FanDuel Kansas promo code provides early jump with $100 pre-reg bonus

White Sox edge Royals to split doubleheader
Eloy Jimenez had three hits and a walk as the Chicago White Sox defeated the Kansas City Royals 3-2 in
Eagles All-Pro C Jason Kelce is having elbow surgery: Will he be ready for season opener?
All-Pro center Jason Kelce is having elbow surgery and his status for the Eagles' season opener is currently unknown.
Beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher
A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game in Waco, Texas
Hogs Start European Trip With Big Win Over Valencia
Nick Smith scores 21 points to get opening trip to Europe off to fast start.
