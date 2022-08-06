ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 45-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot at the David Gantt Rec Center on North Street on Monday. RPD Officers responded at around 9:30 p.m. after getting a call for multiple shots fired. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital with a lower body gun wound and he is expected to survive. Police didn't say if he was shot inside or outside of the Rec Center.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO