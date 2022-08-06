Woman Unknowingly Brings Home Unwanted Souvenirs from Croatia: Creepy Crawly Scorpions

Read on www.natureworldnews.com
Related
natureworldnews.com
French Authorities are Rescuing a Beluga Whale Who Entered the River Seine in Route to Paris
A beluga whale entered France's River Seine which leads southward to the capital city of Paris. The rare incident, which started last week, has forced French authorities in an ongoing rescue effort to save the white whale. The marine animal is not accustomed to freshwater, which deviates from its natural habitat in the Arctic waters. With this, authorities are in a race against time to save its life.
Woman born with one arm and very short legs after mum's failed abortion wants to live life to the fullest
A 25-year-old woman with severe disabilities has revealed how she refuses to be held back and wants to 'live life to the fullest'. Charlie Rousseau, from Quebec in Canada, revealed how she learnt the reason for her disabilities when her mother told her that she had tried to have an abortion and claimed it went wrong.
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas
A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Pollen From Different Plant Species of Ragweed Displays Various Degrees of Aggression
The intensity of allergic responses like hay fever and asthma may vary depending on the various geographic and climatic zones from which ragweed pollen originates as well as the level of environmental pollution. Different plant species' pollen displays varying degrees of aggression. This is the finding of an inter-university research...
natureworldnews.com
Western Australia Infected by Invasive Fungus Called Myrtle Rust That Is Threatening Australia’s Tree Species
There have been urgent requests for a national response after an invasive fungus that is harming some of Australia's most ecologically significant tree species spread to Western Australia and flourished in the moist conditions along the country's east, causing a silent extinction. The production of tea tree oil, forestry, nursery...
natureworldnews.com
Turtles Have Seen Higher Rates of Extinction Linked to the Arrival of Humans
Since the time of the dinosaurs, turtles have existed and are among the oldest living things on the earth. However, a recent study suggests that this ancient group of creatures may have started to disappear as the progenitors of modern humans began to appear in the evolutionary tree. Turtles Facing...
natureworldnews.com
Extreme Drought in Italy's Po River Reveals Unexploded World War II Bomb
Summer in Europe brought record-breaking heatwaves and scorched fields - contributing greatly to water decline in lakes and rivers. One of the continent's worst drought-stricken waters is Po, the longest river in Italy. The river ran so low it revealed a previously submerged, unexploded World War II Bomb, BBC reported. According to military experts, the 450kg (1,000 pound) bomb was discovered by fishermen on July 25 on the banks of the river, near the northern village of Borgo Virgilio.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natureworldnews.com
Birds Losing Feather Colors: Another Effect of Climate Change, Study Reveals
A 15-year study on the common bird known as the blue tit found that as a result of climate change, birds were far less vibrant as their feathers lost their usual bright color. Because our feathered friends rely on their plumage to attract mates, it is dulling flashy colorful feathers and endangering their ability to survive.
natureworldnews.com
UK Braces for 'Wasp Garden Invasion' Amid Warm Weather and Dry Conditions
A wasp garden invasion is possible across the United Kingdom in the coming days and weeks due to the warm weather and dry condition as temperatures continue to rise, according to local authorities. The warning pertains to the risk that the stinging pests could choose gardens as their spot to wait for the passage of summer end.
natureworldnews.com
Extinct Pathogen From Thousands of Years Ago Plagued the Ancient Civilizations
Several Bronze Age empires throughout the Eastern Mediterranean experienced a dramatic swing for the worst at the exact same moment thousands of years ago. Both the Old Dynasty of Egypt as well as the Akkadian Dynasty fell, and the result was growing public socioeconomic upheaval throughout the Ancient Near Eastern region and the Aegean, shown as dwindling populaces, devastation, diminished commerce, as well as profound increasing globalization.
natureworldnews.com
If Extinct Woolly Mammoths Get Resurrected, Should Humans Consume Them?
The most famous extinct creatures are being brought back thanks to genetic engineering by a Texas start-up. However, according to Tom Ough, the eventual reappearance of the woolly mammoth raises some moral dilemmas. Which supermarket will be first in line to stock certain of these, specifically?. Woolly Mammoth Going Extinct.
natureworldnews.com
Hosepipe Ban Called After Extreme Heat Warning is Issued in the UK
As a new heat wave approaches, Thames Water will restrict hosepipes. In the central and southern areas of the UK, temperatures are expected to surge into the low to mid-30s on Friday and Saturday, according to the Met Office. Amber Heat Warning. Parts of England and Wales have received an...
natureworldnews.com
Bizzare Seafloor Creature with Orange Spaghetti-Like Tentacles Spotted in the Gulf of California
Unreleased photographic evidence of a weird monster on the water's surface wrapped in brilliant colored spaghetti-like tendrils appears for the first occasion on various social websites. This strange pom-shaped critter is a polychaete, a form of saltwater segmented critter, and apparently is part of a family fittingly dubbed spaghetti eels.
natureworldnews.com
Bubble Barrier: An Experimental Concept in Which a Stream of Rising Bubbles, Forces Plastic Garbage to One Side To Be Collected
Since plastic waste is a vast subject, it have been divided into helpful sections in the hopes that they will motivate people to pledge to reduce their own plastic usage, whether as a company or as an individual. In July 2022, Katwijk will become the location of the first river...
natureworldnews.com
Casper the Friendly Ghostly Octopus Found in the Depths
Casper, the "ghostly" octopus, was found in the depths. Scientists are gradually uncovering the mysteries of the cephalopod, which was discovered in Hawaii in 2016 and is located more than two miles below the surface. =. Ghostly Octopus. A white octopus floated motionlessly on the ocean floor while gazing into...
Comments / 0