas
Residents are urged to take measures now to prevent wildfires and minimize the risk of damage to homes during a wildfire event. New wildfires have been breaking out all over the state in the last 7 days and southeast Texas is no exception. The average drought index reading for Montgomery County is now 741, while some portions of the county are at 787, a reading almost at the top of the scale. A maximum drought reading of 800 would indicate that it would take 8 or more inches of rainfall to completely saturate the ground. Under these conditions, intense, deep-burning wildfires with significant downwind spotting and spread potential can be expected.
A READER SHARES HIS EXPERIENCE WITH THE MONTGOMERY COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT
I wanted to share my experience at the Appraisal District- Montgomery County today:. I had a formal hearing today in regards to my new (10 yr old) house I purchased in May 2021 in Montgomery County. In April this year, I received my proposed property taxes from MCAD which showed...
PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD PRIOR TO TAX RATE BEING SET AS $3.674 BILLION IN APPRAISALS ARE STILL UNDER PROTEST
Montgomery County Commissioners were told this morning at the regular Commissioners Court Meeting that due to what is needed for the budget being greater than the no new revenue rate a public hearing will be required. The no-new-revenue tax rate enables the public to evaluate the relationship between taxes for...
CISD 2022-2023 TAX RATE
CONROE ISD’S PROPOSED TAX RATE WILL RAISE MORE TAXES FOR MAINTENANCE AND OPERATIONS THAN LAST YEAR’S TAX RATE. THE 2022 PROPOSED TAX RATE FOR CONROE ISD IS $0.8546 FOR MAINTENANCE & OPERATIONS AND $0.26 FOR DEBT SERVICE FOR A TOTAL COMBINED TAX RATE OF $1.1146. THE 2022 PROPOSED...
