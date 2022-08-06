ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
markerzone.com

VETERAN FORWARD DAVID KREJCI RETURNS TO BOSTON ON A ONE-YEAR DEAL

The Boston Bruins made some noise on Monday morning, first by announcing the re-signing of captain Patrice Bergeron, a move many were expecting for the past couple of months. A couple hours after that signing was made official, the Bruins announced that they've brought back veteran forward David Krejci on a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season. The contract has a base salary of $1 million, with another $2 million in performance bonuses.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

BOSTON BRUINS AGREE TO ONE-YEAR DEAL WITH NEWLY ACQUIRED FORWARD PAVEL ZACHA

The Boston Bruins are reportedly signing a one-year, $3.5 million contract extension with Pavel Zacha, per PuckPedia:. Pavel Zacha was a sixth-overall pick of the New Jersey Devils and recently acquired by the Bruins in exchange for F Erik Haula. In 386 games for the Devils, Zacha totaled 179 points with a -66 rating. Capable of playing both center and on the wing, Zacha and the Bruins could be a great fit for each other. Boston's offense really struggled to score at times last season, and Zacha scored at a great 5v5 rate considering the team he was on for his entire career. Surrounded by the Bruins' talented forwards, I wouldn't be surprised if he took a serious step in 2022-23.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

NY RANGERS PLAYERS SPEAK ON TROUBA'S CAPTAINCY ANNOUNCEMENT

The New York Rangers today announced that Jacob Trouba is the 28th captain in team history, a role most previously held by Ryan McDonagh in 2018:. The New York Rangers are the biggest NHL team by market cap and the most iconic team not in Canada. The fact that their captaincy has been vacant since 2018 speaks volumes on the seriousness with which the organization considers the role. Trouba, a tower of terror on the back end, is honestly a great choice to lead this group. The new captain spoke following the announcement:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Rangers Get a Reasonably Priced Depth Forward in Vesey

The New York Rangers have lost a lot of key forwards in free agency, including Andrew Copp, Ryan Strome, Frank Vatrano, and Kevin Rooney, and they may end up losing Tyler Motte too. They did sign Vincent Trocheck but couldn’t afford any other big signings. However, rumors have linked the team to free agent forward Jimmy Vesey, who spent his first three years in the NHL with them. (From “Islanders should honor Ed Westfall for helping lay dynasty’s foundation”, New York Post, 8/6/22) He could prove to be a solid bottom-six forward and he should do so at a reasonable price too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
markerzone.com

PATRICE BERGERON OFFICIALLY RE-SIGNS WITH BOSTON BRUINS

Patrice Bergeron's future in Boston was a highly anticipated storyline that has officially been sorted. The Bruins announced this morning that they have signed Patrice Bergeron to a one-year, $2.5 million contract:. Bergeron's new deal also carries $2.5 million in performance bonuses, totaling $5M, but his cap hit will stay...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Watch: Mets ball boy commits big blunder interrupting Max Scherzer

A New York Mets ball boy inadvertently invited the wrath of Max Scherzer on Saturday night. Scherzer pitched a dominant 7 innings, striking out 11 in his Mets’ 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Scherzer was getting set to face Travis d’Arnaud to start the fifth when he was interrupted.
QUEENS, NY
Fox News

Mets fan knocks out Braves supporter in fight during game at Citi Field

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves’ National League East rivalry was carried on off the field as fans brawled with each other on Saturday night. The fight occurred in the seats down the first-base line. Video posted on Twitter showed a man in a Braves jersey swinging over a Citi Field security guard trying to punch two other men in Jacob deGrom jerseys.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Vesey
NBC Sports

Pedro Martinez gives brutally honest Red Sox take after MLB trade deadline

The Boston Red Sox' moves before last Tuesday's MLB trade deadline didn't make much sense, and left many fans with even more questions about the franchise's future. The team held on to star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who can become an unrestricted free agent after the season. They now face the possibility of him leaving for nothing. They also traded veteran catcher Christian Vazquez, who's having an excellent season and, by many accounts, was a beloved teammate in the clubhouse. The Red Sox also made a few additions, including Eric Hosmer in a deal with the San Diego Padres, but none of those moves upgraded the roster in a significant way.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Mets ball boy commits big blunder

A New York Mets ball boy inadvertently invited the wrath of Max Scherzer on Saturday night. Scherzer pitched a dominant 7 innings, striking out 11 in his Mets’ 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Scherzer was getting set to face Travis d’Arnau to start the fifth when he was interrupted.
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

Pete Rose Was Asked About Offensive Remark To Reporter

Pete Rose returned to Citizens Bank Park on Sunday for the first time since receiving a lifetime ban from MLB. MLB's all-time hits leader participated in a ceremony honoring the Phillies' 1980 World Series win. However, not everyone perceived the invitation as a feel-good moment in light of a woman testifying that he engaged in a sexual relationship with her when she was 14.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ny Post#The New York Rangers#The Nashville Predators#Harvard#Crimson#Nyr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Trocheck Signing Likely Seals Chytil’s Fate

Whether you like his contract or not, the New York Rangers seem to have improved with the free-agent addition of Vincent Trocheck as their second-line center of the immediate and long-term future. The recently-turned 29-year-old brings a blend of scoring, snarl, speed, faceoff proficiency, strong defensive play, physicality, possession driving...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

New York Rangers prospect Brett Berard on Team USA for WJC

New York Rangers prospect forward Brett Berard will be in action at the World Junior Championship taking place in Edmonton from August 9th to the 20th. On Sunday, Team USA announced its roster confirming what many suspected, that Berard would be on the team. He along with Brock Faber, Landon Slaggert, and Tyler Kleven helped the U.S. capture Gold in 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy