Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage
It’s no secret that Geno Smith has the edge for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback spot. Pete Carroll has said it himself that Smith is atop the hierarchy until further notice. But after the latest Seahawks scrimmage, it looks like Drew Lock is making his presence felt and isn’t simply going to roll over as […] The post Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
A Surprising Team Is Getting Mentioned For Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers are on the verge of cutting ties with former starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. There have been a number of teams linked all offseason, but a surprise team is now getting mentioned. This past week ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio put forward the idea of Garoppolo joining the rival...
When will 49ers cut Jimmy Garoppolo, if they can’t trade him?
It’s no secret that the 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo have decided simply to wait for the possibility that a starting quarterback with another team will suffer a season-ending injury in training camp or the preseason. That’s the only way the 49ers get real value in trade, and it’s the only way Garoppolo gets anything close to his $25 million compensation package for 2022.
Why Carson Strong isn’t a shoo-in to be Eagles’ No. 3 quarterback
When the Eagles signed undrafted quarterback Carson Strong and gave him a contract that included a whopping $320,000, it looked like the rookie had an inside track to be the team’s third-string quarterback. Not so fast. Don’t forget about Reid Sinnett. Through the first couple weeks of training...
Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay’s horrendous scrimmage have Giants fans reconsidering their life choices
The New York Giants have not found a modicum of success in the last few years. Quarterback Daniel Jones has shown flashes of good play in the last four years. However, more often than not, Jones looked like he didn’t belong in the NFL. Inaccurate passes and fumbled balls have led some fans to call him “Danny Derps”, and has started some trade rumors for the team.
Jarren Duran reveals what led to confrontation with Royals fans
Jarren Duran had (another) day to forget Sunday in Kansas City. The Red Sox center fielder misplayed two balls in the seventh inning of Boston's series finale against the Royals, losing one routine fly ball in the sun and failing to corral another ball that bounced off his glove near the fence.
Former first-round pick poised for NFL comeback
A former first-round pick appears set to try to return to the NFL and get his career back on track. John Ross, the No. 9 pick in the 2017 draft, is planning to work out for teams around the start of the regular season. Ross, who is coming back from a knee injury he sustained last season, has been in contact with a number of teams and is expected to find work quickly.
In the Deshaun Watson appeal, will Peter Harvey give the NFL anything other than what the NFL wants?
Commissioner Roger Goodell has decided not to personally handle the appeal of the Deshaun Watson suspension, even though the Commissioner had the power to do so under the Personal Conduct Policy. He has instead delegated the matter to former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey. There’s no specific deadline for...
3 quarterbacks Rams should pursue if Matthew Stafford is sidelined with elbow injury for extensive period of time
Heading into NFL training camp, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been dealing with a lingering elbow injury. This has been a cause for concern of late after Stafford also didn’t participate in the Rams’ offseason program. He has had to put a pause on passing drills passes over the past few days.
Oklahoma’s Cale Gundy resigns after using offensive language
A day after Oklahoma assistant head coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation, the school said that Gundy uttered a racially charged word multiple times during a film session last week. Gundy, who had been with the program as an assistant since 1999, announced his resignation in a social media post,...
How to watch the NFL on Peacock: Full Sunday Night Football Schedule, live stream info for the 2022 season
The 2022 NFL Season begins on Thursday, September 8 as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to SoFi Stadium to take on Matthew Stafford and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff time is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Every Sunday Night Football...
RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers’ ‘deadline’ to trade Russell Westbrook, revealed
There appears to be no significant progress on the Los Angeles Lakers’ intention to trade away Russell Westbrook this summer. It seems like LA is taking their time here — something that could be running out in the near future. NBA insider Jova Buha of The Athletic recently...
Jordan Davis blows up Eagles’ offensive line in walk-through
During one of the periods of time that Aaron Donald was staying away from Rams practice as he tried to get a new contract, G.M. Les Snead saw a silver lining. Donald wasn’t there to blow up the middle of the offensive line during practice. As Snead explained it, Donald was doing it even during walk-through practices.
Jerry Jones unsurprised owner misconduct included in argument on behalf of Deshaun Watson
In his argument for Deshaun Watson, the NFL Players Association specifically pointed to owners who weren’t punished at all or weren’t punished significantly for actual or potential violations of the Personal Conduct Policy. The NFLPA focused on Daniel Snyder, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones. On Sunday, Jones spoke...
AFC Notes: Mekhi Becton, Jets, Patriots, Tyquan Thornton
Jets OT Mekhi Becton has taken a beating in the media this offseason, as he stayed away from all voluntary activities with the Jets, appeared to report overweight at minicamp after missing the entire 2021 season with a knee injury, and lost the left tackle job to George Fant. But Becton reported to camp in relatively good shape and has impressed the coaching staff with his work so far.
What advice Bryant Young gave 49ers' Kinlaw ahead of key season
It was probably no coincidence when Bryant Young was recently around the current 49ers, one of the individuals with whom he had a lengthy conversation was Javon Kinlaw. Young set the standard for professionalism, class and drive during his 14 seasons with the 49ers. On Saturday, he delivered an emotional speech upon his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Ron Rivera: Carson Wentz has shown some inaccuracy, but we’re not overly concerned
Descriptions from practice have noted that Wentz will thread some needles, as he’s displayed that he can when he’s at his best. But the quarterback has also missed on his share of throws over the last few weeks. After Washington’s Saturday practice at FedEx Field, head coach Ron...
Chiefs sign Danny Shelton
Veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton is heading to Kansas City. Shelton has signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs, his agents told Adam Schefter of ESPN. Although Shelton had recent visits with the Raiders and Panthers, the Chiefs apparently made him his best offer. A first-round draft pick of the...
The Clippers-Kings Trade Features Harrison Barnes
In the NBA, success is hard to come by. There’s simply too much talent n the league, and everyone wants to win. The Los Angeles Clippers used to be all-too-familiar with that reality. As older readers will attest to, the Clippers used to be a laughing stock. For a...
Video: Paolo Banchero gets embarrassed by NBA star at pro-am game
Paolo Banchero is getting his “welcome to the NBA” moment before even playing in an actual NBA game. The Orlando Magic rookie participated in Isaiah Thomas’ annual Zeke-End pro-am tournament this weekend. On Sunday, Banchero competed against current NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray. During one particular sequence, Murray got Banchero to bite on a shot fake. He then faked a pass around Banchero and threw it off the backboard to himself for an emphatic dunk. Murray then brought the disrespect up to 11 by yelling at Banchero, doing the “too small” hand gesture, and whipping the basketball right back at the former Duke star.
