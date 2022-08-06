Jim Legxacy Takes Us On A Tour Of Cratford In The ‘Candy Reign’ Video

Read on defpen.com
Related
DEVN Releases ‘Wild’
North Carolina’s own DEVN has been on a steady rise in the world of R&B over the last year. The North Carolina native offered vocals on Lute’s “Myself” from the Dreamville artist’s 2021 solo album, Gold Mouf. Shortly thereafter, rising star appeared at this year’s Dreamville Festival and set up an appearance at “Skinny Jay & Friends” in late August. Not to mention, he earned a co-sign from Apple Music’s Ebro Darden. Above all else, he took the next step in his solo career with the release of a new project called St. Luke St.
J.I.D Sets Release Date For ‘The Forever Story’
J.I.D is gearing up to release his highly-anticipated debut studio album, The Forever Story. On Monday, the Atlanta native shared the cover and lead single for his latest body of work, “Dance Now” featuring Kenny Mason and Foushée. Produced by Christo, the large soundscape allows the Dreamville artist to use the beat as a playground as he raps at speed unattainable for most rappers while showcasing his dynamic lyricism. At the chorus, Kenny Mason and Foushée harmonize before J.I.D comes in with a blaring “Dance Now” chant.
Beyoncé Tops Billboard Hot 100 With ‘Break My Soul’
Queen B reigns supreme yet again! For the first time in more than a decade, Beyoncé has topped the Billboard Hot 100 with a solo single. The Houston native’s “Break My Soul” has outperformed “About Damn Time” by Lizzo and “As It Was” by Harry Styles.
Cashma Teases Summer Single
Cashma is set to return with a smooth, soulful track to cap off the summer season. Recently, the Georgia native took to Instagram to announce that her promising single, “Tube Top, Buns Out,” will be released on August 11, 2022. “I know I’ve been talking about this record...
IN THIS ARTICLE
THEY. Teams Up With Bino Rideaux On ‘Lonely’
Dante Jones and Drew Love are back at it! Just a few weeks after delivering “Comfortable” with Fana Hues, the talented duo is back at it once again. This time around, they have delivered a new track called “Lonely” with Bino Rideaux. The upbeat, breezy track arrives just in time as we all savor the last few weeks of summer. THEY. begins the track by letting that special someone know that they don’t have to wait around for a significant other that just isn’t getting the job done. Then, Bino Rideaux takes over midway through and puts his own West Coast flair on the track.
Elle
Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard
Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Nicki Minaj Shares ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Artwork
Nicki Minaj is on her way back with new music. As several artists rolled out new singles and albums, the New York native announced that her next single, “Super Freaky Girl,” will drop on August 12. In addition to sharing the release date and title, Nicki Minaj also shared a short snippet of the track. Backed by a sample of “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer, the track’s upbeat flair compliments Minaj’s sexual wordplay.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Celebrities May Be Changing Their Minds About the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Case Amid New Evidence
Click here to read the full article. After the verdict was read in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, we discussed why the outcome wasn’t a win for anyone. The complicated case, filled with alleged domestic violence, addiction, and mental health issues, grew into a fierce anti-Amber Heard campaign on social media, and many celebrities appeared to be cheering on Depp’s victory when the verdict came out. Now that new details about the inner workings of the former couple’s marriage have been revealed in 6,000 pages of court documents, there are a few Depp celebrity supporters who might be changing...
Benny The Butcher Teases Joint Mixtape With Jadakiss
Benny The Butcher logged into Instagram on Saturday and shared a bit of exciting news with his fans. While talking to his fans via Instagram Live, he revealed that he had already recorded a mixtape with The LOX’s Jadakiss. “Yo, [Jadakiss and I] already decided to do the tape....
Leon Thomas III Taps In With Ty Dolla $ign For ‘Love Jones’
Leon Thomas III introduced himself to the world as a teenager more than a decade ago as a member of the Victorious cast. Throughout the series, he offered a glimpse of his musical talents alongside Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice. Years after the show ended, his musical repertoire only continues to grow. Over the years, he has worked with everyone from Rick Ross to Babyface. For the time being, he has opted to focus on his solo career.
