informnny.com

Video: Man beaten in broad daylight near Monroe Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester resident videotaped a man being beaten in broad daylight on Friday afternoon. According to resident Ace Smith, who shared the footage with News 8 Sunday morning, the video was taken on Friday near Monroe Avenue, and depicts a man on a sidewalk beating what appears to be a homeless man.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man arrested for shooting at July party on N. Clinton Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police have made an arrest for the July quadruple shooting on North Clinton Avenue, which killed 24-year-old Willie Wofford. The shooting happened overnight on the Fourth of July at an unsanctioned party of 200-300 people, at the outdoor basketball courts of Baden St. Rec Center. Joshua Williams, 28, was charged with the second-degree murder of Wofford, who was the only shooting victim to die of his injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

House of Mercy murder suspect pleads not guilty

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man charged with murder following a Sunday evening incident at the House of Mercy homeless shelter has pleaded not guilty. Nathaniel Jeanpierre III, 40, is accused of attacking and killing Michael Nairy, 68, with a large sheath-type knife at the shelter, and seriously injuring another man in his 20s. Both attacks were unprovoked, according to investigators.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RFD captain suspended with pay after complaint

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Fire Department captain has been suspended with pay after a fellow firefighter filed a complaint against him, according to multiple sources. Those sources tell News 8 that captain told 3 subordinates to attend a party with him during their shift and one of the firefighters found material at the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

A 45-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot at the David Gantt Rec Center on North Street on Monday.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 45-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot at the David Gantt Rec Center on North Street on Monday. RPD Officers responded at around 9:30 p.m. after getting a call for multiple shots fired. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital with a lower body gun wound and he is expected to survive. Police didn't say if he was shot inside or outside of the Rec Center.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Hundreds walked in honor of Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The fundraiser for the family of fallen Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz took place on Saturday at Greece Ridge Mall, and hundreds of people showed up. They walked to pay their respects and to help support the family. All the money raised is going to the...
ROCHESTER, NY

