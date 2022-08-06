The Boston Bruins are reportedly signing a one-year, $3.5 million contract extension with Pavel Zacha, per PuckPedia:. Pavel Zacha was a sixth-overall pick of the New Jersey Devils and recently acquired by the Bruins in exchange for F Erik Haula. In 386 games for the Devils, Zacha totaled 179 points with a -66 rating. Capable of playing both center and on the wing, Zacha and the Bruins could be a great fit for each other. Boston's offense really struggled to score at times last season, and Zacha scored at a great 5v5 rate considering the team he was on for his entire career. Surrounded by the Bruins' talented forwards, I wouldn't be surprised if he took a serious step in 2022-23.

