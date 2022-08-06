ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Anne Heche's reported hospitalization after a car crash divides social media

wpr.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wpr.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Rosanna Arquette
Person
Steve Burns
Person
Gus Van Sant
Person
Anne Heche
Person
Donnie Brasco
Us Weekly

Peter Facinelli and More Stars Rally Around Anne Heche After Car Crash: ‘Praying for You’

Amid Anne Heche’s ongoing recovery following her involvement in a car accident, several of her famous friends and exes are sharing their support. “Praying for you and your beautiful family,” Peter Facinelli, who costarred with the 53-year-old actress in 13 Minutes, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, August 6, alongside a throwback snap of the twosome. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Almost Hit Pedestrian Before Crashing into House

Anne Heche clearly didn't care about the safety of others as she flew through neighborhood streets and alleyways -- at one point almost striking a woman -- before barreling through a home. We've obtained new surveillance video showing Anne's blue Mini Cooper driving erratically in Mar Vista Friday. At one...
ACCIDENTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Reports: Anne Heche Remains in Coma Following Car Crash

Anne Heche is reportedly in a coma and in critical condition Monday following a car accident in which her car crashed into a Los Angeles residence on Friday, setting fire to both the home and vehicle. “She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” a rep for the actress said in a statement sent to media outlets Monday. Heche slipped into a coma shortly after the accident, the rep told CNN.More from The Hollywood Reporter'13 Minutes': Film ReviewMove Over, TikTok and Instagram! Hollywood Calls Nextdoor the "Most Wonderful, Horrible App in Existence Right Now"ILY...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospitalization#Tmz#Npr#Sec
HollywoodLife

Ellen DeGeneres Reacts To Ex Anne Heche’s Tragic Car Crash: ‘I Don’t Want Anyone To Be Hurt’

Ellen DeGeneres, 64, has finally reacted to Anne Heche‘s shocking car crash that left her in a coma in the hospital with severe burns. The former talk show host, who dated the actress from 1997 until 2000, responded to questions as she was out in Santa Barbara, California, with a friend on Monday, August 8. When asked about how her former girlfriend was doing, Ellen responded only briefly. “We are not in touch with each other, so I would not know,” she said, per the Daily Mail. “I don’t want anyone to be hurt.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy