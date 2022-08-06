Leon County Commission Candidate Damon Victor Addresses North Monroe Issues

Read on tallahasseereports.com
City Commissioners Jeremy Matlow & Jack Porter Target City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox
In a break from tradition, two Tallahassee City Commissioners are publicly supporting an effort to defeat a colleague, City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox. Seldom – if ever – have two elected officials from the same political party, serving on the Tallahassee City Commission, publicly teamed up to target a colleague.
Dianne Williams-Cox bounces back in fundraising for City Commission re-election bid
The incumbent had raised under $1K in June. After raising less than $1,000 in June, Tallahassee City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox outraised her opponents in July, campaign finance records show. The incumbent for City Commission Seat 5 racked up $21,000 in contributions last month. On July 16, she received $1,000 from...
Leon County Commission Candidate Joey Lamar: The Need for Affordable Housing is Ignored
Joey Lamar joined the Steve Stewart show on July 14, 2022, to discuss his campaign for the county commission seat three and other hot topics of the day. Lamar was born and raised in Atlanta and came to Tallahassee in 2020 from North Dakota to begin a new position as the sports director for local news station WCTV.
Gadsden County officials invest over $6 million into the future of its youth
Monday, Gadsden County Officials held a press conference to announce their new Youth Investment Program.
City of Valdosta announces new Deputy Fire Chief
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta congratulates Marcus Haynes on the promotion as the new City’s Deputy Fire Chief. The City of Valdosta is pleased to announce the promotion of Marcus Haynes as the City’s new Deputy. Fire Chief, effective August 1, 2022. The City conducted an...
Tallahassee Events Beginning August 9
The Office Trivia @ Brass Tap MidtownDate: Tuesday, August 9, 2022, begins @ 6:30 p.m.Where: The Brass Tap @ Midtown, 1321 Thomasville Rd.Cost: No cover.What you’ll get: Enjoy an evening at the Brass Tap with good food and cold drinks, while you show off your knowledge of all things Dunder Mifflin and the hit series […]
Ed Dean Radio Show Can Now Be Heard in Tallahassee
The top political radio talk show focused on Florida politics is expanding into Tallahassee this week. The Ed Dean radio show, which is syndicated across the Sunshine State, will now be heard daily in the Tallahassee area from 5 pm through 6 pm on Real Talk 93.3 FM starting Monday.
Florida Grim Reaper Revived for Dems’ AG Primary
A costumed specter that appeared on Florida beaches in the early days of COVID-19 has come out of retirement to bolster the under-the-radar Democratic primary race for state attorney general. Northwest Florida lawyer and attorney general candidate Daniel Uhlfelder began a series of appearances Wednesday
Tallahassee parents take advantage of free back-to-school haircuts, shoes
The Woodville Community Center on Saturday was turned into a barbershop. But not just any kind of barbershop, a free barbershop.
Thomas County teacher celebrates last first day of school
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - For many students, Monday was simply the first day of the new 2022-23 school year. For Jen Mobley, it was her last first day of a 30-year teaching career. Mobley says it’s always exciting to meet new faces in her 3rd-grade Cross Creek classroom.
Former Florida Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum’s Trial Moved To April
A trial that could determine whether former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum is convicted of federal wire fraud and conspiracy charges has been delayed until April, according to an order issued by a federal judge on Thursday. Pushing the trial back to April 17 from its
Feds could seize and auction off Scott Maddox’s classic cars
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A judge has ruled U.S. Marshals can seize and auction off two of Scott Maddox’s classic cars to help pay off penalties in his public corruption case. The former Tallahassee City Commissioner was sentenced to five years in federal prison in September 2021 after pleading...
Andrew Gillum Fraud Trial Moved to April
A trial that could determine whether former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum is convicted of federal wire fraud and conspiracy charges has been delayed until April, according to an order issued by a federal judge on Thursday. Pushing the trial back to April 17 from its initially scheduled August 16 date is “reasonable and appropriate” in the case, U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor wrote in the order.
TFD responds to fire at Harmony Crossing Apartments
The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a fire at Harmony Crossing Apartments, located at 1698 Stuckey Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.
Tallahassee woman indicted for murder in death of her elderly mother
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury has indicted a Tallahassee woman on first degree murder charges in the death of her elderly mother. The jury handed down the indictment Thursday against Brigette Ffolkes, 57. Arrest records say on May 27, Ffolkes hit her 80-year old mother Joan...
BIG TRUCKIN’ TROUBLE
Speculation and awe grew throughout the community on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 4, as an enormous tanker made its way painstakingly around the courthouse circle. Members of the small community gathered throughout the morning around the circle to look on as a big rig pulling a massive cylinder inched its way around the narrow roundabout, causing major traffic delays and confusion.
Multiple agencies respond to fire at Elberta Crate and Box Company
On August 5, Decatur County Fire and Rescue and Bainbridge Public Safety were dispatched to a fire at Elberta Crate and Box Company. The first responding units arrived at the scene and found heavy fire coming from the structure. Personnel from Climax, Attapulgus, Brinson, Blackjack, Faceville, Mount Pleasant, Kendrick, and...
Tallahassee Police Department trains with ex-Navy SEAL who was charged with war crimes
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department trained at a defense company Thursday, and former Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was convicted of posing with a corpse for a photo in 2019, was present for the session. The training was TPD's annual active shooter response training, according to a...
Magbanua transported to state prison, begins serving life sentence in Dan Markel’s murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Department of Corrections records show that Katherine Magbanua has now been booked into state prison to begin serving a life sentence in the murder of FSU professor Dan Markel. Magbanua was picked up from the Leon County Jail at 3:03 a.m. Thursday, Leon County court...
Shrimp company continues plans to locate here
If you’ve been wondering what’s been happening since the Texas-based aqua-tech company, NaturalShrimp, Inc., announced its plan to locate a facility here back in April, things appear to be moving along. Commissioner Chris Tuten, who heads the Jefferson County Economic Development Council (EDC), recently. informed his board that...
