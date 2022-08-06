Anne Heche's reported hospitalization after a car crash divides social media

Read on www.wpr.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 DeadBri HView Park-windsor Hills, CA
A Salute To Vin ScullyIBWAALos Angeles, CA
Related
Actress Anne Heche has 'long recovery ahead' after car crash
Anne Heche remains hospitalized and in intensive care after a car she was driving crashed into a residence in Los Angeles on Friday and became engulfed in flames.
Anne Heche Car Crash: Video Shows Actress Speeding Through Neighborhood
A newly released video shows actress Anne Heche speeding through a Los Angeles neighborhood before she crashes her Mini Cooper. Heche, who appeared on Chicago P.D. at one time, zooms down a residential street. This is done before Heche crashes her car into a home, which starts a significant fire, TMZ reports.
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Severely Burned In Fiery Car Crash, New Video Shows Her Speeding
5:31 PM PT -- Anne Heche was driving like a maniac in between her two car crashes ... and new video shows her speeding down a residential street before crashing into a home and igniting a blaze. TMZ obtained footage showing Anne flying down a street in her blue Mini...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox News
Anne Heche's best friend and son visit her at hospital, provide insight into day of crash
Just after the news broke that actress Anne Heche has not "regained consciousness" and is in a coma following her car crash last week, Heche's 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon, and best friend Heather Perry, were seen at the hospital where Anne is being treated. The two were spotted embracing and looking exhausted.
A timeline of Anne Heche’s car crash: How star’s fiery crash landed her in critical condition
"Six Days Seven Nights" star Anne Heche crashed a vehicle two times Friday in a matter of minutes, causing a fire at a Mar Vista, California, home after the second accident. The fire reportedly engulfed the house in flames, and Heche was transported to a Los Angeles hospital immediately by an ambulance, according to emergency responders.
Alec Baldwin slammed for support of Anne Heche after alleged drunken driving crash
Alec Baldwin, along with other celebrities, is being criticized for sending support to actress Anne Heche, who crashed into a house Friday, causing a fire. Critics slammed the stars sending their thoughts as speculation grew that Heche was driving while drunk.
People
Anne Heche Is in a Coma and 'Has Not Regained Consciousness' Since L.A. Car Crash: Rep
Anne Heche's condition has not improved in the days following her fiery Los Angeles car crash. A rep for the Emmy winner, 53, said in a statement to PEOPLE that Heche is now in "critical condition" at the hospital. "She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns...
RELATED PEOPLE
Peter Facinelli and More Stars Rally Around Anne Heche After Car Crash: ‘Praying for You’
Amid Anne Heche’s ongoing recovery following her involvement in a car accident, several of her famous friends and exes are sharing their support. “Praying for you and your beautiful family,” Peter Facinelli, who costarred with the 53-year-old actress in 13 Minutes, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, August 6, alongside a throwback snap of the twosome. […]
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Almost Hit Pedestrian Before Crashing into House
Anne Heche clearly didn't care about the safety of others as she flew through neighborhood streets and alleyways -- at one point almost striking a woman -- before barreling through a home. We've obtained new surveillance video showing Anne's blue Mini Cooper driving erratically in Mar Vista Friday. At one...
Reports: Anne Heche Remains in Coma Following Car Crash
Anne Heche is reportedly in a coma and in critical condition Monday following a car accident in which her car crashed into a Los Angeles residence on Friday, setting fire to both the home and vehicle. “She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” a rep for the actress said in a statement sent to media outlets Monday. Heche slipped into a coma shortly after the accident, the rep told CNN.More from The Hollywood Reporter'13 Minutes': Film ReviewMove Over, TikTok and Instagram! Hollywood Calls Nextdoor the "Most Wonderful, Horrible App in Existence Right Now"ILY...
BET
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Identified
The network, which is under Black ownership, insists the offensive TV graphic ’did not originate with us.’. The horrendous study inflicted on deliberately untreated Black men to see how syphilis affected them, still resounds today. The WNBA star explains what happened when Russian authorities arrested her. The first video...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anne Heche hospitalized in critical condition, remains in coma after fiery car crash
Anne Heche is hospitalized in critical condition following a fiery car crash in Los Angeles Friday morning. She was trapped for more than an hour.
toofab.com
Alec Baldwin & Other Celebs Send Support to Hospitalized Anne Heche After Car Crash
"Anne Heche is in the hospital severely burned from a car accident this is really tragic. Pray for her," Rosanna Arquette tweeted. Alec Baldwin and other celebs are sending well wishes and support to Anne Heche after a car crash that has left her hospitalized. On Friday, August 5, Heche...
Ellen DeGeneres Reacts To Ex Anne Heche’s Tragic Car Crash: ‘I Don’t Want Anyone To Be Hurt’
Ellen DeGeneres, 64, has finally reacted to Anne Heche‘s shocking car crash that left her in a coma in the hospital with severe burns. The former talk show host, who dated the actress from 1997 until 2000, responded to questions as she was out in Santa Barbara, California, with a friend on Monday, August 8. When asked about how her former girlfriend was doing, Ellen responded only briefly. “We are not in touch with each other, so I would not know,” she said, per the Daily Mail. “I don’t want anyone to be hurt.”
Southwest flight attendant breaks back during hard landing in California
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A Southwest Airlines flight attendant is recovering after a hard July 1 landing at California’s John Wayne Airport left her with a compound fracture in her back, according to a National Transportation Safety Board report released Tuesday. According to CNN, Flight 2029 “landed with...
Comments / 0