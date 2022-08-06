Read on www.markerzone.com
Golden Knights' Opposing Division Coaches: Darryl Sutter
Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter is the reigning Jack Adams Award winner.
Cody Ceci thrived in a top-pairing role under Jay Woodcroft and Dave Manson, but can he sustain this level of play over a full season?
It’s quite evident that the Edmonton Oilers markedly improved ever since their coaching change. In early February, the team sat outside a playoff spot under Dave Tippett and Jim Playfair. Once they were replaced with Jay Woodcroft and Dave Manson, the team held an excellent regular-season record of 26-9-3, ranking third in the entire league during that span, and the team went on to advance to the Western Conference Finals in the post-season.
MACKENZIE WEEGAR AND CALGARY FLAMES ARE CLOSE TO A CONTRACT
According to David Pagnotta, talks between the Calgary Flames and newly acquired defenseman Mackenzie Weegar are ramping up. After facing the reality of losing two-thirds of the best line in hockey--Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau--Flames GM Brad Treliving made out like a bandit when he traded the former to Florida, netting Jonathan Huberdeau, Mackenzie Weegar, plus a pick and a prospect.
Future outlook of the Johnny Gaudreau, Jonathan Huberdeau and Matthew Tkachuk contracts
The 2022 offseason has been a particularly memorable one thus far and is still not over. When we think back to this offseason years from now, the likely storyline that will be remembered most will be the major contracts and superstar shuffling that primarily involved the Calgary Flames. In a matter of days, Calgary lost franchise cornerstone Johnny Gaudreau to the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency, found out that their other cornerstone Matthew Tkachuk would not consider a long-term extension with them, traded Tkachuk with an extension in place to the Florida Panthers, who proceeded to send their own franchise player in Jonathan Huberdeau back to the Flames alongside star defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, with Huberdeau ultimately signing his own massive extension.
VETERAN FORWARD DAVID KREJCI RETURNS TO BOSTON ON A ONE-YEAR DEAL
The Boston Bruins made some noise on Monday morning, first by announcing the re-signing of captain Patrice Bergeron, a move many were expecting for the past couple of months. A couple hours after that signing was made official, the Bruins announced that they've brought back veteran forward David Krejci on a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season. The contract has a base salary of $1 million, with another $2 million in performance bonuses.
BOSTON BRUINS AGREE TO ONE-YEAR DEAL WITH NEWLY ACQUIRED FORWARD PAVEL ZACHA
The Boston Bruins are reportedly signing a one-year, $3.5 million contract extension with Pavel Zacha, per PuckPedia:. Pavel Zacha was a sixth-overall pick of the New Jersey Devils and recently acquired by the Bruins in exchange for F Erik Haula. In 386 games for the Devils, Zacha totaled 179 points with a -66 rating. Capable of playing both center and on the wing, Zacha and the Bruins could be a great fit for each other. Boston's offense really struggled to score at times last season, and Zacha scored at a great 5v5 rate considering the team he was on for his entire career. Surrounded by the Bruins' talented forwards, I wouldn't be surprised if he took a serious step in 2022-23.
MLB World Reacts To Controversial Twins vs. Blue Jays Call
A questionable call in the Twins-Blue Jays game had Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli livid on Sunday. After a Blue Jays runner was initially ruled out on a play at the plate, the call was later overturned because catcher Gary Sanchez didn't allow the runner a path to score. However, Baldelli...
NY RANGERS PLAYERS SPEAK ON TROUBA'S CAPTAINCY ANNOUNCEMENT
The New York Rangers today announced that Jacob Trouba is the 28th captain in team history, a role most previously held by Ryan McDonagh in 2018:. The New York Rangers are the biggest NHL team by market cap and the most iconic team not in Canada. The fact that their captaincy has been vacant since 2018 speaks volumes on the seriousness with which the organization considers the role. Trouba, a tower of terror on the back end, is honestly a great choice to lead this group. The new captain spoke following the announcement:
New York Rangers prospect Brett Berard on Team USA for WJC
New York Rangers prospect forward Brett Berard will be in action at the World Junior Championship taking place in Edmonton from August 9th to the 20th. On Sunday, Team USA announced its roster confirming what many suspected, that Berard would be on the team. He along with Brock Faber, Landon Slaggert, and Tyler Kleven helped the U.S. capture Gold in 2021.
2022 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW
Hockey fans are in for a treat over the next couple of weeks with the rescheduled 2022 World Juniors kicking off in Edmonton on Tuesday afternoon with a trio of games. When the World Juniors got underway on Boxing Day in December 2021, nobody envisioned that we would be in the position we are today. What followed was a horrible few days for the IIHF which saw a few teams have cases of COVID-19, forcing games to be forfeited. The IIHF eventually cancelled the remainder of the tournament and a couple months later announced that it would be restarted, with it being playing solely in Edmonton from August 9th to 20th.
