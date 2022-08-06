ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phys.org

Which ornamental plants perform best for pollinators?

Guides suggest some species are better than others for pollinators, but when you get to the plant nursery you're confronted by half a dozen cultivars of the same species. How do you pick between them?. Many gardeners want to make a home for wildlife in their garden, and there are...
goodshomedesign.com

How to Grow Hydrangeas from Cuttings

Every hydrangea lover knows there’s always room for more hydrangeas in your garden. And if you’re really short on space, you probably have friends who’d love replicas of your favorite hydrangea for their own garden. With proper timing and basic propagation techniques, you can grow new hydrangeas from simple stem cuttings. Just follow these steps to multiply your hydrangeas and their breathtaking blooms:
The Independent

Expert tips for creating a balcony garden as a beginner

Got yourself a balcony garden, but not sure where to start?There’s lots to consider as a beginner balcony gardener, agrees Ellen Mary, gardening influencer and co-host of The Plant Based Podcast (theplantbasedpodcast.net) – whose new book, How To Grow A Garden, has a big focus on small spaces and balconies. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen Mary (@ellenmarygardening)She shares the following balcony gardening tips for beginners…What are the best balcony plants for beginners?“The best plants for a beginner...
The Independent

Experts: Which plants to save and which to spare as gardeners ponder water use

It is a conundrum facing many gardeners surveying their sun-scorched grounds as hosepipe bans come into force – which plants should get the water, and which will be left to fend for themselves?Experts, though, have the answer.And it is good news for newly planted flora.Nikki Barker, senior horticultural adviser at the Royal Horticultural Society, said: “If you have anything planted this spring or in the last two years really, prioritise that.“If you like, create a timeline and work backwards from the most recent, because anything newly planted will really need the water, whereas more established plants will not.“If you have...