Ne-Yo To Be Next ‘Drink Champs’ Guest
Fresh off an explosive interview with Irv Gotti and Ja Rule, DJ EFN and N.O.R.E have announced that the next Drink Champs guest is Ne-Yo. Drink Champs teased the interview by sharing a clip of Ne-Yo telling somewhat of a bizarre story involving Ice-T and his wife, Coco. “Ice-T let...
Rapper Big Pooh Sets Release Date For ‘To Dream In Color’
Rapper Big Pooh is making his way back this month! The North Carolina native has announced that his latest studio album, To Dream In Color, will be released on August 22, 2022. To Dream In Color will feature Blakk Soul, BeMyFiasco, Tre’mar, J-Smash and Jared Evan. Phonte, Rich Boogie, Soulspazm and the aforementioned J-Smash will provide production while Joe Scudda takes credit for the album’s cover.
Bow Wow To Host BET’s ‘After Happily Ever After’ Dating Series
Shad “Bow Wow” Moss has found his next role on television. The multi-talented star has been tapped to lead BET’s new dating series, After Happily Ever After. The newly launched series will place ex-partners in a position to select a potential partner for their former significant other as they move on in the dating world.
Ron Suno Unleashes ‘Suno Mode’
As quiet as its kept, New York has had a great run throughout the summer. Rowdy Rebel returned with the release of his debut album and Bobby Shmurda recently dropped his latest EP, BodBoy. Not to mention, Don Q dropped Corleone and Fivio Foreign is working with everyone from the City Girls to Kanye West. Adding to the city’s soundscape, Ron Suno has delivered his latest project, Suno Mode.
Eminem Celebrates His Career With ‘Curtain Call II’
More than 25 years into his career, Eminem is ready to take his victory lap. This Friday, the Detroit native has celebrated his legendary career with the release of his greatest hits project, Curtain Call II. Serving as the follow-up to Curtain Call: The Hits, the project features 35 tracks across two sides. Along the way, the fans will enjoy classic records like “No Love” featuring Lil’ Wayne and “Crack A Bottle” featuring 50 Cent and Dr. Dre. There are also contributions from Rihanna, Juice WRLD, Kehlani, P!nk, Beyoncé and several other stars.
TikTok Music App Could Be In The Works
It appears that TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, is looking to enter the music streaming game. Nearly a year ago, ByteDance reportedly filed a trademark for “TikTok Music” in Australia. Six months later, ByteDance filed for a similar trademark in the U.S. This week, the tech giant filed for additional “TikTok Music” trademarks in the U.K., Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Malaysia and Costa Rica. Now, reporters at several tech publications are suggesting that ByteDance could launch a global music streaming platform in the near future.
Hulu Picks Up ‘Devil In The White City’ Starring Keanu Reeves
Hulu has reportedly signed up for a new series called Devil in the White City starring Keanu Reeves. The series is executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and inspired by a book written by Erik Larson of the same name. “Two men, each handsome and unusually adept at his chosen work,...
SixSaidIt Is Extremely ‘Choosey’ On Her Latest Single
SixSaidIt is back with a new single! The genre-bending British-Nigerian artist has delivered an Afropop-infused track called “Choosey.” Inspired by Petey Pablo’s “Freek-a-Leek,” the single showcases her bold personality and infectious hitmaking ability as she refers to the biggest names in music from bar to bar.
Beyoncé, The Isley Brothers Set Release Date For ‘Make Me Say It Again, Girl’
Yet again, Beyoncé is sitting atop the Billboard charts. “Break My Soul” ascended to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and Renaissance soared to the top of the Billboard 200. Now, the Houston native is looking ahead to her next single, “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” with The Isley Brothers. iHeartRadio has announced that the remake of the classic track will arrive on August 12, 2022.
defpen
New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 0