Officials: Teen girl dead, father injured after pickup truck crashes into their Texas house
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — A teen girl has died and her father was injured after a pickup truck crashed into their Texas home on Sunday, officials say. According to the White Settlement Police Department in a news release, just after 6 p.m. a pickup truck that was hauling a flatbed trailer lost control.
Motorcyclist dies after hit-and-run crash in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A motorcyclist has died following a hit-and-rush crash in Fort Worth early Monday morning.At about 3:57 a.m. Aug. 8, police were sent to the 5800 block of SB E. Loop 820 for a traffic hazard.When officers arrived, they saw a "major accident" had occurred involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.Police said both vehicles were traveling southbound and were approaching the intersection of Sun Valley Drive when they crashed. The motorcycle rider suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.The other vehicle involved left the scene but was located unoccupied nearby. The driver of that vehicle has not been located, police said. This is an ongoing investigation.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Two Adults, One Child Dead After Wrong-Way Seagoville Crash
Two adults and one child are dead after a wrong-way driver collided with their vehicle early Sunday morning in Seagoville, police confirmed. At 1:07 a.m., Crandall police responded to calls of a wrong-way driver on Highway 175. The driver, an adult male in a blue Chevrolet, was located and police attempted to get his attention by shining spotlights into his window. Instead of slowing down, the driver accelerated and continued driving.
fox4news.com
Child among 3 dead in crash with suspected drunk wrong-way driver in Seagoville
SEAGOVILLE, Texas - A child and two women were killed in a head-on crash in Seagoville early Sunday morning in which police suspect the other driver involved was intoxicated. The wreck happened just after 1 a.m., when Crandall police were called about a wrong-way driver on US Highway 175. Officers...
1 Person Dead After Hit And Run Crash In Fort Worth (Fort Worth, TX)
Official police reports state that a motorist struck and killed a motorcyclist in southeast Fort Worth, before fleeing. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
White Settlement Teen Dead After Trailer Crashes Into Home
A 15-year-old girl is dead after a pickup truck crashed into her home Sunday evening, White Settlement Police say. Investigators said the crash occurred at the 9300 block of Jason Court. The girl was found underneath the vehicle when first responders arrived, White Settlement PD said. The driver was arrested...
fox4news.com
Suspected drunk driver who crashed into White Settlement home has 3 previous DWIs
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - The man accused of being under the influence when he crashed into a White Settlement home — killing a high school student and injuring her parents — had previously been convicted of DWI several times. The crash happened Sunday just after 6:15 p.m. in...
fox4news.com
4 injured in crash at Plano gas station
PLANO, Texas - An adult and three children were hurt when a parked car was hit at a Plano gas station. Plano police said it happened Sunday morning as a family was filling up with gas at the pumps near Walmart on the corner of Coit Road and Spring Creek Parkway.
Complex
Texas Woman Allegedly Killed Boyfriend by Setting Him on Fire at Gas Station
A Texas woman is facing an upgraded charge of murder after allegedly setting her boyfriend on fire at a gas station, causing injuries that ultimately proved fatal. As regional outlet the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported last week, the suspect—24-year-old Breana Johnson of Arlington—had at first been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident. However, the charge has since been “upgraded” due to the victim—identified as Ricky Doyle—having later died of his injuries. Doyle, also of Arlington, was 25 years old.
WFAA
16-year-old arrested after car chase through East Dallas
Mesquite Police said a silver car was reported stolen out of Garland on Aug. 2. Officers spotted the car on Aug. 8.
Truck drives off of I-20 in Weatherford, critically injuring 3
WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An 18-wheeler plowed off I-20 in Weatherford this evening, landing on a roadway below and critically injuring three people.It happened just after 8 p.m. in the westbound lanes near Tin Top Road.Video from our TxDOT cameras clearly showed where the big rig left the roadway and the heavy police and fire presence on the road.An air ambulance was called for at least one of the victims.No word yet what caused the crash.I-20 remained open after the accident, but police did block off TIn Top Road under the freeway.
dallasexpress.com
Man Killed, Woman Injured in Shooting
An alleged shooter fatally injured himself while trying to kill a woman in Dallas, when a bullet he fired exited her neck and struck him in the leg late last month, authorities said. Dallas police were called to the 2200 block of Medical District in response to a shooting. Upon...
Accused drunk driver in fatal White Settlement crash already has three DWI charges
White Settlement police have said a horrific incident in which a drunk driver plowed into the side of a house and killed a teenager is made even more upsetting by the fact that the driver had several prior DWI convictions.
dallasexpress.com
Man Fatally Shot by Dallas Police
In one night, a man allegedly selling drugs fled Dallas police, returned to the scene, resisted arrest, and was fatally shot by an officer who tried to detain him. On July 27, officers were investigating drug complaints outside the LBJ Food Mart in the 13000 block of Jupiter Road, according to the Dallas Police Department.
fox4news.com
Infant found dead at Rowlett home, leading to standoff with father
ROWLETT, Texas - Rowlett police said an 8-month-old boy was found dead at a home Friday night, which lead to a standoff with the child’s father, who was later taken into custody. This started at 7 p.m., when officers were called out to a welfare check in the 3000...
fox4news.com
Dallas Koreatown shooting suspect indicted on 7 hate crimes
DALLAS - The man accused of shooting three Asian women at a Dallas hair salon has been indicted on multiple hate crimes. Jeremy Smith was indicted on seven charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police say Smith fired a rifle inside Hair World Salon in an area known...
Father arrested for leaving 5 kids in car without air conditioning
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A Fort Worth father was arrested for allegedly leaving his five children in a parked car with the engine running, but without air conditioning on Aug. 7. Officers said they found Jose Leal, 29, at 8 p.m. in the yard of a home at 3500 block of Littlejohn Ave. They also found the five children, ages 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6 in the car nearby. Several children were either sleeping or passed out when officers pulled them from the car. They immediately placed them inside air conditioned squad cars. Temperatures topped out at 99 degrees on Sunday. Police...
dallasexpress.com
One Dead, Two Arrested After Oak Cliff Shooting
A man was fatally shot, and two others were arrested on Wednesday following a shooting in Oak Cliff, according to the Dallas Police Department. Dallas Police officers arrived at the 2400 block of Rugged Drive East around 7:29 p.m. on August 3 and discovered an unidentified man shot multiple times inside a parked car.
fox4news.com
Firefighters rescue horse stuck in waist-deep mud in Denton County
DOUBLE OAK, Texas - Some firefighters in Denton County rescued a horse from a very muddy situation. The Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department worked with the Denton County Emergency Services District to free the stuck horse. They posted the pictures on their Facebook page. The horse became trapped in the...
Police: 67-year-old suspect arrested after stabbing, killing man in downtown Dallas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One man is dead following a stabbing in downtown Dallas Sunday afternoon, police say.At approximately 4:23 p.m. Aug. 7, police responded to a stabbing in the 200 block of S. Field Street. When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim stabbed in the chest.Police said the victim—whose identity has not been released—was taken to a local hospital where he died.The preliminary investigation determined the victim was stabbed during a fight by 67-year-old Malik Abdul-Rahman.Abdul-Rahman was arrested and charged with murder, police said.This remains an ongoing investigation.
