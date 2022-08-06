Attention foodie fans: 4 new spots to join Another Broken Egg in Warner Robins plaza

A restaurant and sports bar, a pizza place, an Italian ice spot and a Bubble tea shop are all joining Another Broken Egg Cafe in the expansion of a Warner Robins shopping plaza.

“We’re more than excited,” said Roger Patel, owner of the Century Market Plaza. “The flagship is going to be Another Broken Egg. We believe that will fill up the plaza.”

That’s in addition to the restaurants already in place in the first phase of the Century Market Plaza at 810 Ga. 96, which includes the already popular Nothing Bundt Cakes that opened its doors July 16.

Another Broken Egg isn’t the only restaurant coming to the Century Market Plaza Phase II in Warner Robins. A popular Atlanta-based restaurant and sports bar also is expected along with three other eateries. Becky Purser/bpurser@macon.com

New food spots

Here are the other restaurants joining Another Broken Egg Cafe in the second phase:

Dugan’s Restaurant & Bar — This is a franchise of a popular Atlanta-based sports bar known for its buffalo-style chicken wings and other pub grub such as loaded nachos and fries, quesadillas and chicken nuggets. The restaurant and sports bar has been a staple in Atlanta for more than 40 years.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice — This Italian ice franchise offers 40 flavors of this popular treat, soft ice cream and their signature Gelati, a layering of Italian Ice and soft ice cream. They also offer vegan and dairy free options. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has locations in 10 states, including Georgia.

Little Caesars — This pizza chain known for its hot and ready-to-go pizza and “crazy” bread has stores in all 50 states and in 27 countries and territories. Headquartered in Detroit, Little Caesars started out as a couple-owned family business in 1959.

Bubble tea — The name of this new shop is still under wraps, but it’s expected to specialize in this popular tea-based drink that originated in Taiwan in the early 1980s. Bubble tea is a blend of tea and most commonly tapioca balls that are consumed through a large straw.

Finishing touches are put in place July 16 just before the opening of Nothing Bundt Cakes at 810 Ga. 96, Suite 1400, in the Century Market Plaza in Warner Robins. Becky Purser/The Telegraph

What’s already open

Nothing Bundt Cakes, a popular franchise known for handcrafted bundt cakes made with real butter, eggs and cream cheese, is the latest addition to the first phase of the Century Market Plaza. It’s also the first Nothing Bundt Cakes franchise location in Middle Georgia.

In addition to Nothing Bundt Cakes, here’s what’s already in place and open in the plaza’s first phase:

96 Nutrition — A smoothie bar offering meal replacement shakes and teas.

Cinnaholic — A vegan bakery most known for its gourmet cinnamon rolls with 20 frosting flavors and a variety of fresh toppings, according to its website.

96 Vietnamese Cuisine — A restaurant that bills itself to offer authentic Vietnamese dishes from a bowl of pho to a chicken dish with tangy lemongrass and spicy chilis, according to its website.

Lush Nail Spa — A full service nail salon offering nail enhances, manicures, spa pedicures, waxing and eyelash services, according to its website. Also offered are manicures and spa pedicures for children.

Glow Facial Bar — Offering “a new twist to your traditional facial experience,” this facial bar offers a full line of skincare services such as facials, peels, waking, brow tinting and lash extensions by trained professionals, according to its website.

Baja Fresh Mexican Grill — A national chain of fast-casual Tex-Mex restaurants known for its freshly made dishes such as their chili lime salad with shrimp.

A pancake platter and a Blood Mary at Another Broken Egg Cafe. This upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch spot is coming to The Century Market Plaza Phase II at 810 Ga. 96 in Warner Robins. Courtesy Another Broken Egg Cafe

Parking

Another Broken Egg Cafe, which is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch spot, will consume about 3,600 square feet of the more than 8,600 square foot second phase of the plaza.

Parking could prove to be a challenge at the Century Market Plaza once everything is open in the second phase. But with Another Broken Egg Cafe expected to close at 2 p.m. daily, that will free up spaces for the afternoon and evening, Patel said.

Patel’s company, Dhanraj Properties, is also located in the first phase of the plaza.