Jim Legxacy Takes Us On A Tour Of Cratford In The ‘Candy Reign’ Video

Dante Jones and Drew Love are back at it! Just a few weeks after delivering “Comfortable” with Fana Hues, the talented duo is back at it once again. This time around, they have delivered a new track called “Lonely” with Bino Rideaux. The upbeat, breezy track arrives just in time as we all savor the last few weeks of summer. THEY. begins the track by letting that special someone know that they don’t have to wait around for a significant other that just isn’t getting the job done. Then, Bino Rideaux takes over midway through and puts his own West Coast flair on the track.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO