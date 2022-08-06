Read on www.rochesterfirst.com
Man injured after shooting at David Gantt Rec. Center. in Rochester
Authorities say officers responded to 700 North Street around 9:38 p.m. following a ShotSpotter activation.
Video: Man beaten in broad daylight near Monroe Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester resident videotaped a man being beaten in broad daylight on Friday afternoon. According to resident Ace Smith, who shared the footage with News 8 Sunday morning, the video was taken on Friday near Monroe Avenue, and depicts a man on a sidewalk beating what appears to be a homeless man.
Irondequoit man accused in gruesome murder of girlfriend returns to court
The Irondequoit man is currently held on murder charges for the gruesome murder of his girlfriend Lisa Shuler back in May of 2021.
“Prevention, intervention, and suppression”: Mayor Evans provides update on gun violence emergency order
Nearly 20 days have passed since the mayor declared a gun violence state of emergency. In that time, the city has seen five homicides.
Man arrested for shooting at July party on N. Clinton Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police have made an arrest for the July quadruple shooting on North Clinton Avenue, which killed 24-year-old Willie Wofford. The shooting happened overnight on the Fourth of July at an unsanctioned party of 200-300 people, at the outdoor basketball courts of Baden St. Rec Center. Joshua Williams, 28, was charged with the second-degree murder of Wofford, who was the only shooting victim to die of his injuries.
Heavy police presence on Pennsylvania Avenue in Rochester
The area has been blocked off to traffic by police tape as officers and vehicles surround the area.
House of Mercy murder suspect pleads not guilty
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man charged with murder following a Sunday evening incident at the House of Mercy homeless shelter has pleaded not guilty. Nathaniel Jeanpierre III, 40, is accused of attacking and killing Michael Nairy, 68, with a large sheath-type knife at the shelter, and seriously injuring another man in his 20s. Both attacks were unprovoked, according to investigators.
Murder arrest made in ‘unprovoked’ attack at House of Mercy in Rochester
According to a representative from the City of Rochester, Monroe County administrators will take the lead in rolling out the temporary rehousing for those displaced.
16-year-old, 20-year-old shot in Rochester Sunday night
Anyone with information for either case is encouraged to call 911.
Body of missing swimmer recovered from Canandaigua Lake
His body was recovered by a diving crew from NYSP on Monday and was transported to the Geneva General Hospital to determine the exact cause of death.
Rochester teen shot on First St. and Central Pk.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.
Firefighters respond to house fire in Canandaigua
The homeowner reported that the fire happened in the attic and that everyone in the household — including pets — got out of the home safely.
RFD captain suspended with pay after complaint
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Fire Department captain has been suspended with pay after a fellow firefighter filed a complaint against him, according to multiple sources. Those sources tell News 8 that captain told 3 subordinates to attend a party with him during their shift and one of the firefighters found material at the […]
Rochester man shot on Lime Street and Saxton Street
Investigators say they are following up on several leads, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.
A 45-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot at the David Gantt Rec Center on North Street on Monday.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 45-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot at the David Gantt Rec Center on North Street on Monday. RPD Officers responded at around 9:30 p.m. after getting a call for multiple shots fired. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital with a lower body gun wound and he is expected to survive. Police didn't say if he was shot inside or outside of the Rec Center.
Missing child in Rochester, believed to be suicidal
Authorities describe her as a 5'02" black female weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police encourage anyone with information on her location to call 911.
Hundreds walked in honor of Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The fundraiser for the family of fallen Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz took place on Saturday at Greece Ridge Mall, and hundreds of people showed up. They walked to pay their respects and to help support the family. All the money raised is going to the...
Shots fired on N. Clinton Ave. sends crowds running
Initially, responders say they were unable to enter the area in question because of the crowds.
Skycoasters provide main course at Tuesday Food Truck Rodeo in Greece
Live music will be headlined by the Skycoasters at 6 p.m.
Police cancel alert for missing 13-year-old girl
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester police have canceled the alert for missing 13-year-old girl Neveah Hawkins. Police provided no other details.
