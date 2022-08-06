It is a conundrum facing many gardeners surveying their sun-scorched grounds as hosepipe bans come into force – which plants should get the water, and which will be left to fend for themselves?Experts, though, have the answer.And it is good news for newly planted flora.Nikki Barker, senior horticultural adviser at the Royal Horticultural Society, said: “If you have anything planted this spring or in the last two years really, prioritise that.“If you like, create a timeline and work backwards from the most recent, because anything newly planted will really need the water, whereas more established plants will not.“If you have...

GARDENING ・ 4 DAYS AGO