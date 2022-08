Effective: 2022-07-28 12:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Addison; Bennington; Caledonia; Chittenden; Essex; Franklin; Grand Isle; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Rutland; Washington; Windham; Windsor SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 505 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VT . VERMONT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADDISON BENNINGTON CALEDONIA CHITTENDEN ESSEX FRANKLIN GRAND ISLE LAMOILLE ORANGE ORLEANS RUTLAND WASHINGTON WINDHAM WINDSOR