NHL
Penguins Add Butler, Pateryn, and Peters to Hockey Operations Staff
The Pittsburgh Penguins have hired Chris Butler as a player development coach, Greg Pateryn as a professional scout and Garrett Peters as a global crossover scout, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. In his new role, the 35-year-old Butler will work closely with hockey operations advisor Trevor...
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS INK NICOLAS ROY TO A FIVE-YEAR EXTENSION AFTER BREAKOUT YEAR
The Vegas Golden Knights announced today they have re-signed F Nicolas Roy to a five-year, $15 million ($3M AAV) contract extension:. Nicolas Roy was a fourth-round draft pick of the Carolina Hurricanes, acquired by the Vegas Golden Knights in a trade that saw Erik Haula shipped to Carolina in exchange. In 156 games with Vegas, Roy has managed 64 points, and in 2021-22 he scored a career-best 39 points in 78 games.
NEW YORK RANGERS NAME CAPTAIN FOR 2022-23
Spending an entire season without a captain is kind of a jabroni move, in my opinion. I've always disliked when coaches opt to not name one, just never sat right with me. Per Kevin Weekes, the New York Rangers, who spent all of 2021-22 without one, are naming Jacob Trouba their next captain:
ICETHETICS REVEALS INFORMATION FOR 2022-23 REVERSE RETRO JERSEY SERIES
The National Hockey League's official uniform provider Adidas will be releasing a second line of Reverse Retro jerseys for the 2022-23 season, with all-new designs for the 32 teams. For those who aren't familiar with what a Reverse Retro jersey is, here's a bit of a synopsis. The Reverse Retro...
WINNIPEG JETS AGREE TO THREE-YEAR DEAL WITH MASON APPLETON, AVOIDING ARBITRATION
The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to a three-year, $7 million ($2.33M AAV) contract extension, avoiding salary arbitration, per Elliotte Friedman:. Appleton was originally a sixth-round draft pick of the Winnipeg Jets and played his first 138 games with the Jets, totaling 43 points in his first stint in Winnipeg. Drafted by Seattle in the Expansion Draft, the 26-year old managed 17 points in 49 games for the Kraken before the Jets reacquired him for a 2023 fourth-round pick.
With MacEwen Signed, A Look At The Flyers’ Depth On The Wings
On August 2, the Philadelphia Flyers completed another piece of offseason business. They avoided arbitration by signing physical right-winger Zack MacEwen to a one-year contract. It’s a one-way deal and carries a cap hit of $925,000 — a shade below the $950,000 he earned in real dollars last season. He’ll be a restricted free agent again next summer.
NATHAN MACKINNON IS REPORTEDLY SEEKING TO BE THE NHL'S HIGHEST PAID PLAYER
According to Adrian Dater of CHN, Nathan MacKinnon is reportedly seeking to become the highest paid player in the NHL. MacKinnon plays on a discount $6.3 million dollar deal right now, and having been among the NHL's best for the last few seasons, he is due for a major raise.
Blackhawks Should Target These 4 Dallas Stars in Kane Trade
Recently, NHL insider David Pagnotta reported that the Dallas Stars have expressed interest in Chicago Blackhawks superstar Patrick Kane . At the time of this writing, the Stars still need to re-sign top restricted free agents (RFA) Jason Robertson and Jake Oettinger, so it would be challenging for them financially to bring in Kane before the start of the 2022-23 campaign. Yet, with the future Hall of Famer being in the final year of his deal, this could be something that both teams explore before this upcoming season’s trade deadline passes.
JAGR CLAPS BACK IN COMMENTS SECTION ON THE OLDER GENERATION OF HOCKEY PLAYERS
It must be something to have a hockey legend call you out in the comments section of an Instagram thread. That's exactly what Jaromir Jagr did on a post by Sportsnet regarding an older generation of players. Sportsnet posted a photo of Pavel Bure, Wayne Gretzky, and Paul Kariya with...
NHL
Cooley Ready to Showcase His Skills at IIHF World Junior Championship
Coyotes' top draft pick one of two Arizona prospects set to play in rescheduled tournament. It may be the dog days of summer, but it sure feels like Christmas is coming early. The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship kicks off today, a strange feeling considering the tournament generally runs from late December into early January. This year's was postponed on Dec. 29 following a COVID-19 outbreak and is set to begin with a clean slate this week.
