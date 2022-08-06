Read on www.androidpolice.com
Phone Arena
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
The mid-range A series phones, and not the flashier Galaxy Z Fold and Flips or the Galaxy S range, are the bread and butter for Samsung, making up for a whopping 58 percent of the company's total smartphone sales in 2021. They are great options for anyone looking for a decent phone with basic features without an exorbitant price tag. Sadly for US consumers, one of Samsung's best mid-tier handsets, the Galaxy A32 5G, is no longer being sold by carriers.
Major leak reveals all the Samsung gadgets that are launching next week
The next eagerly awaited Samsung Unpacked event is scheduled for August 10, with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Watch 5, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on the agenda – and we now have an early look at all of that hardware.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022: How to watch and what to expect
Samsung's August 2022 Galaxy Unpacked event is this week, and here's what we expect to see at the event.
Phone Arena
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs
The star of the upcoming Motorola event — which will be held on August 11 — will undoubtedly be the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola's next-generation foldable smartphone. However, in addition to the new Razr, we expect the company to release two new smartphones, the Motorola X30 Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. And the latter has just appeared in a new listing on Geekbench, revealing its specs (via MySmartPrice).
Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals and prices of 08 2022
Samsung Galaxy S22 deals are pouring in, so we've put together a list of the best promotions we could find.
Digital Trends
These 50-inch TVs are all under $300 at Walmart right now
Are you planning to buy a new TV for your home theater setup? If you’re on a tight budget, it’s highly recommended that you check out the available Walmart TV deals. The retailer is offering discounts on TVs of all brands and sizes, including several options if you’re looking to purchase a 50-inch TV — you just have to make sure first that you have enough space in your living room or bedroom by consulting our guide on what size TV to buy.
Reason you should really stop charging your iPhone overnight
Before going to sleep, most of us will put our phone on charge to make sure it’s ready for the day ahead. But doing this could actually be causing damage to our iPhones, according to tech expert Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, writing for Zdnet. Apple has integrated Optimised Battery Charging into...
Discord won't treat its Android app like an afterthought anymore
Discord might be best known as an advanced IRC for gamers and the Perpetually Online, but it's got a mass appeal with over 100 million Android downloads. While the app has an excellent rating on the Play Store, one common concern is the late arrival of new features when compared to the iOS or desktop clients. However, that's set to change soon, as the Discord Android app is getting an under-the-hood overhaul.
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 teaser reveals one of the thinnest foldable phones we’ve ever seen
Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 on Wednesday, two foldable devices that will help the Korean company cement its position at the top of the foldable market. But Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi decided to ruin Samsung’s foldable party with the Mix Fold 2 teasers in anticipation of its own launch event on Thursday. The company is already showing videos of the new foldable handset, teasing the phone’s crazy thin design.
Your WhatsApp group admin will soon be able to delete your messages
WhatsApp certainly didn’t pioneer group chats, but it was instrumental in making them an indispensable part of our lives. The Meta-owned service has been around for over a decade now, and group chats have been a WhatsApp feature since 2011. However, group administrators don’t have much control over the chat itself. To fix this for good, we learned WhatsApp is beta testing powerful controls, so administrators can delete messages sent by other members.
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: How to watch Samsung announce its latest foldable phones
On Wednesday, Samsung is expected to announce new foldable phones, wireless earbuds, and a new Galaxy Watch. If all of the leaks and rumors are true, that means we'll see the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Buds 2 Pro and the Galaxy Watch 5 (and maybe even a Pro model).
Latest Galaxy Watch 5 leak offers us our best look yet at Samsung's supersized smartwatches
We're less than a week out from the official unveiling of the Galaxy Watch 5 series, but that doesn't mean the leaks are anywhere close to finished. With just a few days to go, a new report is giving us our best look yet at all three models Samsung is ready to debut, along with some specs that promise serious improvements to battery life — on the larger models, at least. If anything, these new wearables promise to usher in the era of massive gadgets with matching batteries.
Engadget
Samsung rolls out Android 13-based One UI 5 beta on Galaxy S22 smartphones
Samsung has launched its Android 13-flavored One UI 5 OS in beta for Galaxy S22 smartphones, the company announced. Much like Android 13 itself, most of the changes are minor, with some cosmetic improvements along with enhancements for security, notifications, the camera and more. However, Android 13 may offer significant improvements for foldable phones like the Galaxy Fold 4 set to arrive at Samsung's August 10th Unpacked event.
Fitbit's killing its PC sync app this fall in favor of going all-in on mobile
Fitbit introduced its first fitness tracker way back in 2009, but it wasn't until years later that the company offered a dedicated mobile app for smartphones. Instead, Fitbit devices initially were synced by connecting them to a computer via a dock — how archaic, right? Called Fitbit Connect, the data transfer tool for both Windows and Mac computers can still be used for syncing trackers, but that's finally about to change, as Fitbit shares plans to deactivate this desktop option in October.
Digital Trends
When is my phone getting Android 13? Google, Samsung, OnePlus, and more
Android 13 is almost here, and it’s a pretty minor update from Google. Well, we say minor, but that’s only in comparison to the positively gargantuan number of changes that were in Android 12 — as well as Google’s policy of trickling out improvements to Android apps over the course of a year as soon as they’re ready. Android 13 is more of a tune-up to the engine that powers your phone than anything else. But it’s still one worth getting excited for.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
How to download Android apps without the Play Store using APK Mirror
Getting Android apps without access to the official Google Play Store can be a bit of a gamble depending on where you choose to get your apps. While Android will let you install an APK from basically anywhere on the web, you want to be smart when you choose a source for those files. We recommend APKMirror because it is a brand we know and trust. In this post, we'll show you how to install or "sideload" APKs onto your Android phone or tablet using the service.
WhatsApp could soon keep scammers out of your account more effectively
WhatsApp's popularity makes it a prime target for scammers seeking unauthorized access to your account. The platform supports two-step verification for added security, but it is not a feature most users typically enable for their accounts. And in some cases, users unknowingly share their 6-digit two-factor passcode with scamsters, thereby letting them into their account. Now, as an added security measure, the Meta-owned platform is working on login approval prompts.
CNET
Galaxy Z Fold 4 Pops Up in Amazon Listing Ahead of Samsung Unpacked
Ahead of Samsung Unpacked next week, a listing for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 appears to have popped up on Amazon Netherlands. The listing for the unannounced phone, reported earlier by 9to5Google, doesn't include a price but reveals plenty of details. Images in the listing show the foldable phone with...
Google TV could be working on smarter Nest speaker connectivity and Wear OS integration
The pandemic changed the way we live, and tech companies like Google are no exception. One of the more significant changes is an increased focus on convenience, fitness, and integration across major services. An unlikely offering is at the center of Google's upcoming changes sharpening this focus: Google TV. It could soon get features like Wear OS integration, smart home features, and wireless audio capabilities.
