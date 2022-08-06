Kiko Alonso Reportedly Retires From NFL 1 Day After Signing Saints Contract

Read on bleacherreport.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Bleacher Report
King: Deshaun Watson's 'Rigged' Browns Contract Doesn't Sit Well with NFL, 31 Owners
Not only was the six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson considered too light of a punishment, many were also upset about how his contract with the Cleveland Browns helps him financially. Watson has a $1.035 million base salary in 2022, and he will lose about $344,655 from missed game checks from...
Bleacher Report
Bears GM Addresses Roquan Smith's Trade Request, Wants to Sign LB to New Contract
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles wants to keep linebacker Roquan Smith, but he acknowledged in a press conference Tuesday that there's no guarantee. "My job is to build a roster that is going to sustain success for a long period of time," Poles told reporters. "At the end of the day, we have to do what’s best for the Chicago Bears."
Bleacher Report
NFL: Packers' Aaron Rodgers Didn't Violate Drug Policy By Using Ayahuasca Psychedelic
Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently revealed his experience using the hallucinogenic drink ayahuasca during a retreat to Peru in 2020. According to ESPN, Rodgers did not violate the NFL's drug policy with his use of the drink, which is defined as "a psychoactive beverage native to South America and is often used for religious, ritualistic or medicinal purposes."
Bleacher Report
Jameis Winston Avoided 'Significant' Foot Injury and Is Day-to-Day, Says Saints HC
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is dealing with a sprained right foot at training camp. Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters that the 28-year-old was being evaluated after he "tweaked" his foot during practice on Aug. 8. He is also working his way back from a torn ACL suffered midway through the 2021 season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Duane Brown, Jets 'Have Mutual Interest' in Contract as Teams Eye OT
As concern mounts about the status of New York Jets right tackle Mekhi Becton, the Jets have expressed interest in signing veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown. General manager Joe Douglas said Tuesday on WFAN's Boomer and Gio (h/t ESPN's Rich Cimini) that the "wheels are in motion" regarding a potential signing.
Bleacher Report
Jets Rumors: Mekhi Becton Likely Out for 2022 Season with Knee Injury
New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is reportedly likely to miss the entire 2022 season after suffering an avulsion fracture in his right knee cap. Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the news, saying Becton will see a surgeon tomorrow. Connor Hughes of SNY reported Monday there was "legitimate fear" that Becton will miss the season.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Rumors: Brett Maher Agrees to Contract; Will Compete for Kicker Job
The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly signing veteran kicker Brett Maher and releasing rookie Jonathan Garibay on Tuesday, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. That will set up a kicker competition between Maher and Lirim Hajrullahu. It won't be Maher's first rodeo with the Cowboys. The 32-year-old was...
Bleacher Report
Potential Trade Destinations for Bears LB Roquan Smith
It was already shaping up to be a long season for fans of the Chicago Bears. The team is coming off a six-win campaign and possesses (on paper) arguably the NFL's most punchless offense. In the last set of NFL Power Rankings here at Bleacher Report, the Bears checked in 15th in the NFC and 30th overall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Broncos Officially Sold to Walton-Penner Family for Reported Record $4.65B After Vote
The Denver Broncos are no longer in the Bowlen family. The NFL officially approved the sale of the franchise to the group spearheaded by Walmart's Rob Walton, his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, Greg Penner. Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton and former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza...
Bleacher Report
Bengals' Paul Brown Stadium to be Renamed to Paycor Stadium After Naming Rights Deal
Paul Brown Stadium, which has served as the Cincinnati Bengals' home since 2000, will now go by Paycor Stadium after the Cincinnati-based human capital management software company purchased the naming rights for the building affectionally known as The Jungle. The defending AFC champion's stadium was previously named after Bengals founder...
Bleacher Report
Roger Goodell: NFL's Appeal of Deshaun Watson's 6-Game Ban 'The Right Thing to Do'
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell explained the league's decision to appeal the six-game suspension given to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following allegations of sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions. "As you know, it's part of the CBA. Two parties had that right," Goodell said Tuesday, per Mark Maske of...
Bleacher Report
Big Ten Reportedly Finalizing Media Rights Contract with Fox Sports, CBS, NBC
The Big Ten is working toward an agreement on a media rights deal with Fox Sports, CBS and NBC, according to Sports Business Journal's John Ourand and Action Network's Brett McMurphy. The reports noted this would end a 40-year partnership between the Big Ten and ESPN. "If ESPN moves on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Raiders 'Have No Desire' to Trade Josh Jacobs Despite Buzz, per HC Josh McDaniels
The Las Vegas Raiders aren't planning on trading running back Josh Jacobs this offseason. "JJ's a guy we know what he's done. We have a lot of confidence in JJ," head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Monday. "He did well with his opportunities. We have no desire to do that (trade) at all."
Bleacher Report
NFL Fans Clown Bears After All-Pro LB Roquan Smith Requests Trade amid Contract Talks
The Chicago Bears are coming off a disappointing 2021 season, and the 2022 campaign isn't off to a good start with linebacker Roquan Smith requesting a trade on Tuesday:. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> All-Pro LB Roquan Smith has requested a trade. <a href="https://t.co/x4vmOMhROt">pic.twitter.com/x4vmOMhROt</a>. The news led to significant blowback over social media:
Bleacher Report
Schefter: NFL Owners Expected to Approve $4.65B Sale of Broncos on Tuesday
The Denver Broncos' change of ownership is reportedly set to be formally approved. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, NFL owners are expected to approve the $4.65 billion sale of the franchise to the Walton-Penner group, which is led by Walmart heir Rob Walton. The deal sets a new record for highest price paid for a sports franchise.
Bleacher Report
Baker Mayfield: QB Battle Isn't 'About Trying to Stab One Another in the Back'
Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold realize they're battling for a starting position, but they're not about to allow their competition to become contentious. “It’s not about trying to stab one another in the back,” Mayfield said Monday, per Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer. “It’s about elevating, because the franchise and the team go as the QB room goes.”
Bleacher Report
Rams' Sean McVay Felt 'Like an Amateur' After Super Bowl Loss to Belichick, Patriots
The New England Patriots scored just 13 points even with the all-time great Tom Brady under center during Super Bowl LIII but still managed to defeat the Los Angeles Rams by double digits. How?. A defensive masterpiece by head coach Bill Belichick. On the other side of that was Rams...
Bleacher Report
NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles' Jalen Reagor Has Drawn Interest from Broncos
The Denver Broncos may be in the market for a third wide receiver behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy after Tim Patrick suffered a torn ACL, and they are reportedly interested in someone who may benefit from a change of scenery. Matt Lombardo of Heavy reported the AFC West team...
Bleacher Report
How Cleveland Browns Should Proceed with Kareem Hunt Following His Trade Request
The Cleveland Browns have arguably the league's best running back tandem in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. However, one of the two isn't particularly happy with his contract situation. Hunt, who is entering the final season of a two-year, $12 million deal, is looking for an extension. He has requested...
Bleacher Report
2022 NFL Roster Bubble: Biggest Names Who Could Be Cut
The dawn of preseason might be fun for football fans, but it also means the grim reality of NFL roster cuts are upon us. RIght now, each team is allowed to carry 90 players on its roster. This is the time for young players to fight for a dream and some veterans to audition for a roster spot for one more season.
Comments / 0