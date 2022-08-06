ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Kiko Alonso Reportedly Retires From NFL 1 Day After Signing Saints Contract

By Tim Daniels
Bleacher Report
 3 days ago
Read on bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Bears GM Addresses Roquan Smith's Trade Request, Wants to Sign LB to New Contract

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles wants to keep linebacker Roquan Smith, but he acknowledged in a press conference Tuesday that there's no guarantee. "My job is to build a roster that is going to sustain success for a long period of time," Poles told reporters. "At the end of the day, we have to do what’s best for the Chicago Bears."
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

NFL: Packers' Aaron Rodgers Didn't Violate Drug Policy By Using Ayahuasca Psychedelic

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently revealed his experience using the hallucinogenic drink ayahuasca during a retreat to Peru in 2020. According to ESPN, Rodgers did not violate the NFL's drug policy with his use of the drink, which is defined as "a psychoactive beverage native to South America and is often used for religious, ritualistic or medicinal purposes."
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Massachusetts State
City
New Orleans, LA
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Duane Brown, Jets 'Have Mutual Interest' in Contract as Teams Eye OT

As concern mounts about the status of New York Jets right tackle Mekhi Becton, the Jets have expressed interest in signing veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown. General manager Joe Douglas said Tuesday on WFAN's Boomer and Gio (h/t ESPN's Rich Cimini) that the "wheels are in motion" regarding a potential signing.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Jets Rumors: Mekhi Becton Likely Out for 2022 Season with Knee Injury

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is reportedly likely to miss the entire 2022 season after suffering an avulsion fracture in his right knee cap. Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the news, saying Becton will see a surgeon tomorrow. Connor Hughes of SNY reported Monday there was "legitimate fear" that Becton will miss the season.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Cowboys Rumors: Brett Maher Agrees to Contract; Will Compete for Kicker Job

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly signing veteran kicker Brett Maher and releasing rookie Jonathan Garibay on Tuesday, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. That will set up a kicker competition between Maher and Lirim Hajrullahu. It won't be Maher's first rodeo with the Cowboys. The 32-year-old was...
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Potential Trade Destinations for Bears LB Roquan Smith

It was already shaping up to be a long season for fans of the Chicago Bears. The team is coming off a six-win campaign and possesses (on paper) arguably the NFL's most punchless offense. In the last set of NFL Power Rankings here at Bleacher Report, the Bears checked in 15th in the NFC and 30th overall.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Wwl Tv#The Buffalo Bills#The University Of Oregon#Acl#The Philadelphia Eagles
Bleacher Report

Roger Goodell: NFL's Appeal of Deshaun Watson's 6-Game Ban 'The Right Thing to Do'

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell explained the league's decision to appeal the six-game suspension given to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following allegations of sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions. "As you know, it's part of the CBA. Two parties had that right," Goodell said Tuesday, per Mark Maske of...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Big Ten Reportedly Finalizing Media Rights Contract with Fox Sports, CBS, NBC

The Big Ten is working toward an agreement on a media rights deal with Fox Sports, CBS and NBC, according to Sports Business Journal's John Ourand and Action Network's Brett McMurphy. The reports noted this would end a 40-year partnership between the Big Ten and ESPN. "If ESPN moves on...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

NFL Fans Clown Bears After All-Pro LB Roquan Smith Requests Trade amid Contract Talks

The Chicago Bears are coming off a disappointing 2021 season, and the 2022 campaign isn't off to a good start with linebacker Roquan Smith requesting a trade on Tuesday:. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> All-Pro LB Roquan Smith has requested a trade. <a href="https://t.co/x4vmOMhROt">pic.twitter.com/x4vmOMhROt</a>. The news led to significant blowback over social media:
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Schefter: NFL Owners Expected to Approve $4.65B Sale of Broncos on Tuesday

The Denver Broncos' change of ownership is reportedly set to be formally approved. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, NFL owners are expected to approve the $4.65 billion sale of the franchise to the Walton-Penner group, which is led by Walmart heir Rob Walton. The deal sets a new record for highest price paid for a sports franchise.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Baker Mayfield: QB Battle Isn't 'About Trying to Stab One Another in the Back'

Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold realize they're battling for a starting position, but they're not about to allow their competition to become contentious. “It’s not about trying to stab one another in the back,” Mayfield said Monday, per Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer. “It’s about elevating, because the franchise and the team go as the QB room goes.”
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles' Jalen Reagor Has Drawn Interest from Broncos

The Denver Broncos may be in the market for a third wide receiver behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy after Tim Patrick suffered a torn ACL, and they are reportedly interested in someone who may benefit from a change of scenery. Matt Lombardo of Heavy reported the AFC West team...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

2022 NFL Roster Bubble: Biggest Names Who Could Be Cut

The dawn of preseason might be fun for football fans, but it also means the grim reality of NFL roster cuts are upon us. RIght now, each team is allowed to carry 90 players on its roster. This is the time for young players to fight for a dream and some veterans to audition for a roster spot for one more season.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy