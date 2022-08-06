Why this NY firm is backing industrial Tampa Bay projects

Read on stpetecatalyst.com
Related
fox13news.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - It's no surprise that it's pricey to live in paradise. Florida's housing market surged in popularity during the pandemic, with Tampa seeing some of the sharpest rises in home prices in the entire country. The Miami and Orlando housing markets also experienced significant jumps — though rising mortgage rates are already slowing that momentum.
995qyk.com
These Florida Cities Among The Biggest Rent Increases in the US
Rent is going up and there are a few Florida cities among the biggest rent increases in the US. $1,876 is the median rent price across the 50 states. Renting is still more affordable than purchasing a house. Renting has grown by 14.1% since June 2021 and there are a few Florida cities among the biggest rent increases in the US.
Beach Beacon
Salty Pelican Seafood Market and Smokehouse brings surf and turf to Seminole
SEMINOLE — When Seminole residents Kris and Suzanne Sahr sold their St. Pete wholesale seafood business a few years ago, the couple was gearing up to open a new seafood production company, featuring specialty items. But, like so many businesses, when COVID hit, their plans came to an abrupt...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete podcaster partners with major marketing firm
Local podcaster Jared Taylor has formed a new strategic partnership that will significantly add new special content to his popular podcast series, Slice of Healthcare. Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a Baltimore-based healthcare research, strategy and marketing firm, and Slice of Healthcare, one of the nation’s top health care business news and health care IT podcasts, announced the new partnership on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
995qyk.com
Famous Tampa Bay Restaurant Closing After Almost 100 Years
Hang the “closed” sign on another Ybor City establishment. This famous Tampa Bay restaurant is closing after almost 100 years. If you have a hankering for some delicious Italian food, scratch this family-owned place off your list. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant will be serving their last plate of Chicken Parmesan on Friday, September 2nd. After 93 years in business, third-generation owner Larry Scaglione is turning the lights off at this Ybor City landmark. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant was started by Scaglione’s grandfather in 1929. The business was passed to Scaglione’s father and mother and now he runs it. “I grew up under the counters here. My parents had us learning very early how to cook in the kitchen. So myself and my brothers, we all know how to cook, take care of ourselves. It has just been an interesting journey,” said Scaglione.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete’s Craft Kafe opens Tampa location
August 8, 2022 - Craft Kafe, a St. Petersburg restaurant providing gluten-free pastries, pizza and bread, has opened a third location across the bay. On Aug. 3, owner Teddy Skiadiotis opened a Craft Kafe at 442 W. Kennedy Blvd. in South Tampa, adding to locations in downtown and West St. Pete. Skiadiotis also co-owns Skidder’s Restaurant on St. Pete beach with a family member.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete honors its Coast Guard
As one of the United States Coast Guard’s (USCG) most expansive commands, Sector St. Petersburg has served the region, state and nation from its base on Bayboro Harbor for nearly 100 years. Coinciding with the USCG’s recent 232nd anniversary Mayor Ken Welch, on behalf of the city, issued a...
stpetecatalyst.com
Florida Funders leads Jake Paul’s investment round
Tampa-based venture capital firm and angel network Florida Funders has led the $50 million investment round for Betr, a sports-betting business created by social media influencer and boxer Jake Paul and tech entrepreneur Joey Levy. Florida Funders led the $30 million Series A round with a $5 million investment —...
stpetecatalyst.com
Arnie Bellini invests in wildlife protection campaign
August 9, 2022 - Local philanthropist and former CEO and founder of the IT powerhouse ConnectWise Arnie Bellini recently invested $5 million into a campaign to help save wildlife. His marketing campaign called "Live Wildly" was launched to support the Florida Wildlife Corridor initiative, educating the public about the need to protect wildlife and how it touches everyone's lives. The wildlife corridor covers 18 million acres across the state. Bellini previously led the effort last year to get Florida to pass the $300 million Florida Wildlife Corridor Act.
Florida rads: 3 Tampa Bay counties at higher risk of radon poisoning
Nine counties in Florida have a higher risk of radon gas poisoning, and three of them are right here in Tampa Bay.
businessobserverfl.com
Shareholders OK Michigan credit union’s acquisition of Tampa bank
Shareholders of First Citrus Bancorporation Inc., the parent holding company of First Citrus Bank, have approved a deal that will see the Tampa-based community bank acquired by DFCU Financial, a credit union headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit. According to a news release, FCB shareholders will receive $47.75...
stpeterising.com
Construction begins on 26-unit townhome project in St. Pete’s Innovation District
A new townhome community is planned for St. Pete’s Innovation District, which is home to major employers like Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, and the University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Named Innovation Townhomes, the 26-unit community is being planned by The Davis Companies...
fox13news.com
Grand Prix Tampa items head to auction after business permanently closes
TAMPA, Fla. - Grand Prix Tampa closed its doors last week after 40 years of operation, and now the facility is having an "everything must go" auction. That includes anything from go-karts, pool tables, and prizes from the arcade. There are over 400 items you can bid on. A preview...
bdmag.com
Two New Landsea Homes Communities Now Open In Polk County, Florida
Legacy Landings and Hammock Reserve feature High-Performance Homes for varying lifestyles. Two new communities of single-family homes and townhomes boast access to the region’s best shopping, restaurants and entertainment options. Polk County, Florida (August 8, 2022) – Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly...
fox13news.com
USF doctoral student invents wood alternative to combat inflated lumber prices
DADE CITY, Fla. - With inflated lumber prices and pricey wood alternatives, a Dade City inventor and doctoral student is looking to change the market. John Cotter invented a product using recycled plastic materials that looks like concrete but can be used like wood. "You can take a normal wood...
stpetecatalyst.com
First Citrus approves all-cash deal with DFCU
August 8, 2022 - Tampa-based First Citrus Bancorporation Inc. (OTC Markets: FCIT), the parent bank holding company of First Citrus Bank, announced that its shareholders unanimously approved the DFCU Financial all-cash transaction on Aug. 4. “It’s no surprise that shareholders overwhelmingly approved our merger because DFCU Financial is such a quality organization. This merger is quite good for our shareholders, many of whom are First Citrus bankers and clients,” CEO and President John Barrett said in the announcement. As a result, shareholders of FCB will receive $47.75 in cash for each share owned. Michigan-based DFCU will also cash out the outstanding options at FCB at the difference between the strike price and the per share cash consideration to First Citrus shareholders. The combined entity will have approximately $7.1 billion in assets and nearly $800 million in capital across its Michigan and Florida footprint with a total of 33 branch locations, according to a news release.
thegabber.com
Blue-Green Algae Alert in St. Petersburg, Tampa Bay
There’s still an alert for the blue green-algae bloom at Maximo Park, according to the Pinellas County Health Department. The toxic algae bloom was reported on June 30, and the beach was closed to prevent swimming and other water activities. “We expect the warnings to be posted for the...
stpetecatalyst.com
Algae bloom persists around Maximo Park
August 9, 2022 - The Pinellas County Department of Health (DOH) is continuing to warn of a harmful blue-green algal bloom around Maximo Park. The agency first detected the toxins near Sunshine Skyway Lane and Pinellas Point Drive South in St. Petersburg on June 30. The DOH is still urging the public to take caution in and around the water at Maximo Park and posted signs to alert visitors. People and their pets should avoid drinking, swimming or boating in water where the bloom is visible.
Cannabis industry gathers for KushCon in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Cannabis took over the Tampa Convention Center on Saturday. Industry distributors, buyers and consumers gathered for KushCon. Organizers stated the two-day event features more than 150 booths from leading hemp brands and is aimed, along with Kush.com, to inform people about the industry. While recreational marijuana...
Comments / 1